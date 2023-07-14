Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Advantage Emerging Markets Fund

BLSIX | Fund

$9.82

$144 M

3.54%

$0.35

1.40%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.8%

1 yr return

6.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

Net Assets

$144 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 180.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BLSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Advantage Emerging Markets Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Oct 06, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeff Shen

Fund Description

BLSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BLSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.8% -11.0% 30.2% 57.22%
1 Yr 6.4% -12.7% 29.2% 72.54%
3 Yr -1.7%* -16.8% 12.9% 58.09%
5 Yr -1.0%* -9.8% 36.3% 55.49%
10 Yr -0.9%* -12.3% 12.5% 81.22%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BLSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.4% -50.1% 7.2% 53.12%
2021 -2.8% -18.2% 13.6% 51.82%
2020 4.7% -7.2% 79.7% 60.58%
2019 3.5% -4.4% 9.2% 77.96%
2018 -3.0% -7.2% 7.0% 13.93%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BLSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.8% -30.3% 30.2% 55.19%
1 Yr 6.4% -48.9% 29.2% 66.71%
3 Yr -1.7%* -16.1% 12.9% 58.10%
5 Yr -1.0%* -9.8% 36.3% 57.05%
10 Yr -0.8%* -12.3% 12.5% 84.62%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BLSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.4% -50.1% 7.2% 53.12%
2021 -2.8% -18.2% 13.6% 51.82%
2020 4.7% -7.2% 79.7% 60.58%
2019 3.5% -4.4% 9.2% 77.96%
2018 -3.0% -7.2% 7.0% 17.87%

NAV & Total Return History

BLSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BLSIX Category Low Category High BLSIX % Rank
Net Assets 144 M 717 K 102 B 67.39%
Number of Holdings 329 10 6734 19.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 43.7 M 340 K 19.3 B 68.55%
Weighting of Top 10 29.21% 2.8% 71.7% 59.82%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BLSIX % Rank
Stocks 		95.98% 0.90% 110.97% 65.51%
Cash 		4.02% -23.67% 20.19% 27.21%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 70.22%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 65.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 64.09%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 67.82%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BLSIX % Rank
Technology 		24.69% 0.00% 47.50% 36.61%
Financial Services 		21.50% 0.00% 48.86% 55.76%
Basic Materials 		10.90% 0.00% 30.03% 22.25%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.07% 0.00% 48.94% 77.36%
Communication Services 		7.17% 0.00% 39.29% 72.06%
Energy 		6.59% 0.00% 24.80% 17.34%
Consumer Defense 		5.81% 0.00% 28.13% 59.25%
Healthcare 		5.16% 0.00% 93.26% 30.92%
Industrials 		3.40% 0.00% 43.53% 84.86%
Utilities 		3.15% 0.00% 39.12% 19.15%
Real Estate 		1.55% 0.00% 17.15% 53.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BLSIX % Rank
Non US 		95.71% -4.71% 112.57% 50.71%
US 		0.27% -1.60% 104.72% 59.05%

BLSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BLSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.40% 0.03% 41.06% 43.22%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 2.00% 37.85%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.01% 0.85% 10.20%

Sales Fees

BLSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BLSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BLSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 180.00% 0.00% 190.00% 98.25%

BLSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BLSIX Category Low Category High BLSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.54% 0.00% 12.61% 6.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BLSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BLSIX Category Low Category High BLSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.29% -1.98% 17.62% 32.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BLSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BLSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeff Shen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 06, 2011

10.66

10.7%

Jeff Shen, PhD, Managing Director, is Co-CIO of Active Equity and Co-Head of Systematic Active Equity (SAE) at BlackRock. He is responsible for Asia Pacific and Emerging Market Active Equity Strategies. He is BlackRock's Head of Emerging Market and a member of the Global Operating Committee. Dr. Shen's service with BlackRock dates back to 2004, including his years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. At BGI, he was the Head of Investment for Asia Pacific and Emerging Market active equities. Prior to joining BGI, he began his career in 1997 with JP Morgan where he held numerous positions in global macro investment and asset allocation research in both New York and London. Dr. Shen earned a BA degree in Economics from Hobart College, a MA degree in Economics from University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and a PhD degree in Finance from New York University. Dr. Shen is an adjunct professor at NYU teaching a MBA class on international investment. He also serves on the advisory board of Clausen Center at UC Berkeley.

Richard Mathieson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 12, 2017

4.97

5.0%

Richard Mathieson, CA, Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2011; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2011; Principal at Barclays Global Investors from 2008 to 2009; Equity Analyst for Exista UK from 2007 to 2008; Principal at Barclays Global Investors from 2005 to 2007; Associate of Barclays Global Investors from 2001 to 2005. Mr. Mathieson is a member of the Systematic Active Equity division within BlackRock's Active Equities Group. He is a Portfolio Manager responsible for global equity strategies. Prior to this he led the Investment Strategy team in EMEA for Scientific Active Equity. Mr. Mathieson's service with the firm dates back to 2002, including his years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Prior to rejoining BGI in 2008, Mr. Mathieson was an equity analyst for a specialist investment company focused on European financial stocks. Previously he was with BGI as a senior portfolio manager, where he was responsible for managing both long only and market neutral strategies. Prior to joining the BlackRock, Inc. in 1999, Robert was a mortgage banking specialist at Ohio Savings Bank. Mr. Mathieson qualified as a Chartered Accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2000, and holds a Bachelor of Accountancy from the University of Glasgow

Gerardo Rodriguez

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 12, 2017

4.97

5.0%

Gerardo Rodriguez, Managing Director, is portfolio manager and senior investment strategist for Emerging Markets at BlackRock, Inc. He is also the business manager of BlackRock's Emerging Markets group. Mr. Rodriguez joined BlackRock in 2013 after a fruitful career of more than 14 years in the Mexican Ministry of Finance. Undersecretary of Finance and Public Credit for the Mexican Ministry of Finance from 2011 to 2013; Director General for Public Credit at the Mexican Ministry of Finance and Public Credit from 2005 to 2011. Mr. Rodriguez earned a BS degree in economics from Universidad de las Americas-Puebla (Mexico) and an MSc in Engineering-Economic Systems and Operations Research from Stanford University.

David Piazza

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 12, 2017

4.97

5.0%

Jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s portfolio, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

