The Fund may invest up to 60% of its assets in equity securities and up to 100% of its assets in fixed-income securities. In addition, the Fund may invest in structured notes that provide exposure to covered call options or other types of financial instruments.

With respect to the Fund’s equity investments, the Fund may invest in common stock, preferred stock, securities convertible into common and preferred stock and non-convertible preferred stock. The Fund generally intends to invest in dividend paying stocks. From time to time, the Fund may invest in shares of companies through initial public offerings (“IPOs”). The Fund may invest in securities of both U.S. or non-U.S. issuers without limit, which can be U.S. dollar based or non-U.S. dollar based and may be currency hedged or unhedged. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization.

With respect to the Fund’s fixed-income investments, the Fund may invest in fixed-income securities such as corporate bonds and notes, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, convertible securities, preferred securities and government obligations. The Fund may also invest significantly in non-investment grade bonds (high yield, junk bonds or distressed securities), non-investment grade bank loans, non-dollar denominated bonds and bonds of emerging market issuers. The Fund’s investment in non-dollar denominated bonds may be on a currency hedged or unhedged basis. Non-investment grade bonds acquired by the Fund will generally be in the lower categories of the major rating agencies at the time of purchase (BB or lower by S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global Inc. or Ba or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc.) or will be determined by the management team to be of similar quality. Split rated bonds will be considered to have the higher credit rating. The average portfolio duration of the Fund will vary based on the management team’s forecast of interest rates and there are no limits regarding portfolio duration or average maturity.

The Fund may also invest up to 15% of its assets in collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”), including collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”).

The Fund may, when consistent with its investment objective, buy or sell options or futures on a security or an index of securities, or enter into swaps, including total return swaps, credit default swaps and credit default swap index products, and foreign currency transactions (collectively, commonly known as derivatives). The Fund typically uses derivatives as a substitute for taking a position in the underlying asset and/or as part of a strategy designed to reduce exposure to other risks, such as currency risk. The Fund may also use derivatives to seek to enhance returns (for example, by enhancing yield to the Fund in the form of distributions), in which case their use may involve leveraging risk. The Fund may seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as reverse repurchase agreements or dollar rolls). The Fund may also engage in option writing to generate additional income in the portfolio.

The Fund may invest in U.S. and non-U.S. real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), structured products, including structured notes that provide exposure to covered call options or other types of financial instruments, and floating rate securities (such as bank loans).

The Fund may incorporate a proprietary volatility control process that seeks to reduce risk when market volatility is expected to exceed normal ranges. The Fund may allocate assets without limitation into cash or short-term fixed-income securities, and away from riskier assets such as equity and high yield fixed-income securities. When volatility decreases, the Fund may move assets out of cash and back into riskier securities. The Fund may, at times, invest significantly in cash.

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its primary investment strategies.