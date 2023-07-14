Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Fund seeks to meet its objective by investing in an international portfolio of equities, which include common stock
and other equity securities, of issuers located in countries of developed and emerging markets.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks and other equity securities. The Fund invests predominantly in securities issued by companies located in countries represented in the MSCI ACWI (ex U.S.) Index, which includes issuers from a range of developed and emerging market countries. The Fund ordinarily invests in securities of issuers located in at least three countries outside the U.S. The Fund invests in equity securities either directly or indirectly, such as through depositary receipts, and may invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants. The Fund is not constrained with respect to market capitalization and may participate in initial public offerings ("IPOs") and in securities offerings that are not registered in the U.S.
The portfolio managers employ a bottom-up approach to stock selection and principally select companies without being constrained by the MSCI ACWI (ex U.S.) benchmark. The portfolio managers focus on company research and the long-term outlook of companies and industries. Ideas can come from a wide variety of sources, including, but not limited to, research trips, company meetings, and relationships with industry thought leaders and academic institutions. Stock ideas are normally researched to assess a range of factors, including: long-term growth potential, geographic and industry positioning, competitive advantage, management, financial strength and valuation. The intended outcome is a diversified portfolio of between 70 and 110 growth companies with the potential to outperform the benchmark over the long term. The process can result in significant exposure to a single country or a small number of countries, which in recent periods have included Japan and China. The Fund expects to invest in Chinese companies, among other means, through China A shares, which are common stocks and other equity securities that are listed or traded on a Chinese stock exchange and which are quoted in renminbi, the official currency of China. The Fund aims to hold securities for long periods (typically at least 5 years), which generally results in relatively low portfolio turnover and is in line with the Fund's long-term investment outlook. Consistent with this investment outlook, the portfolio managers seek to identify companies with the potential to sustain financial growth over the long term. When assessing a company's long-term growth prospects, the portfolio managers consider a range of factors including the environmental, social and governance characteristics of the company (e.g. their assessment of the company's impact on society and the environment, purpose, values, business model, culture and operating practices).
The Fund may invest without limitation in securities quoted or denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and may hold such currencies. The Fund does not expect to engage in currency hedging and thus expects to be fully exposed to currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar.
|Period
|BINSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.9%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|14.45%
|1 Yr
|19.4%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|25.69%
|3 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-27.4%
|9.5%
|70.37%
|5 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|73.58%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|62.78%
* Annualized
|Period
|BINSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.5%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|68.68%
|2021
|-4.1%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|86.75%
|2020
|7.3%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|38.42%
|2019
|5.9%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|51.96%
|2018
|-5.3%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|85.67%
|Period
|BINSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.9%
|-35.3%
|24.4%
|14.45%
|1 Yr
|19.4%
|-46.8%
|26.9%
|25.00%
|3 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|70.79%
|5 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|77.36%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.1%
|9.9%
|58.90%
* Annualized
|Period
|BINSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.5%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|68.68%
|2021
|-4.1%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|86.75%
|2020
|7.3%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|38.42%
|2019
|5.9%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|51.96%
|2018
|-5.3%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|88.30%
|BINSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BINSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.82 B
|167 K
|150 B
|30.50%
|Number of Holdings
|75
|5
|516
|44.70%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|831 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|33.64%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.33%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|64.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BINSX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.79%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|17.51%
|Cash
|1.21%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|79.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|28.11%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|40.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|17.28%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|19.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BINSX % Rank
|Industrials
|23.30%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|8.99%
|Technology
|17.91%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|38.25%
|Financial Services
|17.76%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|18.89%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.21%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|25.12%
|Basic Materials
|8.57%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|27.88%
|Communication Services
|7.63%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|21.66%
|Consumer Defense
|5.90%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|71.43%
|Healthcare
|3.72%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|96.77%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|56.91%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|58.99%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|73.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BINSX % Rank
|Non US
|93.87%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|28.11%
|US
|4.92%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|52.30%
|BINSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.68%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|85.51%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|18.35%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.17%
|0.03%
|0.80%
|82.81%
|BINSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BINSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BINSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|16.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|22.66%
|BINSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BINSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.95%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|45.52%
|BINSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|BINSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BINSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.82%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|18.56%
|BINSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.679
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2008
13.42
13.4%
Andrew Stobart joined Baillie Gifford in 1991. He has worked in the Japanese, North American and UK Equity Teams. Prior to joining Baillie Gifford, Mr. Stobart worked for three years in investment banking in London.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Joined Baillie Gifford in 2008 and became a Partner of Baillie Gifford & Co. in 2017. Mr. Farquharson has over 25 years’ investment experience dedicated almost entirely to Japanese equities. He spent 20 years working for Schroders as a Japanese specialist and subsequently Head of the Pan Pacific equity team and manager of the Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc. Between 1991 and 1995 he headed Schroders’ research team in Tokyo.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Jenny Davis, Portfolio Manager. Miss Davis graduated BA in Music from Oxford University in 2008. She worked for Neptune Investment Management as an Assistant Fund Manager for two years before joining Baillie Gifford in 2011. Ms. Davis works full time conducting research for this team covering stocks in all International regions.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 03, 2018
3.74
3.7%
Tom Walsh, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited in 2009 and is an Investment Manager in the European Equity Team. Mr. Walsh joined the International Focus Portfolio Construction Group in 2014. Tom graduated LLB (Hons) in Law & Economics from the University of Edinburgh in 1999 and is both CFA and ACA qualified. He worked at Fidelity International, Merrill Lynch and Deloitte & Touche before joining Baillie Gifford in 2009.Mr. Walsh has been a member of the ACWI ex-US Alpha PCG since 2018.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Toby Ross - graduated MA in English Literature from the University of Cambridge in June 2006 and joined Baillie Gifford in the same year. He spent some time as an Investment Analyst in the UK Equity Team and as a Global Sector Specialist, before joining the Global Income Growth team. Toby is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2021
0.75
0.8%
Mr. Davies joined Baillie Gifford in 2012, starting investment life on the European Equities Team before moving to Fixed Income and then the strategy International Alpha. He now works in the Global Alpha Team as an Investment Manager assisting the three decision makers. Mr. Davies grew up in Merthyr Tydfil in South Wales, and became besotted with music at an early age. His interest led him to take up the horn, which fuelled a lifelong passion for the performing arts and took him to Oxford’s Oriel College where he gained a first-class degree in music in 2009.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
