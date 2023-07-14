Mr. Keenan is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2008 and Head of the Leveraged Finance Portfolio Team from 2006 to 2007;Prior to joining BlackRock in 2004, He was a senior high yield trader at Columbia Management Group from 2003 to 2004. Mr. Keenan began his investment career at UBS Global Asset Management where he held roles as a trader, research analyst and a portfolio analyst from 1998 through 2003. Mr. Keenan holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.