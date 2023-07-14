Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.0%
1 yr return
1.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$19.3 B
Holdings in Top 10
9.0%
Expense Ratio 1.15%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 76.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BHYRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.0%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|26.46%
|1 Yr
|1.8%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|44.01%
|3 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|43.30%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|35.66%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|32.84%
* Annualized
|Period
|BHYRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.4%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|52.15%
|2021
|0.3%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|35.48%
|2020
|0.1%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|47.24%
|2019
|2.2%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|28.87%
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|N/A
|Period
|BHYRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.0%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|23.98%
|1 Yr
|1.8%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|38.25%
|3 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|42.92%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|34.20%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|31.31%
* Annualized
|Period
|BHYRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.4%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|52.15%
|2021
|0.3%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|35.48%
|2020
|0.1%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|47.24%
|2019
|2.2%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|30.67%
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|BHYRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BHYRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|19.3 B
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|2.05%
|Number of Holdings
|1636
|2
|2736
|1.76%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.88 B
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|2.34%
|Weighting of Top 10
|8.97%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|70.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BHYRX % Rank
|Bonds
|93.45%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|61.66%
|Stocks
|2.77%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|15.74%
|Cash
|2.37%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|60.61%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.43%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|34.11%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|87.26%
|Other
|-0.03%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|99.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BHYRX % Rank
|Energy
|44.14%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|47.09%
|Real Estate
|18.96%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|4.50%
|Basic Materials
|13.39%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|12.96%
|Technology
|10.70%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|10.85%
|Healthcare
|4.38%
|0.00%
|22.17%
|10.58%
|Communication Services
|3.45%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|44.97%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.82%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|27.78%
|Industrials
|2.17%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|25.66%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|82.01%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|80.42%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|79.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BHYRX % Rank
|US
|2.77%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|15.81%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|82.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BHYRX % Rank
|Corporate
|96.49%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|34.16%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.05%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|56.01%
|Securitized
|0.33%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|29.62%
|Derivative
|0.10%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|22.73%
|Government
|0.04%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|32.40%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|75.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BHYRX % Rank
|US
|80.41%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|54.17%
|Non US
|13.04%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|46.41%
|BHYRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.15%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|37.86%
|Management Fee
|0.41%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|15.06%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|67.56%
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|29.15%
|BHYRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BHYRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BHYRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|76.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|72.85%
|BHYRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BHYRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.77%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|55.02%
|BHYRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BHYRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BHYRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.16%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|62.69%
|BHYRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2007
14.42
14.4%
Mr. Keenan is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2008 and Head of the Leveraged Finance Portfolio Team from 2006 to 2007;Prior to joining BlackRock in 2004, He was a senior high yield trader at Columbia Management Group from 2003 to 2004. Mr. Keenan began his investment career at UBS Global Asset Management where he held roles as a trader, research analyst and a portfolio analyst from 1998 through 2003. Mr. Keenan holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 08, 2009
13.07
13.1%
Derek Schoenhofen is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2019; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2006 to 2018; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2000 to 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 08, 2009
13.07
13.1%
Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2009 and Co-Head of U.S. Leveraged Finance; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2005 to 2008.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2014
8.2
8.2%
Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2012; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2007 to 2011; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2005 to 2006.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...