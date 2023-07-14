Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

BlackRock High Yield Bond Portfolio

mutual fund
BHYRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$6.83 -0.01 -0.15%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
Inst (BHYIX) Primary A (BHYAX) Other (BRHYX) C (BHYCX) S (BHYSX) Retirement (BHYRX)
BHYRX (Mutual Fund)

BlackRock High Yield Bond Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$6.83 -0.01 -0.15%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
Inst (BHYIX) Primary A (BHYAX) Other (BRHYX) C (BHYCX) S (BHYSX) Retirement (BHYRX)
BHYRX (Mutual Fund)

BlackRock High Yield Bond Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$6.83 -0.01 -0.15%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
Inst (BHYIX) Primary A (BHYAX) Other (BRHYX) C (BHYCX) S (BHYSX) Retirement (BHYRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock High Yield Bond Portfolio

BHYRX | Fund

$6.83

$19.3 B

6.77%

$0.46

1.15%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.0%

1 yr return

1.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$19.3 B

Holdings in Top 10

9.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 76.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock High Yield Bond Portfolio

BHYRX | Fund

$6.83

$19.3 B

6.77%

$0.46

1.15%

BHYRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock High Yield Bond Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Oct 02, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    13648814
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Keenan

Fund Description

BHYRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BHYRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.0% -7.1% 10.3% 26.46%
1 Yr 1.8% -9.9% 18.7% 44.01%
3 Yr -2.3%* -11.5% 72.4% 43.30%
5 Yr N/A* -14.3% 37.5% 35.66%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% 32.84%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BHYRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.4% -33.4% 3.6% 52.15%
2021 0.3% -4.3% 5.4% 35.48%
2020 0.1% -8.4% 70.9% 47.24%
2019 2.2% -1.1% 5.1% 28.87%
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BHYRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.0% -14.3% 7.8% 23.98%
1 Yr 1.8% -18.1% 22.2% 38.25%
3 Yr -2.3%* -11.5% 72.4% 42.92%
5 Yr N/A* -14.3% 37.5% 34.20%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% 31.31%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BHYRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.4% -33.4% 3.6% 52.15%
2021 0.3% -4.3% 5.4% 35.48%
2020 0.1% -8.4% 70.9% 47.24%
2019 2.2% -1.0% 5.1% 30.67%
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BHYRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BHYRX Category Low Category High BHYRX % Rank
Net Assets 19.3 B 1.47 M 26.2 B 2.05%
Number of Holdings 1636 2 2736 1.76%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.88 B -492 M 2.55 B 2.34%
Weighting of Top 10 8.97% 3.0% 100.0% 70.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Liquidity T-Fund Instl 2.61%
  2. TransDigm, Inc. 6.25% 1.34%
  3. Clarios Global Lp 8.5% 0.73%
  4. Ascent Resources Utica Holdings Ll Tl 0.69%
  5. Ascent Resources Utica Holdings Ll Tl 0.69%
  6. Ascent Resources Utica Holdings Ll Tl 0.69%
  7. Ascent Resources Utica Holdings Ll Tl 0.69%
  8. Ascent Resources Utica Holdings Ll Tl 0.69%
  9. Ascent Resources Utica Holdings Ll Tl 0.69%
  10. Ascent Resources Utica Holdings Ll Tl 0.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BHYRX % Rank
Bonds 		93.45% 0.00% 154.38% 61.66%
Stocks 		2.77% -0.60% 52.82% 15.74%
Cash 		2.37% -52.00% 100.00% 60.61%
Convertible Bonds 		1.43% 0.00% 17.89% 34.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.09% 87.26%
Other 		-0.03% -63.70% 32.06% 99.12%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BHYRX % Rank
Energy 		44.14% 0.00% 100.00% 47.09%
Real Estate 		18.96% 0.00% 86.71% 4.50%
Basic Materials 		13.39% 0.00% 100.00% 12.96%
Technology 		10.70% 0.00% 34.19% 10.85%
Healthcare 		4.38% 0.00% 22.17% 10.58%
Communication Services 		3.45% 0.00% 99.99% 44.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.82% 0.00% 100.00% 27.78%
Industrials 		2.17% 0.00% 100.00% 25.66%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 82.01%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 80.42%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 79.63%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BHYRX % Rank
US 		2.77% -0.60% 47.59% 15.81%
Non US 		0.00% -0.01% 5.26% 82.43%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BHYRX % Rank
Corporate 		96.49% 0.00% 129.69% 34.16%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.05% 0.00% 99.98% 56.01%
Securitized 		0.33% 0.00% 97.24% 29.62%
Derivative 		0.10% 0.00% 45.95% 22.73%
Government 		0.04% 0.00% 99.07% 32.40%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 75.51%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BHYRX % Rank
US 		80.41% 0.00% 150.64% 54.17%
Non US 		13.04% 0.00% 118.12% 46.41%

BHYRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BHYRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.15% 0.03% 18.97% 37.86%
Management Fee 0.41% 0.00% 1.84% 15.06%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 67.56%
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.00% 0.50% 29.15%

Sales Fees

BHYRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BHYRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BHYRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 76.00% 1.00% 255.00% 72.85%

BHYRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BHYRX Category Low Category High BHYRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.77% 0.00% 37.22% 55.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BHYRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BHYRX Category Low Category High BHYRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.16% -2.39% 14.30% 62.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BHYRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BHYRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Keenan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2007

14.42

14.4%

Mr. Keenan is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2008 and Head of the Leveraged Finance Portfolio Team from 2006 to 2007;Prior to joining BlackRock in 2004, He was a senior high yield trader at Columbia Management Group from 2003 to 2004. Mr. Keenan began his investment career at UBS Global Asset Management where he held roles as a trader, research analyst and a portfolio analyst from 1998 through 2003. Mr. Keenan holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Derek Schoenhofen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 08, 2009

13.07

13.1%

Derek Schoenhofen is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2019; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2006 to 2018; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2000 to 2005.

Mitchell Garfin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 08, 2009

13.07

13.1%

Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2009 and Co-Head of U.S. Leveraged Finance; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2005 to 2008.

David Delbos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2014

8.2

8.2%

Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2012; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2007 to 2011; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2005 to 2006.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.13 8.17

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×