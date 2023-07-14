Home
Baron Growth Fund

BGRUX (Mutual Fund)

BGRUX (Mutual Fund)

Baron Growth Fund

BGRUX | Fund

$101.58

$7.03 B

0.00%

1.03%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.5%

1 yr return

17.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.9%

Net Assets

$7.03 B

Holdings in Top 10

55.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$101.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 1.37%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Baron Growth Fund

BGRUX | Fund

$101.58

$7.03 B

0.00%

1.03%

BGRUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Baron Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Baron Capital Group, Inc.
  • Inception Date
    Jan 29, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ronald Baron

Fund Description

The Fund is a diversified fund that invests for the long term primarily in equity securities in the form of common stock of U.S. small-sized growth companies. BAMCO, Inc. ("BAMCO" or the "Adviser") defines small-sized companies as those, at the time of purchase, with market capitalizations up to the largest market cap stock in the Russell 2000 Growth Index at reconstitution, or companies with market capitalizations up to $2.5 billion, whichever is larger. The Adviser seeks to invest in businesses it believes have significant opportunities for growth, sustainable competitive advantages, exceptional management, and an attractive valuation. Because of its long-term approach, the Fund could have a significant percentage of its assets invested in securities that have appreciated beyond their market capitalizations at the time of the Fund's investment.
Read More

BGRUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGRUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -26.9% 59.5% 75.71%
1 Yr 17.4% -43.3% 860.3% 29.61%
3 Yr 5.0%* -41.5% 41.9% 17.47%
5 Yr 4.9%* -28.2% 82.7% 19.41%
10 Yr N/A* -18.2% 13.7% 23.73%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGRUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.4% -85.6% 1542.7% 24.29%
2021 5.7% -52.0% 83.9% 15.99%
2020 8.3% -17.6% 195.3% 49.52%
2019 7.9% -16.0% 9.5% 10.18%
2018 -1.9% -13.6% 24.1% 25.36%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGRUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -53.4% 55.3% 73.05%
1 Yr 17.4% -60.3% 860.3% 27.48%
3 Yr 5.0%* -41.5% 41.9% 17.69%
5 Yr 4.9%* -27.5% 82.7% 22.62%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 15.4% 22.11%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGRUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.4% -85.6% 1542.7% 24.29%
2021 5.7% -52.0% 83.9% 15.99%
2020 8.3% -17.6% 195.3% 49.52%
2019 7.9% -16.0% 9.5% 10.18%
2018 -1.9% -13.6% 24.1% 47.03%

NAV & Total Return History

BGRUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BGRUX Category Low Category High BGRUX % Rank
Net Assets 7.03 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 14.01%
Number of Holdings 53 20 3702 79.96%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.6 B 360 K 10.9 B 7.27%
Weighting of Top 10 55.76% 5.5% 92.1% 7.27%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MSCI Inc 9.91%
  2. FactSet Research Systems Inc 6.32%
  3. Vail Resorts Inc 6.31%
  4. Gartner Inc 5.63%
  5. Arch Capital Group Ltd 5.37%
  6. Choice Hotels International Inc 5.16%
  7. Penn National Gaming Inc 4.60%
  8. IDEXX Laboratories Inc 4.34%
  9. Bio-Techne Corp 4.30%
  10. CoStar Group Inc 4.30%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BGRUX % Rank
Stocks 		99.57% 23.99% 100.52% 21.99%
Preferred Stocks 		0.22% 0.00% 2.30% 6.56%
Other 		0.21% -2.66% 23.05% 13.65%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 61.88%
Cash 		0.00% -0.52% 26.94% 93.62%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 62.77%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGRUX % Rank
Financial Services 		34.48% 0.00% 43.01% 0.89%
Consumer Cyclical 		20.36% 0.00% 57.41% 4.61%
Technology 		14.61% 0.04% 62.17% 93.79%
Healthcare 		13.59% 0.00% 43.77% 80.85%
Real Estate 		10.84% 0.00% 19.28% 2.66%
Communication Services 		4.11% 0.00% 18.33% 26.60%
Industrials 		1.89% 0.00% 38.23% 96.45%
Consumer Defense 		0.11% 0.00% 16.40% 79.08%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 70.74%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 84.22%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 90.07%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGRUX % Rank
US 		98.66% 23.38% 100.52% 10.46%
Non US 		0.91% 0.00% 35.22% 80.50%

BGRUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BGRUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.03% 0.02% 19.28% 52.79%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 94.49%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 14.92%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

BGRUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BGRUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BGRUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 1.37% 0.00% 250.31% 3.56%

BGRUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BGRUX Category Low Category High BGRUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 65.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BGRUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BGRUX Category Low Category High BGRUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.50% -2.24% 2.75% 40.65%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BGRUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BGRUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ronald Baron

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 1994

27.44

27.4%

Ron founded Baron Capital in 1982 and has 52 years of research experience. From 1970 to 1982, Ron worked for several brokerage firms as an institutional securities analyst. From 1966 to 1969, Ron worked at the U.S. Patent Office as a patent examiner, while attending George Washington University Law School. From 1965 to 1966, Ron worked at Georgetown University as a teaching fellow in biochemistry. Ron graduated from Bucknell University with a B.A. in Chemistry in 1965.

Neal Rosenberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 27, 2016

6.01

6.0%

Neal Rosenberg, is a Vice President and Co-Portfolio Manager of BAMCO, Inc. Mr. Rosenberg joined BAMCO, Inc. in 2006 as a research analyst and has 13 years of research experience. From 2004 to 2006, Neal worked at JPMorgan Securities as an equity research analyst. From 2003 to 2004, Neal worked at Merrill Lynch & Co. as an associate in the Mergers and Acquisitions group. Neal graduated summa cum laude from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with a B.S. in Economics in 2002 and with an M.B.A. in 2003.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

