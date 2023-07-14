Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.5%
1 yr return
17.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.9%
Net Assets
$7.03 B
Holdings in Top 10
55.8%
Expense Ratio 1.03%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 1.37%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BGRUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.5%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|75.71%
|1 Yr
|17.4%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|29.61%
|3 Yr
|5.0%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|17.47%
|5 Yr
|4.9%*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|19.41%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|23.73%
* Annualized
|Period
|BGRUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.4%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|24.29%
|2021
|5.7%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|15.99%
|2020
|8.3%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|49.52%
|2019
|7.9%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|10.18%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|25.36%
|BGRUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGRUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.03 B
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|14.01%
|Number of Holdings
|53
|20
|3702
|79.96%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.6 B
|360 K
|10.9 B
|7.27%
|Weighting of Top 10
|55.76%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|7.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGRUX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.57%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|21.99%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.22%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|6.56%
|Other
|0.21%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|13.65%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|61.88%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|93.62%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|62.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGRUX % Rank
|Financial Services
|34.48%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|0.89%
|Consumer Cyclical
|20.36%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|4.61%
|Technology
|14.61%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|93.79%
|Healthcare
|13.59%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|80.85%
|Real Estate
|10.84%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|2.66%
|Communication Services
|4.11%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|26.60%
|Industrials
|1.89%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|96.45%
|Consumer Defense
|0.11%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|79.08%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|70.74%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|84.22%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|90.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGRUX % Rank
|US
|98.66%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|10.46%
|Non US
|0.91%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|80.50%
|BGRUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.03%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|52.79%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|94.49%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|14.92%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|BGRUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BGRUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BGRUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|1.37%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|3.56%
|BGRUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGRUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|65.60%
|BGRUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|BGRUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGRUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.50%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|40.65%
|BGRUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 1994
27.44
27.4%
Ron founded Baron Capital in 1982 and has 52 years of research experience. From 1970 to 1982, Ron worked for several brokerage firms as an institutional securities analyst. From 1966 to 1969, Ron worked at the U.S. Patent Office as a patent examiner, while attending George Washington University Law School. From 1965 to 1966, Ron worked at Georgetown University as a teaching fellow in biochemistry. Ron graduated from Bucknell University with a B.A. in Chemistry in 1965.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 27, 2016
6.01
6.0%
Neal Rosenberg, is a Vice President and Co-Portfolio Manager of BAMCO, Inc. Mr. Rosenberg joined BAMCO, Inc. in 2006 as a research analyst and has 13 years of research experience. From 2004 to 2006, Neal worked at JPMorgan Securities as an equity research analyst. From 2003 to 2004, Neal worked at Merrill Lynch & Co. as an associate in the Mergers and Acquisitions group. Neal graduated summa cum laude from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with a B.S. in Economics in 2002 and with an M.B.A. in 2003.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
