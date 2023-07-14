Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The Fund seeks to meet its objective by investing in a portfolio of global common stocks and other equity securities, without reference to benchmark constraints.
While the portfolio managers are not constrained by geographic limitations, the Fund ordinarily invests in securities of issuers located in at least six different countries. In addition, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% of its total assets in securities of companies located outside the U.S. when market conditions are favorable, but, when market conditions are not favorable, invests at least 30% of its total assets in companies located outside the U.S. The Fund may invest in issuers located in emerging markets.
The Fund typically invests primarily in issuers with a market capitalization of more than $4 billion at the time of purchase and may participate in initial public offerings ("IPOs") and in securities offerings that are not registered in the U.S.
The portfolio managers employ a bottom-up approach to stock selection and select investments without regard to the geographic, industry, sector, or individual company weightings on any index. The portfolio managers focus on company research and the long-term outlook of companies and industries. Ideas can come from a wide variety of sources, including, but not limited to, research trips, company meetings, and relationships with industry thought leaders and academic institutions. Stock ideas are normally researched to assess a range of factors, including: long-term growth potential, geographic and industry positioning, competitive advantage, management, financial strength and valuation. The portfolio managers generally select securities of between 30 and 60 growth companies. The process can result in significant exposure to a single country or a small number of countries, and the Fund expects to have considerable exposure to Chinese companies including through China A shares, which are common stocks and other equity securities that are listed or traded on a Chinese stock exchange and which are quoted in renminbi, the official currency of China. The Fund is a non-diversified fund, which means that it may invest a relatively large percentage of its assets in a small number of issuers, industries or sectors. The Fund aims to hold securities for long periods (typically at least 5 years), which generally results in relatively low portfolio turnover and is in line with the Fund's long-term investment outlook. Consistent with this investment outlook, the portfolio managers seek to identify companies with the potential to sustain financial growth over the long term. When assessing a company's long-term growth prospects, the portfolio managers consider a range of factors including the environmental, social and governance characteristics of the company (e.g. their assessment of the company's impact on society and the environment, purpose, values, business model, culture and operating practices).
The Fund invests in equity securities either directly or indirectly, such as through depositary receipts, and may invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants. The Fund may invest without limitation in securities quoted or denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and may hold such currencies. The Fund does not expect to engage in currency hedging and thus expects to be fully exposed to currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar.
|Period
|BGLKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|33.9%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|93.18%
|1 Yr
|21.6%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|3.07%
|3 Yr
|-5.9%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|0.12%
|5 Yr
|4.3%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|0.27%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BGLKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-48.1%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|1.65%
|2021
|-1.3%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|2.53%
|2020
|23.0%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|18.30%
|2019
|7.5%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|-2.2%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|N/A
|BGLKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGLKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|629 M
|199 K
|133 B
|35.96%
|Number of Holdings
|43
|1
|9075
|85.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|419 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|27.64%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.79%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|20.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGLKX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.75%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|58.48%
|Cash
|2.25%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|37.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|96.70%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|96.37%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|96.81%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|96.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGLKX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|32.86%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|0.66%
|Technology
|30.57%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|36.01%
|Healthcare
|18.69%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|32.60%
|Communication Services
|12.61%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|4.41%
|Industrials
|2.44%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|99.89%
|Financial Services
|1.86%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|99.89%
|Consumer Defense
|0.72%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|83.15%
|Real Estate
|0.27%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|62.56%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|99.56%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|99.89%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|99.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGLKX % Rank
|US
|58.78%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|71.37%
|Non US
|38.97%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|27.20%
|BGLKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.70%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|85.75%
|Management Fee
|0.62%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|31.73%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.17%
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|BGLKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BGLKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BGLKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|16.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|52.52%
|BGLKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGLKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|96.50%
|BGLKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|BGLKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGLKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.61%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|91.14%
|BGLKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 10, 2014
7.98
8.0%
Mark graduated BA in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from Oxford University in 1992. He spent a year at Harvard as a Kennedy Scholar in 1993 before completing a PhD in Politics at the University of Edinburgh in 1996. Mark joined Baillie Gifford in 1996 and was an Investment Manager in the Japanese Equity Team, until joining our Long Term Global Growth Team when it was established in 2003. Mark became a Partner in 2004.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2015
6.42
6.4%
John joined Baillie Gifford in 2000 and became a Partner of Baillie Gifford & Co. in 2012 after graduating MA in Ancient and Modern History from Oxford University. After a year in the North American department John joined the Japanese team where, from 2007 onwards, he managed the Shin Nippon Investment Trust which invests in high growth, small and medium sized companies. In 2011, John moved to the recently established Global Discovery team which focuses on identifying rapidly growing, innovation led, smaller businesses from around the world. During this period he had a particular focus on unearthing new investment opportunities in Emerging Markets, and Asia in particular. In late 2015 John joined the Long Term Global Growth Team. He will continue as Deputy Manager of our global small cap investment trust, Edinburgh Worldwide.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 20, 2022
0.36
0.4%
Michael graduated PhD in International Relations from the University of St Andrews in 2013, having previously received an MA in Classics from the University of Cambridge in 2008. From 2008-2010 he worked as a producer for a start-up film company. Since joining Baillie Gifford, he has worked in the UK, Multi Asset, and US Teams before joining the Long Term Global Growth Team as an Investment Manager in 2017. Michael is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 20, 2022
0.36
0.4%
Robert joined Baillie Gifford in 2016 as an Investment Analyst in the Long Term Global Growth Team. He was a recipient of the Mellon Fellowship to Yale in 2016, where he graduated MA, prior to which he graduated BA (Hons) in Philosophy from the University of Cambridge in 2015.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 20, 2022
0.36
0.4%
Gemma joined Baillie Gifford in September 2017. She was an analyst in the Long Term Global Growth Team and one of the managers of the Global Outliers strategy. She graduated MA in Modern History from The University of Durham in 2017. Prior to this, Gemma also graduated BA (Hons) in History BA double major in History and Philosophy Rhodes University in South Africa.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
