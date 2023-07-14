Home
Trending ETFs

BGIMX (Mutual Fund)

BGIMX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

8.0%

1 yr return

1.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$29.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 100.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BGIMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Global Impact Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    May 27, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    2176208
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Eric Rice

Fund Description

BGIMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% -35.6% 29.2% 92.73%
1 Yr 1.4% 17.3% 252.4% N/A
3 Yr -3.1%* -3.5% 34.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.4% -24.3% 957.1% N/A
2021 -5.7% -38.3% 47.1% N/A
2020 N/A -54.2% 0.6% N/A
2019 N/A -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% -35.6% 29.2% 92.95%
1 Yr 1.4% 11.4% 252.4% N/A
3 Yr -3.1%* -3.5% 34.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.4% -24.3% 957.1% N/A
2021 -5.7% -33.1% 47.1% N/A
2020 N/A -44.4% 1.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BGIMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BGIMX Category Low Category High BGIMX % Rank
Net Assets 29.8 M 199 K 133 B 80.92%
Number of Holdings 68 1 9075 43.39%
Net Assets in Top 10 15.3 M -18 M 37.6 B 79.19%
Weighting of Top 10 37.86% 9.1% 100.0% 46.57%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Class B 4.30%
  2. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Class B 4.30%
  3. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Class B 4.30%
  4. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Class B 4.30%
  5. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Class B 4.30%
  6. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Class B 4.30%
  7. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Class B 4.30%
  8. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Class B 4.30%
  9. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Class B 4.30%
  10. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Class B 4.30%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BGIMX % Rank
Stocks 		99.76% 61.84% 125.47% 42.62%
Cash 		0.24% -174.70% 23.12% 52.09%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 86.45%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 87.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 85.35%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 85.90%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGIMX % Rank
Healthcare 		30.43% 0.00% 35.42% 3.96%
Industrials 		12.99% 0.00% 44.06% 55.95%
Utilities 		11.16% 0.00% 29.12% 9.69%
Technology 		9.31% 0.00% 49.87% 58.70%
Financial Services 		7.90% 0.00% 38.42% 67.62%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.80% 0.00% 40.94% 97.36%
Real Estate 		6.52% 0.00% 39.48% 1.21%
Communication Services 		6.28% 0.00% 57.66% 85.24%
Consumer Defense 		5.96% 0.00% 73.28% 25.77%
Basic Materials 		2.66% 0.00% 38.60% 73.13%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 95.70%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGIMX % Rank
Non US 		50.88% 0.58% 99.46% 55.40%
US 		48.88% 0.13% 103.82% 43.28%

BGIMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BGIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.98% 0.01% 44.27% N/A
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.82% 41.58%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.20% 0.01% 0.76% 84.36%

Sales Fees

BGIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BGIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BGIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 100.00% 0.00% 395.00% N/A

BGIMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BGIMX Category Low Category High BGIMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.61% 0.00% 3.26% 85.78%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BGIMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BGIMX Category Low Category High BGIMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.14% -4.27% 12.65% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BGIMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BGIMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Eric Rice

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 27, 2020

2.01

2.0%

Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management. Mr. Rice joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 1997.

Sheetal Prasad

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 16, 2022

0.04

0.0%

Sheetal is a small cap core and mid cap growth portfolio manager as well as an equity research analyst. She joined Jennison in 2007 and began co-managing small cap core portfolios in 2016. Prior to Jennison, Sheetal was a small and mid cap health care equity research analyst at DWS Scudder Investments, a division of Deutsche Bank. She began her equity research career nineteen years ago as an associate with Bear, Stearns & Co. Sheetal graduated from Georgetown University with a BS in biology.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

