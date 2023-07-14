Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.0%
1 yr return
1.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$29.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.9%
Expense Ratio 0.98%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 100.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BGIMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.0%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|92.73%
|1 Yr
|1.4%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BGIMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.4%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|N/A
|2021
|-5.7%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|N/A
|Period
|BGIMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.0%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|92.95%
|1 Yr
|1.4%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BGIMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.4%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|N/A
|2021
|-5.7%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|N/A
|BGIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGIMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|29.8 M
|199 K
|133 B
|80.92%
|Number of Holdings
|68
|1
|9075
|43.39%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|15.3 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|79.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.86%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|46.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGIMX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.76%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|42.62%
|Cash
|0.24%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|52.09%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|86.45%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|87.78%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|85.35%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|85.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGIMX % Rank
|Healthcare
|30.43%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|3.96%
|Industrials
|12.99%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|55.95%
|Utilities
|11.16%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|9.69%
|Technology
|9.31%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|58.70%
|Financial Services
|7.90%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|67.62%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.80%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|97.36%
|Real Estate
|6.52%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|1.21%
|Communication Services
|6.28%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|85.24%
|Consumer Defense
|5.96%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|25.77%
|Basic Materials
|2.66%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|73.13%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|95.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGIMX % Rank
|Non US
|50.88%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|55.40%
|US
|48.88%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|43.28%
|BGIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.98%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|41.58%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.20%
|0.01%
|0.76%
|84.36%
|BGIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BGIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BGIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|100.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|N/A
|BGIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGIMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.61%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|85.78%
|BGIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|BGIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGIMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.14%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|N/A
|BGIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2022
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 27, 2020
2.01
2.0%
Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management. Mr. Rice joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 1997.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 16, 2022
0.04
0.0%
Sheetal is a small cap core and mid cap growth portfolio manager as well as an equity research analyst. She joined Jennison in 2007 and began co-managing small cap core portfolios in 2016. Prior to Jennison, Sheetal was a small and mid cap health care equity research analyst at DWS Scudder Investments, a division of Deutsche Bank. She began her equity research career nineteen years ago as an associate with Bear, Stearns & Co. Sheetal graduated from Georgetown University with a BS in biology.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...