Trending ETFs

Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund

mutual fund
BGETX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.7592 -0.07 -0.58%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
B (BGETX) Primary C (BGEUX) Other (BGEVX) Other (BGEFX) Other (BGEKX) Inst (BGESX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund

BGETX | Fund

$12.76

$2.75 B

0.12%

$0.01

0.57%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.5%

1 yr return

17.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-11.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.0%

Net Assets

$2.75 B

Holdings in Top 10

45.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.57%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund

BGETX | Fund

$12.76

$2.75 B

0.12%

$0.01

0.57%

BGETX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -11.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None
  • Net Income Ratio 0.68%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Baillie Gifford Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 06, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    51795646
  • Share Class
    B
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Coutts

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to meet its objective by investing in a diversified, international portfolio of common stocks and other equity

securities of issuers located in countries of developed and emerging markets.

The Fund invests predominantly in securities issued by companies located in countries outside the U.S., including a range of developed and emerging market countries. The Fund may, however, invest up to 10% of its net assets in common stocks and other equities of companies located in the U.S. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in securities of issuers located in at least three countries outside the U.S. and typically maintains substantial exposure to emerging markets. The Fund invests in equity securities either directly or indirectly, such as through depositary receipts, and may invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants. The Fund is not constrained with respect to market capitalization and may participate in initial public offerings ("IPOs") and in securities offerings that are not registered in the U.S. In selecting companies for investment, the portfolio managers generally consider issuers in both developed and emerging markets.

The portfolio managers employ a bottom-up approach to stock selection and select companies without being constrained by a benchmark. The portfolio managers focus on company research and the long-term outlook of companies and industries. Ideas can come from a wide variety of sources, including, but not limited to, research trips, company meetings, and relationships with industry thought leaders and academic institutions. Stock ideas are normally researched to assess a range of factors, including: long-term growth potential, geographic and industry positioning, competitive advantage, management, financial strength and valuation. The intended outcome is a diversified portfolio of between 50 and 60 growth companies with the potential to outperform the benchmark over the long term. The process can result in significant exposure to a single country or a small number of countries, which in recent periods have included Japan and China. The Fund expects to have considerable exposure to Chinese companies, including through China A shares, which are common stocks and other equity securities that are listed or traded on a Chinese stock exchange and which are quoted in renminbi, the official currency of China. The Fund aims to hold securities for long periods (typically at least 5 years), which generally results in relatively low portfolio turnover and is in line with the Fund's long-term investment outlook. Because the Fund aims to hold securities for long periods, the Fund does not expect to actively reduce its holdings of shares of particular issuers (other than in response to purchase and redemption requests) even if market movements cause the Fund to operate as a non-diversified company for an extended period of time. Consistent with this investment outlook, the portfolio managers seek to identify companies with the potential to sustain financial growth over the long term. When assessing a company's long-term growth prospects, the portfolio managers consider a range of factors including the environmental, social and governance characteristics of the company (e.g. their assessment of the company's impact on society and the environment, purpose, values, business model, culture and operating practices).

The Fund may invest without limitation in securities quoted or denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and may hold such currencies. The Fund does not expect to engage in currency hedging and thus expects to be fully exposed to currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar.

Read More

BGETX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGETX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.5% -15.6% 24.4% 23.85%
1 Yr 17.1% -15.2% 26.9% 49.08%
3 Yr -11.0%* -27.4% 9.5% 98.52%
5 Yr -4.0%* -10.0% 35.2% 92.05%
10 Yr N/A* -3.8% 9.4% 16.18%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGETX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.8% -49.5% -11.5% 88.86%
2021 -11.7% -11.8% 9.8% 98.80%
2020 13.9% -1.7% 22.8% 5.34%
2019 8.0% -1.0% 9.7% 5.87%
2018 -5.7% -7.5% 11.0% 92.69%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGETX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.5% -35.3% 24.4% 23.85%
1 Yr 17.1% -46.8% 26.9% 48.17%
3 Yr -11.0%* -27.4% 13.1% 98.76%
5 Yr -4.0%* -10.0% 35.2% 92.55%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 9.9% 13.92%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGETX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.8% -49.5% -11.5% 88.86%
2021 -11.7% -11.8% 9.8% 98.80%
2020 13.9% -1.7% 22.8% 5.34%
2019 8.0% -1.0% 9.7% 5.87%
2018 -5.7% -7.5% 11.0% 93.57%

NAV & Total Return History

BGETX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BGETX Category Low Category High BGETX % Rank
Net Assets 2.75 B 167 K 150 B 32.34%
Number of Holdings 54 5 516 65.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.4 B 59.2 K 33.4 B 30.65%
Weighting of Top 10 45.92% 10.3% 99.1% 12.67%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BGETX % Rank
Stocks 		98.50% 88.72% 101.51% 26.04%
Cash 		1.50% -1.51% 11.28% 73.27%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 26.50%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 38.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 15.67%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 17.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGETX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		33.42% 0.00% 46.28% 2.76%
Technology 		20.74% 1.51% 38.21% 27.65%
Healthcare 		12.63% 1.36% 29.58% 68.20%
Industrials 		10.35% 0.68% 31.28% 85.48%
Communication Services 		9.72% 0.00% 41.13% 11.29%
Financial Services 		7.16% 0.00% 38.62% 88.25%
Consumer Defense 		5.08% 0.00% 28.66% 80.18%
Basic Materials 		0.89% 0.00% 23.15% 90.09%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 19.97% 55.53%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.78% 58.06%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.97% 72.12%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGETX % Rank
Non US 		92.74% 70.50% 101.51% 39.17%
US 		5.76% 0.00% 25.68% 46.31%

BGETX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BGETX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.57% 0.01% 37.19% 91.36%
Management Fee 0.33% 0.00% 1.50% 4.82%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% 36.55%

Sales Fees

BGETX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% 91.76%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BGETX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 97.39%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BGETX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.00% 7.00% 330.00% 15.36%

BGETX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BGETX Category Low Category High BGETX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.12% 0.00% 6.96% 43.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BGETX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BGETX Category Low Category High BGETX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.68% -1.69% 3.16% 26.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BGETX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BGETX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Coutts

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 06, 2008

14.24

14.2%

Thomas Coutts, Partner of Baillie Gifford & Co., which is the 100% owner of Baillie Gifford. He has worked in investment management with Baillie Gifford since 1999, has managed investment portfolios since 2001, and has co-managed a portion of the Portfolio since December 2016. Education: B.A., Trinity College, Oxford.

Lawrence Burns

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2012

9.42

9.4%

Lawrence Burns joined Baillie Gifford as portfolio manager in 2009; member of the International Growth strategy’s portfolio construction group since 2012.

Brian Lum

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Mr. Lum is a portfolio manager in the Manager's International Growth Research Team and became a member of the International Growth Portfolio Construction Group in May 2015. He also Chairs the Manager's International Smaller Companies Portfolio Construction Group. Mr. Lum joined Baillie Gifford in 2006 and initially worked in the North American and Emerging Markets departments, before spending a number of years focused on investment in smaller companies. Mr. Lum graduated MSci and BA (Hons) in Physics from the University of Cambridge in 2006. Mr. Lum has been a member of CFA institution since 2015.

Julia Angeles

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2017

4.42

4.4%

Julia holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Aarhus, Denmark and speaks fluent Russian and Danish. She joined Baillie Gifford in 2008. Before joining Baillie Gifford, Ms. Angeles worked as a Management Consultant at McKinsey & Company. Ms. Angeles has been part of different global and regional teams within Baillie Gifford.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

