The Fund seeks to meet its objective by investing in a diversified, international portfolio of common stocks and other equity

securities of issuers located in countries of developed and emerging markets.

The Fund invests predominantly in securities issued by companies located in countries outside the U.S., including a range of developed and emerging market countries. The Fund may, however, invest up to 10% of its net assets in common stocks and other equities of companies located in the U.S. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in securities of issuers located in at least three countries outside the U.S. and typically maintains substantial exposure to emerging markets. The Fund invests in equity securities either directly or indirectly, such as through depositary receipts, and may invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants. The Fund is not constrained with respect to market capitalization and may participate in initial public offerings ("IPOs") and in securities offerings that are not registered in the U.S. In selecting companies for investment, the portfolio managers generally consider issuers in both developed and emerging markets.

The portfolio managers employ a bottom-up approach to stock selection and select companies without being constrained by a benchmark. The portfolio managers focus on company research and the long-term outlook of companies and industries. Ideas can come from a wide variety of sources, including, but not limited to, research trips, company meetings, and relationships with industry thought leaders and academic institutions. Stock ideas are normally researched to assess a range of factors, including: long-term growth potential, geographic and industry positioning, competitive advantage, management, financial strength and valuation. The intended outcome is a diversified portfolio of between 50 and 60 growth companies with the potential to outperform the benchmark over the long term. The process can result in significant exposure to a single country or a small number of countries, which in recent periods have included Japan and China. The Fund expects to have considerable exposure to Chinese companies, including through China A shares, which are common stocks and other equity securities that are listed or traded on a Chinese stock exchange and which are quoted in renminbi, the official currency of China. The Fund aims to hold securities for long periods (typically at least 5 years), which generally results in relatively low portfolio turnover and is in line with the Fund's long-term investment outlook. Because the Fund aims to hold securities for long periods, the Fund does not expect to actively reduce its holdings of shares of particular issuers (other than in response to purchase and redemption requests) even if market movements cause the Fund to operate as a non-diversified company for an extended period of time. Consistent with this investment outlook, the portfolio managers seek to identify companies with the potential to sustain financial growth over the long term. When assessing a company's long-term growth prospects, the portfolio managers consider a range of factors including the environmental, social and governance characteristics of the company (e.g. their assessment of the company's impact on society and the environment, purpose, values, business model, culture and operating practices).

The Fund may invest without limitation in securities quoted or denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and may hold such currencies. The Fund does not expect to engage in currency hedging and thus expects to be fully exposed to currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar.