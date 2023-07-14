Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.5%
1 yr return
17.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-11.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.0%
Net Assets
$2.75 B
Holdings in Top 10
45.9%
Expense Ratio 0.57%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 13.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$25,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to meet its objective by investing in a diversified, international portfolio of common stocks and other equity
securities of issuers located in countries of developed and emerging markets.
The Fund invests predominantly in securities issued by companies located in countries outside the U.S., including a range of developed and emerging market countries. The Fund may, however, invest up to 10% of its net assets in common stocks and other equities of companies located in the U.S. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in securities of issuers located in at least three countries outside the U.S. and typically maintains substantial exposure to emerging markets. The Fund invests in equity securities either directly or indirectly, such as through depositary receipts, and may invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants. The Fund is not constrained with respect to market capitalization and may participate in initial public offerings ("IPOs") and in securities offerings that are not registered in the U.S. In selecting companies for investment, the portfolio managers generally consider issuers in both developed and emerging markets.
The portfolio managers employ a bottom-up approach to stock selection and select companies without being constrained by a benchmark. The portfolio managers focus on company research and the long-term outlook of companies and industries. Ideas can come from a wide variety of sources, including, but not limited to, research trips, company meetings, and relationships with industry thought leaders and academic institutions. Stock ideas are normally researched to assess a range of factors, including: long-term growth potential, geographic and industry positioning, competitive advantage, management, financial strength and valuation. The intended outcome is a diversified portfolio of between 50 and 60 growth companies with the potential to outperform the benchmark over the long term. The process can result in significant exposure to a single country or a small number of countries, which in recent periods have included Japan and China. The Fund expects to have considerable exposure to Chinese companies, including through China A shares, which are common stocks and other equity securities that are listed or traded on a Chinese stock exchange and which are quoted in renminbi, the official currency of China. The Fund aims to hold securities for long periods (typically at least 5 years), which generally results in relatively low portfolio turnover and is in line with the Fund's long-term investment outlook. Because the Fund aims to hold securities for long periods, the Fund does not expect to actively reduce its holdings of shares of particular issuers (other than in response to purchase and redemption requests) even if market movements cause the Fund to operate as a non-diversified company for an extended period of time. Consistent with this investment outlook, the portfolio managers seek to identify companies with the potential to sustain financial growth over the long term. When assessing a company's long-term growth prospects, the portfolio managers consider a range of factors including the environmental, social and governance characteristics of the company (e.g. their assessment of the company's impact on society and the environment, purpose, values, business model, culture and operating practices).
The Fund may invest without limitation in securities quoted or denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and may hold such currencies. The Fund does not expect to engage in currency hedging and thus expects to be fully exposed to currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar.
|Period
|BGETX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.5%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|23.85%
|1 Yr
|17.1%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|49.08%
|3 Yr
|-11.0%*
|-27.4%
|9.5%
|98.52%
|5 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|92.05%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|16.18%
* Annualized
|Period
|BGETX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-34.8%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|88.86%
|2021
|-11.7%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|98.80%
|2020
|13.9%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|5.34%
|2019
|8.0%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|5.87%
|2018
|-5.7%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|92.69%
|Period
|BGETX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.5%
|-35.3%
|24.4%
|23.85%
|1 Yr
|17.1%
|-46.8%
|26.9%
|48.17%
|3 Yr
|-11.0%*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|98.76%
|5 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|92.55%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.1%
|9.9%
|13.92%
* Annualized
|Period
|BGETX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-34.8%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|88.86%
|2021
|-11.7%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|98.80%
|2020
|13.9%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|5.34%
|2019
|8.0%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|5.87%
|2018
|-5.7%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|93.57%
|BGETX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGETX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.75 B
|167 K
|150 B
|32.34%
|Number of Holdings
|54
|5
|516
|65.21%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.4 B
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|30.65%
|Weighting of Top 10
|45.92%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|12.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGETX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.50%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|26.04%
|Cash
|1.50%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|73.27%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|26.50%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|38.94%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|15.67%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|17.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGETX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|33.42%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|2.76%
|Technology
|20.74%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|27.65%
|Healthcare
|12.63%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|68.20%
|Industrials
|10.35%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|85.48%
|Communication Services
|9.72%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|11.29%
|Financial Services
|7.16%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|88.25%
|Consumer Defense
|5.08%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|80.18%
|Basic Materials
|0.89%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|90.09%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|55.53%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|58.06%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|72.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGETX % Rank
|Non US
|92.74%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|39.17%
|US
|5.76%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|46.31%
|BGETX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.57%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|91.36%
|Management Fee
|0.33%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|4.82%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|36.55%
|BGETX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|91.76%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BGETX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|97.39%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BGETX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|13.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|15.36%
|BGETX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGETX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.12%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|43.91%
|BGETX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|BGETX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGETX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.68%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|26.45%
|BGETX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 06, 2008
14.24
14.2%
Thomas Coutts, Partner of Baillie Gifford & Co., which is the 100% owner of Baillie Gifford. He has worked in investment management with Baillie Gifford since 1999, has managed investment portfolios since 2001, and has co-managed a portion of the Portfolio since December 2016. Education: B.A., Trinity College, Oxford.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2012
9.42
9.4%
Lawrence Burns joined Baillie Gifford as portfolio manager in 2009; member of the International Growth strategy’s portfolio construction group since 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2015
6.42
6.4%
Mr. Lum is a portfolio manager in the Manager's International Growth Research Team and became a member of the International Growth Portfolio Construction Group in May 2015. He also Chairs the Manager's International Smaller Companies Portfolio Construction Group. Mr. Lum joined Baillie Gifford in 2006 and initially worked in the North American and Emerging Markets departments, before spending a number of years focused on investment in smaller companies. Mr. Lum graduated MSci and BA (Hons) in Physics from the University of Cambridge in 2006. Mr. Lum has been a member of CFA institution since 2015.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Julia holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Aarhus, Denmark and speaks fluent Russian and Danish. She joined Baillie Gifford in 2008. Before joining Baillie Gifford, Ms. Angeles worked as a Management Consultant at McKinsey & Company. Ms. Angeles has been part of different global and regional teams within Baillie Gifford.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...