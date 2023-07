The Fund is a diversified fund that, under normal circumstances, invests 80% of its net assets in equity securities in the form of common stock of growth companies domiciled, headquartered or whose primary business activities or principal trading markets are in developing countries. A developing country is a country included in the MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) Index and other countries determined by the Adviser to be developing countries based on classifications made by the International Monetary Fund or on country characteristics similar to those of the countries in the EM Index. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in developed countries and in frontier countries as defined by the MSCI Frontier Markets (FM) Index. The Fund’s investments will be in at least three different countries. The Fund may purchase securities of companies of any market capitalization. The Adviser seeks to invest in businesses it believes have significant opportunities for growth, sustainable competitive advantages, exceptional management, and an attractive valuation.

The Fund’s investments in developing countries generally are traded in currencies other than U.S. dollars, so the Adviser buys and sells foreign currencies to facilitate transactions in portfolio securities. The Adviser usually does not hedge against possible fluctuations in exchange rates, but exposure to a particular currency that the Adviser believes is overvalued may be hedged if the Fund has a substantial position in securities traded in that currency. The Fund may buy and sell currencies for cash at current exchange rates, or using an agreement to purchase or sell a specified currency at a specified future date or within a specified time period, at a price set at the time of the contract.

The investment policy of the Fund relating to the types of securities in which 80% of the Fund’s assets must be invested may be changed by the Fund’s Board of Trustees without shareholder approval upon at least 60 days’ notice.