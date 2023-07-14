Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
21.5%
1 yr return
1.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-11.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.4%
Net Assets
$4.15 B
Holdings in Top 10
48.2%
Expense Ratio 1.25%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 14.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Small Company Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of those companies with total operating revenues of $500 million or less at the time of the initial investment, (“small companies”). It is important to note that the Small Company Fund does NOT choose its portfolio companies based on a reference to market capitalization. Rather, the focus of the Small Company Fund is on the revenue produced by the issuer of the securities.
The Small Company Fund typically invests in common stocks. The Advisor seeks to build a portfolio of exceptional small companies with the wherewithal to become exceptional large companies. The Small Company Fund typically holds a portfolio of between 40 –65 securities which the Advisor believes have the potential for growth.
The Advisor’s Philosophy
The Advisor believes that a sustained commitment to a portfolio of exceptional companies will, over time, generate attractive long-term returns. The Advisor believes exceptional companies save time, lives, money or headaches or provide an exceptional value proposition to consumers. The Advisor views these differentiated organizations as having the wherewithal to provide unique solutions that include, but are not limited to, the utilization of innovative technology and insight to help address or redefine the challenges faced by institutions or consumers. These companies often retain a long-term growth plan, durable revenue growth, defensible market presence and profitability to fuel and sustain earnings per share growth. While investing in exceptional growth companies is paramount, the Advisor believes in being disciplined and deliberate about what it is willing to pay for growth opportunities and doing so in a benchmark agnostic manner (meaning that the Advisor selects companies without consideration of benchmarks by which the Fund is measured). Because the Small Company Fund is managed in a benchmark agnostic manner, an unintended consequence is that the Fund may have sector exposure.
The Advisor’s Investment Approach
The Advisor believes an investment program establishes the processes necessary to identify, research and construct a portfolio. The Advisor distinguishes Small Company from small capitalization investing by its use of revenue not market capitalization to identify and invest in exceptional small companies that have the wherewithal to become exceptional larger companies. The Advisor sources ideas from many places. Companies eligible for investment typically generate no more than $500 million in revenue at the time of initial investment. The Advisor’s investment professionals retain dual duties, managing the portfolio as a team and serving as generalists in their analytical role. They discuss prospective portfolio candidates with teammates before any in depth research is performed to ensure the commitment of time dedicated to understanding the company makes sense to all team members.
The Advisor believes that in-depth fundamental research, when applied over a three to five-year time horizon, and implemented within a benchmark agnostic framework, has the potential to generate attractive long-term returns.
Therefore, the foundation of the Advisor’s process is fundamental analysis. Valuation is also part of the investment process.
The Advisor constructs the Small Company Fund’s portfolio to generally be no more than 5% in cash. The Advisor believes a diversified portfolio of 40-65 securities and their research efforts may, collective, reduce portfolio risk.
The Advisor generally expects to hold securities for the long term. The Advisor typically sells securities from the Small Company Fund’s portfolio when the Advisor determines that the investment thesis driving the purchase of the company changes, the Advisor has a better investment idea, and/or its valuation no longer meets expectations.
|Period
|BCSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.5%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|5.24%
|1 Yr
|1.0%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|90.71%
|3 Yr
|-11.9%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|87.78%
|5 Yr
|-6.4%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|70.39%
|10 Yr
|2.3%*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|29.02%
* Annualized
|Period
|BCSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-44.5%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|94.85%
|2021
|-6.5%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|64.12%
|2020
|10.4%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|32.97%
|2019
|4.4%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|64.07%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|12.81%
|Period
|BCSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.5%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|5.07%
|1 Yr
|1.0%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|88.51%
|3 Yr
|-11.9%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|87.78%
|5 Yr
|-5.2%*
|-42.6%
|14.6%
|68.28%
|10 Yr
|4.9%*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|36.39%
* Annualized
|Period
|BCSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-44.5%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|94.85%
|2021
|-6.5%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|64.30%
|2020
|10.4%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|32.97%
|2019
|4.4%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|64.07%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|11.09%
|BCSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BCSIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.15 B
|183 K
|28 B
|11.62%
|Number of Holdings
|41
|6
|1336
|92.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.58 B
|59 K
|2.7 B
|1.01%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.24%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|6.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BCSIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.81%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|60.44%
|Cash
|3.19%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|32.66%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|66.33%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|71.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|65.99%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|64.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BCSIX % Rank
|Technology
|57.27%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|1.01%
|Healthcare
|37.09%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|1.85%
|Industrials
|4.42%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|98.32%
|Basic Materials
|0.72%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|80.81%
|Energy
|0.51%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|71.21%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|76.26%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|90.07%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|99.49%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|93.60%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|99.33%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|99.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BCSIX % Rank
|US
|96.81%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|20.37%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|99.16%
|BCSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.25%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|43.17%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|89.04%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.20%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|27.44%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|BCSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BCSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|49.58%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BCSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|14.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|6.27%
|BCSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BCSIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|68.35%
|BCSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|BCSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BCSIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.20%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|82.94%
|BCSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$8.533
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 23, 1992
29.87
29.9%
President and Chief Operating Officer Keith A. Lee joined Brown Capital Management in 1991 to launch the Small Company Strategy. Keith is a member of the firm's board of directors and is also chairman of the Management Committee, the governing body of the firm. He holds an MBA from the University of Virginia’s Darden Graduate School of Business Administration and a BA in psychology from the University of Virginia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2000
21.43
21.4%
Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager Kempton M. Ingersol joined Brown Capital Management in 1999. Prior to this, Kempton was an analyst in investment banking at Lehman Brothers, a VP at Dain Rauscher Inc., and a VP at Grigsby Brandford & Co. Kempton holds an MBA in finance from the University of Michigan and a BA in political science from Amherst College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 29, 2013
8.84
8.8%
Managing Director and Portfolio Manager Damien L. Davis was originally hired at Brown Capital Management in 2003 as a research associate. While on an educational leave from the firm beginning in 2008, he attended Columbia Business School, where he earned his MBA in finance. He resumed employment at the firm in 2010. Damien holds a BA in psychology from Princeton University and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 29, 2014
7.84
7.8%
Director and Portfolio Manager Andrew J. Fones joined Brown Capital Management in 2014. Prior to joining the firm, Andrew was an analyst at T. Rowe Price and an analyst at UBS. Andrew earned an MBA in finance and accounting from Tulane University and a BEng in civil engineering from the University of Nottingham in the U.K.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 28, 2017
4.84
4.8%
Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager Daman C. Blakeney joined Brown Capital Management in 2008. Prior to joining the firm, he served as senior equity research analyst at Voyageur Asset Management. Preceding that, he was an equity research analyst at Victory Capital Management. Daman received an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and a BA in economics from the University of North Carolina. He is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2019
3.2
3.2%
Ms. Yaramada, Director and Portfolio Manager/Senior Analyst, joined the Advisor in 2019. Prior to arriving at the firm, she spent nearly 10 years at Baird, starting as an associate in equity research and then serving as a technology analyst in Equity Asset Management. She earned a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Auckland and an MBA from the University of Chicago. She is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
