Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.9%
1 yr return
0.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$125 M
Holdings in Top 10
38.7%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BCONX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.9%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|34.21%
|1 Yr
|0.6%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|71.93%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|4.10%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|5.35%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|25.42%
* Annualized
|Period
|BCONX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|N/A
|Period
|BCONX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.9%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|32.31%
|1 Yr
|0.6%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|66.28%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|4.99%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|7.18%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|23.94%
* Annualized
|Period
|BCONX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|BCONX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BCONX % Rank
|Net Assets
|125 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|76.87%
|Number of Holdings
|122
|2
|2736
|89.90%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|47.9 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|56.08%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.72%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|5.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BCONX % Rank
|Bonds
|95.06%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|43.15%
|Cash
|4.11%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|33.82%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.72%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|65.01%
|Other
|0.12%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|16.54%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|73.62%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|52.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BCONX % Rank
|Corporate
|95.89%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|42.23%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.11%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|40.03%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|36.51%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|53.67%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|20.53%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|43.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BCONX % Rank
|US
|82.51%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|39.09%
|Non US
|12.55%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|54.17%
|BCONX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.03%
|18.97%
|52.87%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|63.74%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|BCONX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BCONX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|46.67%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BCONX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|255.00%
|N/A
|BCONX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BCONX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.74%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|74.38%
|BCONX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BCONX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BCONX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|N/A
|BCONX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.186
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 12, 2022
0.13
0.1%
Mr. Olson joined Barrow Hanley in 2001. He serves as a portfolio manager for our investment grade and high yield strategies. He also serves as an analyst for investment grade and high yield corporate bonds, both U.S. and non-U.S. His 21-year career includes work as a research analyst for Sanders Morris Harris. He has also worked at Merrill Lynch and as the legislative assistant for the Interstate Natural Gas Association in Washington, D.C. Mr. Olson received an MBA from Texas Christian University, where he served as a portfolio manager for the William C. Conner Foundation Educational Investment Fund. He earned a BA from Emory University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 12, 2022
0.13
0.1%
Nick Losey joined Barrow Hanley in 2018. He serves as a portfolio manager, focusing on bank loans and high yield bonds. Mr. Losey was previously a portfolio manager at Whitebox Advisors, LLC and White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, where he focused on bank loans, high yield bonds, structured product CLO tranches, and equities. His 19-year investment career also includes serving as a portfolio manager at Highland Capital Management, LP. Mr. Losey earned a BBA from the University of Oklahoma and an MBA from Southern Methodist University, graduating magna cum laude.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 12, 2022
0.13
0.1%
Mr. Trahan joined BHMS in 2018. He serves as an analyst, focusing on bank loans and high yield bonds. Mr. Trahan was previously a senior analyst at Carlson Capital, LP, where he focused on bank loans, high yield bonds, credit default swaps, and special situation / post reorganization equities. His investment career also includes serving as a senior portfolio analyst at Highland Capital Management, LP, and as an associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Trahan earned a BBA and an MPA (Master in Professional Accounting) from the University of Texas.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 12, 2022
0.13
0.1%
Mr. Paipanandiker (Pai) joined Barrow Hanley in 2017. He serves as a portfolio manager, focusing on bank loans and high yield bonds. Mr. Pai was previously a portfolio manager at Whitebox Advisors, LLC and White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, where he focused on bank loans, structured product CLO tranches, high yield bonds, and equities. His 20-year investment career also includes serving as a portfolio manager and co-head of research at Highland Capital Management, LP. Mr. Pai earned a BBA from the University of Texas in the Business Honors and Engineering-Route-to-Business programs, graduating magna cum laude.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...