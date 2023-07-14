Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|BBIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.3%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|15.46%
|1 Yr
|19.0%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|37.30%
|3 Yr
|2.8%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|69.17%
|5 Yr
|1.0%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|41.68%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|YTD
|15.3%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|15.46%
|1 Yr
|19.0%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|34.75%
|3 Yr
|2.8%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|68.35%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|35.40%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.6%
|10.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|BBIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBIEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|14.8 B
|1.02 M
|369 B
|7.79%
|Number of Holdings
|1069
|1
|10801
|8.27%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.87 B
|0
|34.5 B
|12.70%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.71%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|88.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBIEX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.09%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|52.28%
|Cash
|1.75%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|49.22%
|Other
|0.16%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|16.55%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|64.62%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|62.77%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|66.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBIEX % Rank
|Industrials
|15.81%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|30.13%
|Financial Services
|15.35%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|77.73%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.36%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|10.77%
|Healthcare
|14.35%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|18.34%
|Technology
|11.83%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|47.02%
|Consumer Defense
|8.09%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|73.94%
|Communication Services
|6.87%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|34.35%
|Basic Materials
|5.20%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|83.84%
|Energy
|4.81%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|51.09%
|Utilities
|3.15%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|41.05%
|Real Estate
|0.19%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|73.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBIEX % Rank
|Non US
|92.07%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|75.46%
|US
|6.02%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|13.69%
|BBIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.63%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|77.78%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|39.60%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|BBIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|BBIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BBIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|52.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|69.87%
|BBIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBIEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.63%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|85.98%
|BBIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|BBIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBIEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.21%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|28.24%
|BBIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2021
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.254
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.186
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 06, 2015
6.91
6.9%
Mr. Bliss is a graduate of the University of Manchester, holds the ASIP designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of the UK. He commenced his career at Cazenove & Co. in 1993 and moved to join Mondrian in 1995. Mr. Bliss is a senior portfolio manager in the Non-US Equity Team and a member of Mondrian’s Non-US Equity Strategy Committee. He has had significant experience analyzing securities in the Pacific Basin region and in the global materials, utilities, property and industrials sectors. In recent years Mr. Bliss has taken responsibility for leading coverage of securities listed in the UK and Scandinavian markets whilst still maintaining his sector specialization.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 06, 2015
6.91
6.9%
Paul joined WCM in 1989; his primary responsibility is portfolio management for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since the start of his investment career in 1983, Paul’s experience includes positions as Portfolio Manager with Wells Fargo Private Banking Group, and at Bank of America. Paul earned his B.S. in Finance from California State University, San Diego.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 06, 2015
6.91
6.9%
Joe Faraday, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited in 2002. Mr. Faraday has worked as an investment manager on the European, North American, Developed Asia, and Emerging Markets Equity teams. He has been a member of the Portfolio Construction Group since 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 18, 2016
6.12
6.1%
Mr. Dutaut is a Senior Portfolio Manager and member of the International Equity Strategy Committee at Mondrian and has been with the firm since 2007. Prior to joining Mondrian, Mr. Dutaut was an investment analyst for Baillie Gifford Overseas and began his career in Bank of America’s investment banking division. Mr. Dutaut is a CFA Charterholder, and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of the UK.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 17, 2016
5.54
5.5%
Allison Fisch, Principal and Portfolio Manager. Ms. Fisch is a co-portfolio manager for the International and Emerging Markets strategies, along with the Global Best Ideas service. Ms. Fisch became a member of the firm in 2001 and helped to launch the Emerging Markets strategies in 2008, on which she has been a co-portfolio manager since inception. She joined the International portfolio management team in 2016 and has co-managed the International Small Cap Value strategy since its inception in 2017. Since 2017, she has overseen the Global Best Idea service. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Ms. Fisch was a business analyst at McKinsey & Company. She earned a B.A. summa cum laude in Psychology and a minor in Drama from Dartmouth College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 17, 2016
5.54
5.5%
Caroline Cai, CFA, Managing Principal, Portfolio Manager, and member of the firm’s Executive Committee. Ms. Cai is a co-portfolio manager for the Global, International, European and Emerging Markets strategies, and the Financial Opportunities service. Ms. Cai became a member of the firm in 2004. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Ms. Cai was a senior analyst at AllianceBernstein LLP, and a business analyst at McKinsey & Company. She earned a B.A. summa cum laude in Math and Economics from Bryn Mawr College. Ms. Cai holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 02, 2021
0.99
1.0%
William (Bill) is a co-founder of Marathon and has been a Portfolio Manager of Marathon's Japanese equities since 1987. Bill is a Director of the company and sits on the Board. He is also a member of Marathon’s Partners Group. He has worked in the investment management industry since 1982. Bill holds an M.A. from Oxford University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 02, 2021
0.99
1.0%
Neil is a co-founder of Marathon and has been a Portfolio Manager of Marathon's European equities since inception of the firm in 1986. Neil is also a Director of Marathon and sits on the Board. He is also a member of Marathon’s Partners Group. He has worked in the investment management industry since 1981 and holds an M.A. from Cambridge University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 02, 2021
0.99
1.0%
"Nick manages European equities across Marathon's International and European equity portfolios and is a member of Marathon’s Partners Group. He joined Marathon in 2003 as a European equity analyst and assumed portfolio management responsibilities of European equities in 2010. Nick has worked in the investment management industry since 1994. Previous roles included that of investment analyst at American Express Asset Management and Schroders. Nick holds an M.A. from Cambridge University."
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 02, 2021
0.99
1.0%
Charles manages European equities across Marathon's Global, International and European equity portfolios. He joined Marathon as a European equity analyst in 1998 and assumed portfolio management responsibilities of European equities in 2007. In 2018 Charles joined the firm's Board of Directors and was appointed Managing Director of the business in 2019. He is also a member of Marathon’s Partners Group. Prior to joining Marathon, Charles was part of Olivetti's internal M&A team in Italy involved in the disposal programme to restructure Olivetti's business. Prior to that, Charles worked for Lazard Brothers initially in the Corporate Strategy group and latterly in the Corporate Finance division. Charles holds an M.A. from Oxford University and an MBA from INSEAD.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
