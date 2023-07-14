The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities and other instruments, such as derivative instruments (see below), with

economic characteristics similar to equity securities, and certain investment companies that seek to track the performance of equity securities. The Fund will primarily invest in non‑U.S.‑dollar denominated securities of companies that derive a majority of their revenues or profits from a country or countries other than the United States. The Fund may invest in companies of any capitalization. The Fund invests principally in equity securities issued by companies in developed countries, but may also invest in companies in emerging markets or developing countries. The Fund may also invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities issued by foreign entities, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund may also invest in other investment companies, including other open‑end or closed‑end investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), that have characteristics that are consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) that own and/or manage properties. From time to time, the Fund may also buy or sell derivatives, principally futures contracts for cash equitization purposes, and forward contracts and options for currency hedging. From time to time, the Fund may also focus its investments in a particular country or geographic region, such as the United Kingdom or Japan.

The Fund’s portfolio is constructed by combining the investment styles and strategies of multiple sub‑advisers that have been or will be retained by the Adviser (each a “Sub‑adviser”). Each Sub‑adviser may use both its own proprietary and external research and securities selection processes to manage its allocated portion of the Fund’s assets.

Portfolio securities may be sold at any time. Sales may occur when a Sub‑adviser seeks to take advantage of what a Sub‑adviser considers to be a better investment opportunity, when a Sub‑adviser believes the portfolio securities no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities, or when a Sub‑adviser believes it would be appropriate to do so in order to readjust the asset allocation of its portion of the Fund’s investment portfolio.

The Adviser is responsible for determining the amount of Fund assets to allocate to each Sub‑adviser. The Adviser allocates Fund assets to the following Sub‑advisers: Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited (“Baillie Gifford Overseas”), BlackRock Investment Management, LLC (“BlackRock”), Marathon Asset Management Limited (“Marathon-London”), Mondrian Investment Partners Limited (“Mondrian”), Pzena Investment Management, LLC (“Pzena”), and WCM Investment Management, LLC (“WCM”). The Adviser may adjust allocations to the Sub‑advisers at any time or make recommendations to the Board with respect to the hiring, termination, or replacement of a Sub‑adviser. Below is a summary of each Sub‑adviser’s principal investment strategies.

Baillie Gifford Overseas’ Principal Investment Strategies

In the Fund, Baillie Gifford Overseas primarily invests in non‑U.S. dollar-denominated securities that derive a majority of their revenues or profits from a country or countries other than the United States. Baillie Gifford Overseas aims to add value through active management, by making long-term investments in well managed, quality businesses that enjoy sustainable competitive advantages in their marketplace.

BlackRock’s Principal Investment Strategies

BlackRock invests in international equity securities with the objective of approximating as closely as practicable the capitalization weighted total rates of return of the markets in certain countries for equity securities traded outside the United States, as represented by the MSCI EAFE Growth and MSCI EAFE Value Indices. The MSCI EAFE Growth and MSCI EAFE Value Indices measure the performance of large and mid capitalization companies across developed markets, excluding the United States and Canada. The MSCI EAFE Growth Index focuses on companies exhibiting overall growth style characteristics, while the MSCI EAFE Value Index focuses on companies exhibiting overall value style characteristics.

Marathon-London’s Principal Investment Strategies

Marathon-London invests primarily in equity securities of non‑U.S. issuers in developed and emerging market countries. In selecting investments for the Fund, Marathon-London employs a bottom‑up, fundamental investment philosophy focused on identifying attractive long-term investment opportunities that can arise as a result of certain “capital cycle” conditions. Capital cycle investing is based on the concept that the prospect of high returns will attract excessive capital and competition and the prospect of low returns will excessively depress new capital investments and discourage competition. This “capital cycle” approach to investing guides Marathon-London to invest in stocks in

industries where consolidation has occurred and return on investment is expected to rise and/or where barriers to entry exist that may allow elevated return on investment to persist for longer than the market expects. Marathon-London’s long-term approach is often considered to be contrarian and its portfolio is expected to have low turnover, will seek to be well-diversified and will have a bias towards the smaller capitalization segments of the market.

Mondrian’s Principal Investment Strategies

Mondrian invests primarily in equity securities of non‑U.S. large capitalization issuers, including the securities of emerging market companies, that in Mondrian’s opinion, are undervalued at the time of purchase based on fundamental value analysis employed by Mondrian. Mondrian employs a long-only, value investment philosophy. Portfolio construction is primarily driven by detailed bottom‑up stock selection, based on rigorous dividend discount valuation analysis.

Pzena’s Principal Investment Strategies

Pzena focuses on deep value investing, seeking to identify international securities that are trading at prices substantially below their intrinsic value but have solid long-term prospects. Pzena may also invest in emerging markets securities. Pzena performs intensive fundamental research using a bottom‑up security selection process.

WCM’s Principal Investment Strategies

WCM uses a bottom‑up approach that seeks to identify companies with attractive fundamentals, such as long-term growth in revenue and earnings, and that show a high probability for superior future growth. WCM’s investment process focuses on seeking industry leading companies that WCM believes possess growing competitive advantages; corporate cultures emphasizing strong, quality, and experienced management; low or no debt; and attractive relative valuations. WCM also considers other factors in selecting securities, including political risk, monetary policy risk, and regulatory risk.

Although WCM may invest in securities of companies of any size, WCM will generally invest in large, established multinational companies. WCM generally will invest in securities of companies located in different regions and in at least three different countries. From time to time, however, WCM may have a significant portion of its allocated assets invested in the securities of companies in one or a few countries or regions.