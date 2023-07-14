Home
Vitals

YTD Return

1.1%

1 yr return

-3.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

Net Assets

$32.1 B

Holdings in Top 10

22.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.38%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 281.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Bridge Builder Core Plus Bond Fund

BBCPX | Fund

$8.80

$32.1 B

2.18%

$0.19

0.38%

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Bridge Builder Core Plus Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Bridge Builder
  • Inception Date
    Jul 13, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    3442479004
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bryan Whalen

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income securities of any maturity or duration and other instruments, such as derivatives, with economic characteristics similar to fixed income securities, and certain investment companies that seek to track the performance of fixed income securities. The Fund’s assets are allocated across different fixed income market sectors and maturities. Most of the Fund’s investments are in fixed income securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies; corporate bonds; convertible securities; corporate commercial paper; asset-backed securities (“ABS”), including collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”) and other collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”); privately-issued securities (e.g., Rule 144A securities); floating rate securities; inflation-linked securities (including Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (“TIPS”) issued by the U.S. Treasury) and other inflation-indexed bonds issued both by governments and corporations; structured securities; and mortgage-related and mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), including pass-through securities, collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”), adjustable rate mortgage securities (“ARMs”), interest-only securities (“IOs”), principal-only securities (“POs”), inverse floaters, sub‑prime MBS, privately-issued MBS, commercial MBS (“CMBS”), and mortgage dollar rolls. A mortgage dollar roll is a transaction in which the Fund sells mortgage-related securities for immediate settlement and simultaneously purchases the same type of securities for forward settlement at a discount. The Fund may purchase or sell securities which it is eligible to purchase or sell on a when-issued and delayed-delivery basis and may make contracts to purchase or sell such securities for a fixed price at a future date beyond normal settlement time (forward commitments), including to be announced MBS (“TBA”). The purchase or sale of securities on a when-issued basis or on a delayed delivery basis or through a forward commitment involves the purchase or sale of securities by the Fund at an established price with payment and delivery taking place in the future.
The Fund also invests, under normal market conditions, in a “plus” portfolio of high yield securities deemed below investment grade, also known as “junk bonds,” or in unrated securities that a sub‑adviser believes are of comparable quality to instruments that are so rated. The Fund’s investments in junk bonds may include bonds in default. The Fund considers investment grade securities to be those securities that are rated at or above Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), BBB‑ by Standard & Poor’s Corporation (“S&P”), or an equivalent rating by another nationally recognized securities rating organization (“NRSRO”), or securities that are unrated but deemed by a sub‑adviser to be comparable in quality to instruments that are so rated. The Fund may also invest in convertible securities rated below investment grade, including convertible bonds and convertible preferred stocks.
The Fund may invest in securities issued by foreign entities, including emerging market securities, and obligations of non‑U.S. governments or their subdivisions, agencies and government-sponsored enterprises. In addition, the Fund may invest in a variety of loans, including bank loans, bridge loans, debtor‑in‑possession loans and mezzanine loans. The Fund’s investments in bank loans are generally acquired as a participation interest in, or assignment of, loans originated by a lender or other financial institution. The Fund may also invest in other investment companies, including other open‑end or closed‑end investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that have characteristics that are consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may invest in futures, primarily interest rate, currency, and U.S. Treasury futures, and in swaps, including interest rate, credit default, total return, and currency swaps. In addition, the Fund may invest in forward contracts. The Fund may buy or sell futures, swaps, or forward contracts to gain or hedge exposure to risk factors or to alter the Fund’s investment characteristics. From time to time, the Fund may also enter into repurchase agreements.
The Fund’s portfolio is constructed by combining the investment styles and strategies of multiple sub‑advisers that have been or will be retained by the Adviser (each a “Sub‑adviser”). Each Sub‑adviser may use both its own proprietary and external research and securities selection processes to manage its allocated portion of the Fund’s assets. The Fund is designed to allow managers to invest in various fixed income market sectors.
Portfolio securities may be sold at any time. Sales may occur when a Sub‑adviser seeks to take advantage of what a Sub‑adviser considers to be a better investment opportunity, when a Sub‑adviser believes the portfolio securities no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities, when a Sub‑adviser perceives deterioration in the credit fundamentals of the issuer, or when a Sub‑adviser believes it would be appropriate to do so in order to readjust the asset allocation of its portion of the Fund’s investment portfolio. 
The Adviser is responsible for determining the amount of Fund assets allocated to each Sub‑adviser. The Adviser allocates Fund assets to the following Sub‑advisers: BlackRock Investment Management LLC (“BlackRock”), Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. (“Loomis Sayles”), Metropolitan West Asset Management, LLC (“MetWest”), and Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”). The Adviser may adjust allocations to the Sub‑advisers at any time or make recommendations to the Board with respect to the hiring, termination or replacement of a Sub‑adviser. Below is a summary of each Sub‑adviser’s principal investment strategies. 
BlackRock’s Principal Investment Strategies 
In managing its allocated portion of the Fund’s assets, BlackRock will buy or sell securities whenever its portfolio management team sees an appropriate opportunity. Under normal circumstances, BlackRock invests primarily in fixed income securities and derivatives with similar economic characteristics. BlackRock may invest in investment grade fixed-income securities, obligations of the U.S. Treasury or any U.S. Government agency or instrumentality, TIPS and other inflation-linked bonds, MBS and ABS, corporate debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, bank loans, and cash equivalents. BlackRock may also invest in Rule 144A securities and other private placement transactions. BlackRock may invest in high yield, or “junk,” securities, including convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks and other securities attached to bonds or other fixed-income securities. BlackRock may also invest in foreign securities, including in emerging markets. BlackRock may invest in derivatives such as currency-related derivatives and swaps to obtain investment exposure, enhance return, or “hedge” or protect its allocated portion of the Fund’s assets from an unfavorable shift in the value or rate of a reference instrument. BlackRock may also invest in structured securities, mortgage dollar rolls, investment companies, forward commitments and when-issued and delayed delivery securities and repurchase agreements. 
Loomis Sayles’ Principal Investment Strategies 
Three themes typically drive Loomis Sayles’ investment approach with respect to its allocated portion of the Fund’s assets. First, Loomis Sayles generally seeks fixed-income securities of issuers whose credit profiles it believes are improving. Second, Loomis Sayles may invest significantly in securities the prices of which Loomis Sayles believes are more sensitive to events related to the underlying issuer than to changes in general interest rates or overall market default rates. Loomis Sayles relies primarily on issue selection as the key driver to investment performance. Loomis Sayles will manage the interest rate risks in the portfolio but believes that anticipating changes in rate levels is not the primary source of added value. Third, Loomis Sayles analyzes different sectors of the economy and differences in the yields (“spreads”) of various fixed-income securities in an effort to find securities that it believes may produce attractive returns in comparison to these securities’ risks. Loomis Sayles generally prefers securities that are protected against calls (early redemption by the issuer). 
MetWest’s Principal Investment Strategies 
MetWest seeks to maximize current income and pursues above average total return consistent with prudent investment management over a full market cycle. MetWest employs a value-oriented fixed income management philosophy and an investment process predicated on a long-term economic outlook, which is determined by the investment team on a quarterly basis and is reviewed constantly. Investments are characterized by diversification among the sectors of the fixed income marketplace. The investment management team seeks to achieve the desired outperformance through the measured and disciplined application of five fixed income management strategies which include duration management, yield curve positioning, sector allocation, security selection, and opportunistic execution. 
PIMCO’s Principal Investment Strategies 
In selecting securities for its allocated portion of the Fund’s assets, PIMCO seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in a multi-sector portfolio of Fixed Income Instruments (as defined below) of varying maturities, which may be represented by derivatives, such as forwards, futures contracts, or swap agreements. “Fixed Income Instruments” for purposes of PIMCO’s principal investment strategies include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or government-sponsored enterprises; corporate debt securities of U.S. and non‑U.S. issuers, including convertible securities and corporate commercial paper; MBS and other ABS; inflation-indexed bonds issued both by governments and corporations; structured notes, including hybrid or “indexed” securities and event-linked bonds; bank capital and trust preferred securities; loan participations and assignments; delayed funding 
loans and revolving credit facilities; bank certificates of deposit, fixed time deposits and bankers’ acceptances; repurchase agreements on Fixed Income Instruments; obligations of non‑U.S. governments or their subdivisions, agencies and government-sponsored enterprises; and obligations of international agencies or supranational entities, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non‑U.S. public- or private-sector entities. PIMCO may seek to obtain market exposure to these Fixed Income Instruments by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls). PIMCO will seek maximum total return, consistent with preservation of capital and prudent investment management by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies. 
BBCPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BBCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -4.3% 5.1% 30.31%
1 Yr -3.7% -15.7% 164.5% 31.84%
3 Yr -6.2%* -12.2% 47.9% 28.47%
5 Yr -2.2%* -10.0% 55.6% 47.65%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BBCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -34.7% 131.9% 43.47%
2021 -1.3% -6.0% 15.7% 24.72%
2020 1.4% -9.6% 118.7% 48.84%
2019 1.0% -0.4% 5.8% 84.99%
2018 -0.6% -2.2% 3.3% 38.59%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BBCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -15.5% 5.1% 28.88%
1 Yr -3.7% -16.1% 164.5% 28.12%
3 Yr -6.2%* -12.2% 47.9% 28.13%
5 Yr -1.8%* -10.0% 55.6% 29.27%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BBCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -34.7% 131.9% 42.30%
2021 -1.3% -6.0% 15.7% 24.82%
2020 1.4% -9.6% 118.7% 48.84%
2019 1.1% -0.4% 5.8% 77.11%
2018 0.0% -2.2% 3.3% 6.82%

NAV & Total Return History

BBCPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BBCPX Category Low Category High BBCPX % Rank
Net Assets 32.1 B 2.88 M 287 B 7.18%
Number of Holdings 4630 1 17234 4.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.66 B -106 M 27.6 B 5.00%
Weighting of Top 10 22.26% 3.7% 123.9% 59.59%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Future on 10 Year US Treasury Note 5.92%
  2. Future on 10 Year US Treasury Note 5.92%
  3. Future on 10 Year US Treasury Note 5.92%
  4. Future on 10 Year US Treasury Note 5.92%
  5. Future on 10 Year US Treasury Note 5.92%
  6. Future on 10 Year US Treasury Note 5.92%
  7. Future on 10 Year US Treasury Note 5.92%
  8. Future on 10 Year US Treasury Note 5.92%
  9. Future on 10 Year US Treasury Note 5.92%
  10. Future on 10 Year US Treasury Note 5.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BBCPX % Rank
Bonds 		87.47% 3.97% 268.18% 89.38%
Cash 		9.99% -181.13% 95.99% 13.35%
Convertible Bonds 		2.24% 0.00% 7.93% 22.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.20% 0.00% 77.13% 19.98%
Stocks 		0.08% -0.55% 24.74% 18.95%
Other 		0.03% -13.23% 4.55% 6.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BBCPX % Rank
Communication Services 		97.97% 0.00% 100.00% 1.16%
Energy 		1.88% 0.00% 100.00% 46.24%
Real Estate 		0.16% 0.00% 99.26% 24.86%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 63.01%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.45% 62.43%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 48.31% 67.63%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 17.70% 57.80%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 70.52%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.67% 58.96%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 67.63%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 63.01%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BBCPX % Rank
US 		0.08% -0.52% 24.47% 18.64%
Non US 		0.00% -0.03% 4.86% 53.41%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BBCPX % Rank
Government 		31.97% 0.00% 86.23% 32.18%
Securitized 		28.81% 0.00% 98.40% 53.99%
Corporate 		24.56% 0.00% 100.00% 69.74%
Cash & Equivalents 		7.30% 0.00% 95.99% 31.99%
Derivative 		7.12% 0.00% 25.16% 8.74%
Municipal 		0.24% 0.00% 100.00% 59.37%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BBCPX % Rank
US 		78.24% 3.63% 210.09% 81.17%
Non US 		9.23% -6.54% 58.09% 47.74%

BBCPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BBCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.38% 0.01% 20.64% 85.87%
Management Fee 0.36% 0.00% 1.76% 48.21%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

BBCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BBCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BBCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 281.00% 2.00% 493.39% 82.43%

BBCPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BBCPX Category Low Category High BBCPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.18% 0.00% 10.77% 36.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BBCPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BBCPX Category Low Category High BBCPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.06% -1.28% 8.97% 27.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BBCPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

BBCPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bryan Whalen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 13, 2015

6.89

6.9%

Bryan T. Whalen, CFA Group Managing Director U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Whalen is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. Mr. Whalen joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest) as co-head of the Securitized Products division. Prior to joining TCW, Mr. Whalen was a partner and co-head of MetWest's Securitized Products division. Prior to joining MetWest in 2004, he was a director in the fixed income department at Credit Suisse First Boston in New York. Previously, he was a vice president at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Mr. Whalen earned a BA in Economics from Yale University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Laird Landmann

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 13, 2015

6.89

6.9%

Laird R. Landmann Group Managing Director Co-Director Fixed Income U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Landmann is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. He joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest). Mr. Landmann currently serves on the boards of the Trust Company of the West and the Metropolitan West Mutual Funds. He is a leader of the MetWest investment team that was recognized as Morningstar's Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2005 and has been nominated for the award eight times. Prior to founding MetWest in 1996, Mr. Landmann was a principal and the co-director of fixed income at Hotchkis and Wiley. He also served as a portfolio manager and vice president at PIMCO. Mr. Landmann holds an AB in Economics from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Brian Kennedy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 13, 2015

6.89

6.9%

Brian Kennedy is a Vice President of Loomis, Sayles & Company and co-portfolio manager of the firm’s multisector institutional strategies and mutual funds. Mr. Kennedy joined Loomis Sayles in 1994 as a securitized and government bond trader. Mr. Kennedy first joined the full discretion investment team as product manager in 2009, was promoted in 2013 to co-portfolio manager of the investment grade bond products and again in 2016 to co-portfolio manager of the multisector suite of products. He earned a BS from Providence College and an MBA from Babson College.

Stephen Kane

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 13, 2015

6.89

6.9%

Stephen M. Kane, CFA Group Managing Director U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Kane is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. He joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest). At MetWest, Mr. Kane was responsible for leading MetWest's AlphaTrak, Ultra Short and Liability Driven Investment (LDI) products, and he co-manages many of the firm's mutual funds. Under his co-leadership, the MetWest investment team was recognized as Morningstar's Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2005. Prior to establishing MetWest, he was a fixed income portfolio manager at Hotchkis and Wiley. He also served as a Vice President at PIMCO. Mr. Kane earned a BS in Business from the University of California, Berkeley and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Matthew Eagan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 13, 2015

6.89

6.9%

Matthew J. Eagan is an Executive Vice President and a member of the Board of Directors of Loomis Sayles. Mr. Eagan started his investment career in 1989 and joined Loomis Sayles in 1997. Previously, he worked for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company as a senior fixed-income analyst and for BancBoston Financial Company as a senior credit analyst. Mr. Eagan received his BA from Northeastern University and his MBA from Boston University. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Daniel Ivascyn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2017

5.08

5.1%

Mr. Ivascyn is Group Chief Investment Officer and a managing director in the Newport Beach office. He is lead portfolio manager for the firm’s income strategies and credit hedge fund and mortgage opportunistic strategies. Prior to joining PIMCO in 1998, he worked at Bear Stearns in the asset-backed securities group, as well as T. Rowe Price and Fidelity Investments. He holds an MBA in analytic finance from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and a bachelor's degree in economics from Occidental College.

Alfred Murata

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2017

5.08

5.1%

Mr. Murata is a managing director and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, managing income-oriented, multi-sector credit, opportunistic and securitized strategies. Morningstar named him Fixed-Income Fund Manager of the Year (U.S.) for 2013. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2001, he researched and implemented exotic equity and interest rate derivatives at Nikko Financial Technologies. He holds a Ph.D. in engineering-economic systems and operations research from Stanford University. He also earned a J.D. from Stanford Law School and is a member of the State Bar of California.

Bob Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2021

0.59

0.6%

Bob Miller, Managing Director, is head of Americas Fundamental Fixed Income within BlackRock's Global Fixed Income group and a member of the Global Fixed Income Executive Committee. He is a portfolio manager of BlackRock's Core Bond, Total Return, and Strategic Income Opportunities Funds. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2011, Mr. Miller was a co-founder and partner at the Round Table Investment Management Company, a multi-strategy, research-based investment company, where he managed a global macro strategy. Previously, Mr. Miller spent 20 years at Bank of America, where he served in a variety

David Rogal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2021

0.59

0.6%

Mr. Rogal began his career at BlackRock in 2006 as an analyst in the Financial Institutions Group. Mr. Rogal earned a BA degree in economics and biology from Cornell University in 2006, with concentrations in statistics and genetics. He is a member of the Phi Beta Kappa society, for which he currently serves on the alumni board of directors.

Rick Rieder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2021

0.59

0.6%

Rick Rieder, Managing Director, is BlackRock's Global Chief Investment Officer of Fixed Income, and Co-head of BlackRock's Global Fixed Income platform, a member of BlackRock's Global Operating Committee and Chairman of the BlackRock firm-wide Investment Council. Before joining BlackRock in 2009, Mr. Rieder was President and Chief Executive Officer of R3 Capital Partners. He served as Vice Chairman and member of the Borrowing Committee for the U.S. Treasury. Mr. Rieder is currently a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Investment Advisory Committee on Financial Markets, and was inducted into the Fixed Income Analysts Society Fixed Income Hall of Fame in 2013, and was nominated for Fixed Income Manager of the Year by Institutional Investor for 2014. From 1987 to 2008, Mr. Rieder was with Lehman Brothers, most recently as head of the firm's Global Principal Strategies team, a global proprietary investment platform. He was also global head of the firm's credit businesses, Chairman of the Corporate Bond and Loan Capital Commitment Committee, and a member of the Board of Trustees for the corporate pension fund. Before joining Lehman Brothers, Mr. Rieder was a credit analyst at SunTrust Banks in Atlanta. Mr. Rieder earned a BBA degree in Finance from Emory University in 1983 and an MBA degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1987. He is a member of the board of Emory University, Emory's Business School, and the University's Investment Committee and is the Vice Chairman of the Finance Committee. Mr. Rieder is founder and chairman of the business school's BBA investment fund and community financial literacy program. Mr. Rieder serves as Chairman of the Board of North Star Academy's eleven Charter Schools in Newark, New Jersey and is the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Graduation Generation Public School Collaboration in Atlanta. He is a Trustee for the US Olympic Committee, and on the board of advisors for the Hospital for Special Surgery. He serves on the National Leadership Council of the Communities in Schools Educational Foundation and on the board of Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Newark and Essex County Mr. Rieder was honored at the Choose Success Awards ceremony in Atlanta in 2015 for his dedication to public education in Atlanta through CIS and Graduation Generation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

