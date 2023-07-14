Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1.1%
1 yr return
-3.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.2%
Net Assets
$32.1 B
Holdings in Top 10
22.3%
Expense Ratio 0.38%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 281.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BBCPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-4.3%
|5.1%
|30.31%
|1 Yr
|-3.7%
|-15.7%
|164.5%
|31.84%
|3 Yr
|-6.2%*
|-12.2%
|47.9%
|28.47%
|5 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-10.0%
|55.6%
|47.65%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|BBCPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBCPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|32.1 B
|2.88 M
|287 B
|7.18%
|Number of Holdings
|4630
|1
|17234
|4.71%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.66 B
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|5.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.26%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|59.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBCPX % Rank
|Bonds
|87.47%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|89.38%
|Cash
|9.99%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|13.35%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.24%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|22.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.20%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|19.98%
|Stocks
|0.08%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|18.95%
|Other
|0.03%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|6.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBCPX % Rank
|Communication Services
|97.97%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|1.16%
|Energy
|1.88%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|46.24%
|Real Estate
|0.16%
|0.00%
|99.26%
|24.86%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|63.01%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.45%
|62.43%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.31%
|67.63%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.70%
|57.80%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|70.52%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.67%
|58.96%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|67.63%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|63.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBCPX % Rank
|US
|0.08%
|-0.52%
|24.47%
|18.64%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.86%
|53.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBCPX % Rank
|Government
|31.97%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|32.18%
|Securitized
|28.81%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|53.99%
|Corporate
|24.56%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|69.74%
|Cash & Equivalents
|7.30%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|31.99%
|Derivative
|7.12%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|8.74%
|Municipal
|0.24%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|59.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBCPX % Rank
|US
|78.24%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|81.17%
|Non US
|9.23%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|47.74%
|BBCPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.38%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|85.87%
|Management Fee
|0.36%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|48.21%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|BBCPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BBCPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BBCPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|281.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|82.43%
|BBCPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBCPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.18%
|0.00%
|10.77%
|36.55%
|BBCPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BBCPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBCPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.06%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|27.57%
|BBCPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 13, 2015
6.89
6.9%
Bryan T. Whalen, CFA Group Managing Director U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Whalen is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. Mr. Whalen joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest) as co-head of the Securitized Products division. Prior to joining TCW, Mr. Whalen was a partner and co-head of MetWest's Securitized Products division. Prior to joining MetWest in 2004, he was a director in the fixed income department at Credit Suisse First Boston in New York. Previously, he was a vice president at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Mr. Whalen earned a BA in Economics from Yale University. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 13, 2015
6.89
6.9%
Laird R. Landmann Group Managing Director Co-Director Fixed Income U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Landmann is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. He joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest). Mr. Landmann currently serves on the boards of the Trust Company of the West and the Metropolitan West Mutual Funds. He is a leader of the MetWest investment team that was recognized as Morningstar's Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2005 and has been nominated for the award eight times. Prior to founding MetWest in 1996, Mr. Landmann was a principal and the co-director of fixed income at Hotchkis and Wiley. He also served as a portfolio manager and vice president at PIMCO. Mr. Landmann holds an AB in Economics from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 13, 2015
6.89
6.9%
Brian Kennedy is a Vice President of Loomis, Sayles & Company and co-portfolio manager of the firm’s multisector institutional strategies and mutual funds. Mr. Kennedy joined Loomis Sayles in 1994 as a securitized and government bond trader. Mr. Kennedy first joined the full discretion investment team as product manager in 2009, was promoted in 2013 to co-portfolio manager of the investment grade bond products and again in 2016 to co-portfolio manager of the multisector suite of products. He earned a BS from Providence College and an MBA from Babson College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 13, 2015
6.89
6.9%
Stephen M. Kane, CFA Group Managing Director U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Kane is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. He joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest). At MetWest, Mr. Kane was responsible for leading MetWest's AlphaTrak, Ultra Short and Liability Driven Investment (LDI) products, and he co-manages many of the firm's mutual funds. Under his co-leadership, the MetWest investment team was recognized as Morningstar's Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2005. Prior to establishing MetWest, he was a fixed income portfolio manager at Hotchkis and Wiley. He also served as a Vice President at PIMCO. Mr. Kane earned a BS in Business from the University of California, Berkeley and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 13, 2015
6.89
6.9%
Matthew J. Eagan is an Executive Vice President and a member of the Board of Directors of Loomis Sayles. Mr. Eagan started his investment career in 1989 and joined Loomis Sayles in 1997. Previously, he worked for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company as a senior fixed-income analyst and for BancBoston Financial Company as a senior credit analyst. Mr. Eagan received his BA from Northeastern University and his MBA from Boston University. He is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2017
5.08
5.1%
Mr. Ivascyn is Group Chief Investment Officer and a managing director in the Newport Beach office. He is lead portfolio manager for the firm’s income strategies and credit hedge fund and mortgage opportunistic strategies. Prior to joining PIMCO in 1998, he worked at Bear Stearns in the asset-backed securities group, as well as T. Rowe Price and Fidelity Investments. He holds an MBA in analytic finance from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and a bachelor's degree in economics from Occidental College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2017
5.08
5.1%
Mr. Murata is a managing director and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, managing income-oriented, multi-sector credit, opportunistic and securitized strategies. Morningstar named him Fixed-Income Fund Manager of the Year (U.S.) for 2013. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2001, he researched and implemented exotic equity and interest rate derivatives at Nikko Financial Technologies. He holds a Ph.D. in engineering-economic systems and operations research from Stanford University. He also earned a J.D. from Stanford Law School and is a member of the State Bar of California.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2021
0.59
0.6%
Bob Miller, Managing Director, is head of Americas Fundamental Fixed Income within BlackRock's Global Fixed Income group and a member of the Global Fixed Income Executive Committee. He is a portfolio manager of BlackRock's Core Bond, Total Return, and Strategic Income Opportunities Funds. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2011, Mr. Miller was a co-founder and partner at the Round Table Investment Management Company, a multi-strategy, research-based investment company, where he managed a global macro strategy. Previously, Mr. Miller spent 20 years at Bank of America, where he served in a variety
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2021
0.59
0.6%
Mr. Rogal began his career at BlackRock in 2006 as an analyst in the Financial Institutions Group. Mr. Rogal earned a BA degree in economics and biology from Cornell University in 2006, with concentrations in statistics and genetics. He is a member of the Phi Beta Kappa society, for which he currently serves on the alumni board of directors.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2021
0.59
0.6%
Rick Rieder, Managing Director, is BlackRock's Global Chief Investment Officer of Fixed Income, and Co-head of BlackRock's Global Fixed Income platform, a member of BlackRock's Global Operating Committee and Chairman of the BlackRock firm-wide Investment Council. Before joining BlackRock in 2009, Mr. Rieder was President and Chief Executive Officer of R3 Capital Partners. He served as Vice Chairman and member of the Borrowing Committee for the U.S. Treasury. Mr. Rieder is currently a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Investment Advisory Committee on Financial Markets, and was inducted into the Fixed Income Analysts Society Fixed Income Hall of Fame in 2013, and was nominated for Fixed Income Manager of the Year by Institutional Investor for 2014. From 1987 to 2008, Mr. Rieder was with Lehman Brothers, most recently as head of the firm's Global Principal Strategies team, a global proprietary investment platform. He was also global head of the firm's credit businesses, Chairman of the Corporate Bond and Loan Capital Commitment Committee, and a member of the Board of Trustees for the corporate pension fund. Before joining Lehman Brothers, Mr. Rieder was a credit analyst at SunTrust Banks in Atlanta. Mr. Rieder earned a BBA degree in Finance from Emory University in 1983 and an MBA degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1987. He is a member of the board of Emory University, Emory's Business School, and the University's Investment Committee and is the Vice Chairman of the Finance Committee. Mr. Rieder is founder and chairman of the business school's BBA investment fund and community financial literacy program. Mr. Rieder serves as Chairman of the Board of North Star Academy's eleven Charter Schools in Newark, New Jersey and is the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Graduation Generation Public School Collaboration in Atlanta. He is a Trustee for the US Olympic Committee, and on the board of advisors for the Hospital for Special Surgery. He serves on the National Leadership Council of the Communities in Schools Educational Foundation and on the board of Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Newark and Essex County Mr. Rieder was honored at the Choose Success Awards ceremony in Atlanta in 2015 for his dedication to public education in Atlanta through CIS and Graduation Generation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
