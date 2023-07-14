The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income securities of any maturity or duration and other instruments, such as derivatives, with economic characteristics similar to fixed income securities, and certain investment companies that seek to track the performance of fixed income securities. The Fund’s assets are allocated across different fixed income market sectors and maturities. Most of the Fund’s investments are in fixed income securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies; corporate bonds; convertible securities; corporate commercial paper; asset-backed securities (“ABS”), including collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”) and other collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”); privately-issued securities ( e.g. , Rule 144A securities); floating rate securities; inflation-linked securities (including Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (“TIPS”) issued by the U.S. Treasury) and other inflation-indexed bonds issued both by governments and corporations; structured securities; and mortgage-related and mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), including pass-through securities, collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”), adjustable rate mortgage securities (“ARMs”), interest-only securities (“IOs”), principal-only securities (“POs”), inverse floaters, sub‑prime MBS, privately-issued MBS, commercial MBS (“CMBS”), and mortgage dollar rolls. A mortgage dollar roll is a transaction in which the Fund sells mortgage-related securities for immediate settlement and simultaneously purchases the same type of securities for forward settlement at a discount. The Fund may purchase or sell securities which it is eligible to purchase or sell on a when-issued and delayed-delivery basis and may make contracts to purchase or sell such securities for a fixed price at a future date beyond normal settlement time (forward commitments), including to be announced MBS (“TBA”). The purchase or sale of securities on a when-issued basis or on a delayed delivery basis or through a forward commitment involves the purchase or sale of securities by the Fund at an established price with payment and delivery taking place in the future.

The Fund also invests, under normal market conditions, in a “plus” portfolio of high yield securities deemed below investment grade, also known as “junk bonds,” or in unrated securities that a sub‑adviser believes are of comparable quality to instruments that are so rated. The Fund’s investments in junk bonds may include bonds in default. The Fund considers investment grade securities to be those securities that are rated at or above Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), BBB‑ by Standard & Poor’s Corporation (“S&P”), or an equivalent rating by another nationally recognized securities rating organization (“NRSRO”), or securities that are unrated but deemed by a sub‑adviser to be comparable in quality to instruments that are so rated. The Fund may also invest in convertible securities rated below investment grade, including convertible bonds and convertible preferred stocks.

The Fund may invest in securities issued by foreign entities, including emerging market securities, and obligations of non‑U.S. governments or their subdivisions, agencies and government-sponsored enterprises. In addition, the Fund may invest in a variety of loans, including bank loans, bridge loans, debtor‑in‑possession loans and mezzanine loans. The Fund’s investments in bank loans are generally acquired as a participation interest in, or assignment of, loans originated by a lender or other financial institution. The Fund may also invest in other investment companies, including other open‑end or closed‑end investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that have characteristics that are consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may invest in futures, primarily interest rate, currency, and U.S. Treasury futures, and in swaps, including interest rate, credit default, total return, and currency swaps. In addition, the Fund may invest in forward contracts. The Fund may buy or sell futures, swaps, or forward contracts to gain or hedge exposure to risk factors or to alter the Fund’s investment characteristics. From time to time, the Fund may also enter into repurchase agreements.

The Fund’s portfolio is constructed by combining the investment styles and strategies of multiple sub‑advisers that have been or will be retained by the Adviser (each a “Sub‑adviser”). Each Sub‑adviser may use both its own proprietary and external research and securities selection processes to manage its allocated portion of the Fund’s assets. The Fund is designed to allow managers to invest in various fixed income market sectors.

Portfolio securities may be sold at any time. Sales may occur when a Sub‑adviser seeks to take advantage of what a Sub‑adviser considers to be a better investment opportunity, when a Sub‑adviser believes the portfolio securities no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities, when a Sub‑adviser perceives deterioration in the credit fundamentals of the issuer, or when a Sub‑adviser believes it would be appropriate to do so in order to readjust the asset allocation of its portion of the Fund’s investment portfolio.

The Adviser is responsible for determining the amount of Fund assets allocated to each Sub‑adviser. The Adviser allocates Fund assets to the following Sub‑advisers: BlackRock Investment Management LLC (“BlackRock”), Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. (“Loomis Sayles”), Metropolitan West Asset Management, LLC (“MetWest”), and Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”). The Adviser may adjust allocations to the Sub‑advisers at any time or make recommendations to the Board with respect to the hiring, termination or replacement of a Sub‑adviser. Below is a summary of each Sub‑adviser’s principal investment strategies.

BlackRock’s Principal Investment Strategies

In managing its allocated portion of the Fund’s assets, BlackRock will buy or sell securities whenever its portfolio management team sees an appropriate opportunity. Under normal circumstances, BlackRock invests primarily in fixed income securities and derivatives with similar economic characteristics. BlackRock may invest in investment grade fixed-income securities, obligations of the U.S. Treasury or any U.S. Government agency or instrumentality, TIPS and other inflation-linked bonds, MBS and ABS, corporate debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, bank loans, and cash equivalents. BlackRock may also invest in Rule 144A securities and other private placement transactions. BlackRock may invest in high yield, or “junk,” securities, including convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks and other securities attached to bonds or other fixed-income securities. BlackRock may also invest in foreign securities, including in emerging markets. BlackRock may invest in derivatives such as currency-related derivatives and swaps to obtain investment exposure, enhance return, or “hedge” or protect its allocated portion of the Fund’s assets from an unfavorable shift in the value or rate of a reference instrument. BlackRock may also invest in structured securities, mortgage dollar rolls, investment companies, forward commitments and when-issued and delayed delivery securities and repurchase agreements.

Loomis Sayles’ Principal Investment Strategies

Three themes typically drive Loomis Sayles’ investment approach with respect to its allocated portion of the Fund’s assets. First, Loomis Sayles generally seeks fixed-income securities of issuers whose credit profiles it believes are improving. Second, Loomis Sayles may invest significantly in securities the prices of which Loomis Sayles believes are more sensitive to events related to the underlying issuer than to changes in general interest rates or overall market default rates. Loomis Sayles relies primarily on issue selection as the key driver to investment performance. Loomis Sayles will manage the interest rate risks in the portfolio but believes that anticipating changes in rate levels is not the primary source of added value. Third, Loomis Sayles analyzes different sectors of the economy and differences in the yields (“spreads”) of various fixed-income securities in an effort to find securities that it believes may produce attractive returns in comparison to these securities’ risks. Loomis Sayles generally prefers securities that are protected against calls (early redemption by the issuer).

MetWest’s Principal Investment Strategies

MetWest seeks to maximize current income and pursues above average total return consistent with prudent investment management over a full market cycle. MetWest employs a value-oriented fixed income management philosophy and an investment process predicated on a long-term economic outlook, which is determined by the investment team on a quarterly basis and is reviewed constantly. Investments are characterized by diversification among the sectors of the fixed income marketplace. The investment management team seeks to achieve the desired outperformance through the measured and disciplined application of five fixed income management strategies which include duration management, yield curve positioning, sector allocation, security selection, and opportunistic execution.

PIMCO’s Principal Investment Strategies

In selecting securities for its allocated portion of the Fund’s assets, PIMCO seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in a multi-sector portfolio of Fixed Income Instruments (as defined below) of varying maturities, which may be represented by derivatives, such as forwards, futures contracts, or swap agreements. “Fixed Income Instruments” for purposes of PIMCO’s principal investment strategies include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or government-sponsored enterprises; corporate debt securities of U.S. and non‑U.S. issuers, including convertible securities and corporate commercial paper; MBS and other ABS; inflation-indexed bonds issued both by governments and corporations; structured notes, including hybrid or “indexed” securities and event-linked bonds; bank capital and trust preferred securities; loan participations and assignments; delayed funding

loans and revolving credit facilities; bank certificates of deposit, fixed time deposits and bankers’ acceptances; repurchase agreements on Fixed Income Instruments; obligations of non‑U.S. governments or their subdivisions, agencies and government-sponsored enterprises; and obligations of international agencies or supranational entities, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non‑U.S. public- or private-sector entities. PIMCO may seek to obtain market exposure to these Fixed Income Instruments by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls). PIMCO will seek maximum total return, consistent with preservation of capital and prudent investment management by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.