Andrew is a Senior Vice President for Baron. He has joined the firm in 1998 as a research analyst and was named portfolio manager in 2003. From 1992 to 1994, Andrew worked at Salomon Brothers as an analyst in the Equity Capital Markets group. Andrew graduated magna cum laude from Yale College with a B.A. in History in 1991 and from Stanford Law School and Graduate School of Business with a J.D. and M.B.A. in 1998.