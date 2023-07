Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of global energy and natural resources companies and companies in associated businesses, as well as utilities (such as gas, water, cable, electrical and telecommunications utilities). Equity securities include common and preferred stock, convertible securities, warrants, depositary receipts and securities or other instruments whose price is linked to the price of common stock.

The Fund will concentrate its investments ( i.e. , invest more than 25% of its assets) in energy or natural resources companies. The Fund may invest without limit in companies located anywhere in the world and will generally invest in at least three countries and in companies tied economically to a number of countries. The Fund expects to invest primarily in developed markets, but may also invest in emerging markets. The Fund may invest in companies of any size.

The Fund may, when consistent with the Fund’s investment objective, buy or sell options or futures on a security or an index of securities and may buy options on a currency or a basket of currencies (commonly known as derivatives).

The Fund is a non-diversified fund, which means that it can invest more of its assets in fewer issuers than a diversified fund.