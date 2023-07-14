Home
Virtus Income & Growth Fund

mutual fund
AZNIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.31 -0.01 -0.09%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (AZNIX) Primary C (AZNCX) A (AZNAX) Other (AIGPX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus Income & Growth Fund

AZNIX | Fund

$11.31

$6.04 B

2.05%

$0.23

0.93%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.5%

1 yr return

4.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$6.04 B

Holdings in Top 10

15.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Virtus Income & Growth Fund

AZNIX | Fund

$11.31

$6.04 B

2.05%

$0.23

0.93%

AZNIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Monthly
  • Net Income Ratio 1.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Income & Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allianz Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Yee

Fund Description

The fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a combination of common stocks and other equity securities, debt securities and convertible securities. The allocation of the fund’s investments across asset classes will vary substantially from time to time. The fund’s investments in each asset class are based upon the portfolio managers’ assessment of economic conditions and market factors, including equity price levels, interest rate levels and their anticipated direction. The portfolio managers will select common stocks by utilizing a fundamental, bottom-up research process which facilitates the early identification of issuers demonstrating the ability to improve their fundamental characteristics. It is expected that a substantial portion of the fund’s investments in debt securities and convertible securities will be rated below investment grade or unrated and determined to be of similar quality (“high-yield securities” or “junk bonds”). The fund may invest in issuers of any market capitalization (with a focus on $3 billion and above) and may invest a portion of its assets in non-U.S. securities (including emerging market securities). The fund also may employ a strategy of writing (selling) call options on the common stocks it holds; such strategy is intended to enhance Fund distributions and reduce overall portfolio risk, though there is no assurance that it will succeed. In addition to equity

securities (such as preferred stocks and warrants), the fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in private placement securities (including Rule 144A securities) and may utilize foreign currency exchange contracts, options, stock index futures contracts and other derivative instruments.

Read More

AZNIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AZNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% -8.3% 18.1% 35.96%
1 Yr 4.1% -13.3% 143.9% 51.15%
3 Yr -0.8%* -8.0% 25.9% 60.47%
5 Yr -1.1%* -9.7% 24.3% 56.79%
10 Yr -1.1%* -6.1% 9.1% 70.83%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AZNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.4% -34.7% 92.4% 94.08%
2021 2.4% -6.1% 19.5% 53.52%
2020 4.6% -7.5% 11.8% 5.87%
2019 2.7% 0.1% 14.9% 76.41%
2018 -2.4% -12.6% 0.0% 52.98%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AZNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% -11.9% 18.1% 35.82%
1 Yr 4.1% -13.3% 143.9% 50.88%
3 Yr -0.8%* -8.0% 25.9% 60.79%
5 Yr 0.0%* -9.7% 24.3% 54.05%
10 Yr 3.9%* -6.1% 11.0% 28.42%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AZNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.4% -34.7% 92.4% 94.08%
2021 2.4% -6.1% 19.5% 53.52%
2020 4.6% -7.5% 11.8% 5.87%
2019 3.0% 0.1% 14.9% 65.60%
2018 -0.9% -12.6% 0.2% 11.91%

NAV & Total Return History

AZNIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AZNIX Category Low Category High AZNIX % Rank
Net Assets 6.04 B 658 K 207 B 17.21%
Number of Holdings 470 2 15351 28.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 905 M 660 K 48.5 B 38.88%
Weighting of Top 10 14.98% 8.4% 105.0% 97.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 3.69%
  2. Microsoft Corp 2.12%
  3. Apple Inc 2.00%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.64%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 1.24%
  6. Tesla Inc 1.20%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 1.10%
  8. Broadcom Inc 8% 1.01%
  9. Amazon.com Inc 0.95%
  10. The Home Depot Inc 0.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AZNIX % Rank
Bonds 		34.11% 0.00% 116.75% 48.57%
Stocks 		32.27% 0.00% 99.40% 98.36%
Convertible Bonds 		23.84% 0.00% 23.84% 0.41%
Preferred Stocks 		4.95% 0.00% 27.92% 5.59%
Cash 		4.64% -16.75% 81.51% 42.16%
Other 		0.18% -2.51% 25.19% 32.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AZNIX % Rank
Technology 		27.07% 0.00% 44.21% 6.57%
Healthcare 		14.65% 0.00% 29.35% 29.55%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.37% 0.00% 19.36% 2.87%
Financial Services 		11.79% 0.00% 38.77% 88.24%
Communication Services 		6.60% 0.00% 23.67% 61.01%
Industrials 		6.16% 0.00% 24.37% 93.84%
Energy 		5.97% 0.00% 85.65% 32.28%
Utilities 		5.49% 0.00% 99.55% 13.54%
Basic Materials 		3.99% 0.00% 33.35% 55.40%
Consumer Defense 		2.47% 0.00% 19.93% 91.52%
Real Estate 		1.45% 0.00% 65.01% 85.91%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AZNIX % Rank
US 		32.26% -1.65% 98.67% 88.68%
Non US 		0.01% 0.00% 37.06% 96.04%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AZNIX % Rank
Corporate 		93.13% 0.00% 98.21% 3.41%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.87% 0.14% 100.00% 71.90%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 90.18%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 92.13% 98.64%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 95.09%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 97.26% 98.77%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AZNIX % Rank
US 		32.36% 0.00% 62.18% 32.74%
Non US 		1.75% 0.00% 84.73% 81.86%

AZNIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AZNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.93% 0.01% 17.63% 43.93%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.83% 83.04%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.83% 55.26%

Sales Fees

AZNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AZNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AZNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 343.00% 87.39%

AZNIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AZNIX Category Low Category High AZNIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.05% 0.00% 8.35% 95.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AZNIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AZNIX Category Low Category High AZNIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.40% -2.34% 19.41% 37.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AZNIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AZNIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Yee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2007

15.26

15.3%

Mr. Yee is a portfolio manager and a managing director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1995. He has portfolio management, research and trading responsibilities for the Income and Growth Strategies team. He is also a lead portfolio manager for the firm’s Income and Growth strategy since its inception in 2007. Mr. Yee is responsible for managing multiple closed-end and open-end mutual funds. He was previously an analyst for the Global and Systematic team with responsibilities focused on US large cap equity strategies. In addition, he also worked in global portfolio administration and in client service. Mr. Yee was previously a financial consultant for Priority One Financial/Liberty Foundation. He has a B.S. from the University of California, San Diego, and an M.B.A. from San Diego State University.

Justin Kass

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2007

15.26

15.3%

Mr. Kass is a portfolio manager, a managing director, CIO and co-head US Income and Growth Strategies with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2000. He has portfolio management, research and trading responsibilities for the Income and Growth Strategies team. In 2003, Mr. Kass was promoted to portfolio management and began handling day-to-day portfolio manager responsibilities for the firm’s US Convertible strategy in 2005. He is also a lead portfolio manager for the firm’s Income & Growth strategy since its inception in 2007. In addition to management responsibility for institutional clients, Mr. Kass is responsible for managing multiple closed-end and open-end mutual funds. Previous to joining the firm, Mr. Kass interned on the Income and Growth Strategies team, adding significant depth to its proprietary Upgrade Alert Model. He has 24 years of investment industry experience. Mr. Kass has a B.S. from the University of California, Davis, and an M.B.A. from the UCLA Anderson School of Management. He is a CFA charterholder.

David Oberto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Mr. Oberto is a portfolio manager and a director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2007. He has portfolio management, research and trading responsibilities for the Income and Growth Strategies team. He has been a portfolio manager for the firm’s US High Yield Bond strategy since 2017. In addition to management responsibility for institutional clients, Mr. Oberto is responsible for managing multiple closed-end and open-end mutual funds. He has 17 years of investment industry experience. Mr. Oberto was previously a portfolio administrator, a credit default swaps (CDS) account manager and a trade-closer for Bain Capital. He began his career as an intern at Gabelli Asset Management. Mr. Oberto has a B.S.B.A. with a concentration in finance and a minor in economics from Fordham University and an M.S. in finance from the D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

