Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in equity-linked call options or swaps that provide exposure to the ProfitScore Capital Management, Inc. (“ProfitScore”) trading program (the “Trading Program”) that is designed to produce the returns of the ProfitScore Regime-Adaptive Equity Index (the “Index”). The Index reflects the returns of a highly liquid, systematic trading program that is calculated based on trades (long and short) of S&P 500 Index securities and cash equivalents. The calculation of the Index is performed in two steps: first, determination of the market environment for U.S. equities (i.e., low volatility or high volatility), and second, capturing the short-term price changes (up and/or down) observed in the respective asset classes (i.e., U.S. equities and cash equivalents) that the Index tracks. Because the Fund cannot invest in the Index directly, the Fund utilizes options and/or swaps to generate returns that correspond directly to the returns of the Trading Program and, indirectly, the Index.

The Trading Program’s (and therefore the Index’s) investment strategy is based on the concept that equity market efficiency is negatively correlated with volatility. When volatility increases, market efficiency declines, and vice versa. The volatility state of the market determines alpha/beta opportunities. Historically, U.S. equity markets experience low levels of volatility approximately 55% of the time. Low volatility periods are commonly known as bull markets, when longer-term uptrends and the majority of market gains occur. The Index’s U.S. equity exposure will attempt to systematically capture beta, which is the return generated from a portfolio that can be attributable to the overall market returns, during low volatility regimes. When volatility is elevated, the Index will adjust its U.S. equity exposure in an attempt to generate alpha, which is a measure of the amount that an investment has returned in comparison to the market or benchmark. The overall goal of the Index is to minimize the effect of U.S. equity volatility on the Index while generating gains in bull or bear markets.

The options and swaps in which the Fund intends to invest are designed to produce returns similar to the Index. The Fund does not invest more than 25% of its net assets with any one option counterparty or swap contract counterparty, subject to compliance with rules under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).

The Fund’s advisor allocates the Fund’s assets not invested in options or swaps or used as collateral for such investments in U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury, and/or other fixed income securities that are rated investment grade by Standard & Poor’s, a division of McGraw Hill Companies Inc. (“S&P”) or Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or are of comparable quality at time or purchase, to generate income. The Fund may invest directly or indirectly in fixed income securities of any maturity. The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) or money market funds in order to generate income.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in any one issuer than a diversified fund. Investing in fewer issuers makes the Fund more susceptible to financial, economic or market events impacting such issuers and may cause the Fund’s share price to be more volatile than the share price of a diversified fund.