Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

CIBC Atlas Income Opportunities Fund

AWIIX | Fund

$14.54

$658 M

2.10%

$0.31

0.68%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.8%

1 yr return

6.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.9%

Net Assets

$658 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.68%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

$250,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AWIIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.78%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    CIBC Atlas Income Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AT Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 27, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    45767067
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gary Pzegeo

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in income producing securities. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund invests in a combination of common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities, fixed income securities (including corporate bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, U.S. government securities, and money market instruments), and other investment companies (including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and closed-end investment companies (“closed-end funds”)). The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund focuses on companies with market capitalizations within the range of the Russell 1000® Index during the prior year, but may invest in companies not included in the Index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range for the Russell 1000® Index was approximately $436 million to $2.9 trillion. The Fund may invest without limit in securities of any credit quality, including securities that are rated below investment grade (“high yield” or “junk” bonds) and those in default. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its assets in the sale (writing) of covered call or put options on common stocks to generate additional income and reduce volatility.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser utilizes a bottom-up, fundamental selection process that focuses on identifying companies across various sectors that are attractively valued and can deliver consistently strong free cash flow growth and above average return on equity. The Adviser looks for a proven history of solid business execution in the companies in which the Fund invests, because the Adviser believes that it is indicative of the value of the company’s underlying franchise or market position, and companies with such a history typically have a proprietary product or business approach that allows them to be leaders within their respective industries. Based on an assessment of relative and absolute attractiveness, an investment may be made in a company’s common stock, preferred stock, and/or debt.

The Fund intends to buy and hold securities of companies for the long-term, and seeks to limit portfolio turnover. The Fund may sell a security, however, when a company’s fundamental business prospects or ability to generate cash deteriorates, its management becomes less stable or it becomes overvalued, or when more attractive alternatives exist.

AWIIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AWIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -7.5% 18.5% 34.41%
1 Yr 6.4% -13.2% 144.1% 29.82%
3 Yr 5.0%* -7.9% 25.7% 5.13%
5 Yr 4.9%* -9.6% 24.4% 3.19%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.1% 49.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AWIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -34.7% 92.4% 32.05%
2021 6.8% -6.1% 19.5% 3.14%
2020 3.1% -7.5% 11.8% 32.49%
2019 4.7% 0.1% 14.9% 2.87%
2018 -1.3% -12.6% 0.0% 7.94%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AWIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -11.9% 18.5% 34.14%
1 Yr 6.4% -13.2% 144.1% 29.48%
3 Yr 5.0%* -7.9% 25.7% 5.84%
5 Yr 5.2%* -9.6% 24.4% 2.88%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% 73.46%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AWIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -34.7% 92.4% 31.64%
2021 6.8% -6.1% 19.5% 3.14%
2020 3.1% -7.5% 11.8% 32.49%
2019 4.7% 0.1% 14.9% 2.87%
2018 -0.7% -12.6% 0.2% 6.85%

NAV & Total Return History

AWIIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AWIIX Category Low Category High AWIIX % Rank
Net Assets 658 M 658 K 207 B 61.41%
Number of Holdings 113 2 15351 44.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 189 M 660 K 48.5 B 64.31%
Weighting of Top 10 28.25% 8.4% 105.0% 62.96%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 5.56%
  2. Apple Inc 4.57%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.5% 2.76%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 2.56%
  5. Linde PLC 2.26%
  6. Linde PLC 2.26%
  7. Linde PLC 2.26%
  8. Linde PLC 2.26%
  9. Linde PLC 2.26%
  10. Linde PLC 2.26%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AWIIX % Rank
Stocks 		68.64% 0.00% 99.40% 6.51%
Bonds 		26.77% 0.00% 116.75% 87.92%
Cash 		3.32% -16.75% 81.51% 55.22%
Preferred Stocks 		1.28% 0.00% 27.92% 8.41%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 64.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 23.84% 90.37%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AWIIX % Rank
Technology 		26.38% 0.00% 44.21% 7.07%
Financial Services 		16.86% 0.00% 38.77% 20.68%
Industrials 		13.38% 0.00% 24.37% 8.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.55% 0.00% 19.36% 55.24%
Healthcare 		7.84% 0.00% 29.35% 91.02%
Consumer Defense 		5.41% 0.00% 19.93% 80.54%
Real Estate 		4.86% 0.00% 65.01% 30.75%
Basic Materials 		4.29% 0.00% 33.35% 46.12%
Communication Services 		4.16% 0.00% 23.67% 92.24%
Energy 		4.10% 0.00% 85.65% 59.86%
Utilities 		3.16% 0.00% 99.55% 40.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AWIIX % Rank
US 		65.56% -1.65% 98.67% 4.34%
Non US 		3.08% 0.00% 37.06% 78.43%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AWIIX % Rank
Corporate 		61.87% 0.00% 98.21% 14.11%
Government 		20.47% 0.00% 97.26% 67.30%
Cash & Equivalents 		10.63% 0.14% 100.00% 55.90%
Municipal 		7.02% 0.00% 24.80% 2.44%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 47.90%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 92.13% 89.01%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AWIIX % Rank
US 		25.87% 0.00% 62.18% 69.20%
Non US 		0.90% 0.00% 84.73% 89.55%

AWIIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AWIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.68% 0.01% 17.63% 61.44%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.83% 72.47%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

AWIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AWIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AWIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 0.00% 343.00% 21.35%

AWIIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AWIIX Category Low Category High AWIIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.10% 0.00% 8.31% 26.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AWIIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AWIIX Category Low Category High AWIIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.78% -2.34% 19.41% 19.58%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AWIIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

AWIIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gary Pzegeo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 27, 2014

7.93

7.9%

Gary Pzegeo, CFA, Managing Director, is a co-manager of CIBC Private Wealth Advisors, Inc. Mr. Pzegeo has been associated with the firm and/or its affiliates since 2007. Prior to 2007, he served as senior portfolio specialist and senior portfolio manager of high yield bonds at Evergreen Investments. Previously, he was a vice president, portfolio manager and head of taxable bonds at Gannet, Welsh & Kotler. He also served as managing director and portfolio manager with Evergreen Investments from 1990-2001. From 1990 through 1997, Pzegeo served as a fixed income analyst and trader with EIMC, becoming a portfolio manager in 1997. Mr. Pzegeo has been in the financial services industry for more than 29 years. And he has earned the designation of chartered financial analyst.

Brant Houston

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 27, 2014

7.93

7.9%

Brant Houston, CFA, Senior Vice President, has been associated with the AT investment and/or its affiliates since 2007. Prior to 2007, Mr. Houston worked in various investment and analytic roles at Geronimo Financial, Nicholas Applegate Capital Management and Wilshire Associates. Mr. Houston began his investment career since 1999.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

