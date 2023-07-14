Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in income producing securities. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund invests in a combination of common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities, fixed income securities (including corporate bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, U.S. government securities, and money market instruments), and other investment companies (including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and closed-end investment companies (“closed-end funds”)). The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund focuses on companies with market capitalizations within the range of the Russell 1000® Index during the prior year, but may invest in companies not included in the Index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range for the Russell 1000® Index was approximately $436 million to $2.9 trillion. The Fund may invest without limit in securities of any credit quality, including securities that are rated below investment grade (“high yield” or “junk” bonds) and those in default. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its assets in the sale (writing) of covered call or put options on common stocks to generate additional income and reduce volatility.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser utilizes a bottom-up, fundamental selection process that focuses on identifying companies across various sectors that are attractively valued and can deliver consistently strong free cash flow growth and above average return on equity. The Adviser looks for a proven history of solid business execution in the companies in which the Fund invests, because the Adviser believes that it is indicative of the value of the company’s underlying franchise or market position, and companies with such a history typically have a proprietary product or business approach that allows them to be leaders within their respective industries. Based on an assessment of relative and absolute attractiveness, an investment may be made in a company’s common stock, preferred stock, and/or debt.

The Fund intends to buy and hold securities of companies for the long-term, and seeks to limit portfolio turnover. The Fund may sell a security, however, when a company’s fundamental business prospects or ability to generate cash deteriorates, its management becomes less stable or it becomes overvalued, or when more attractive alternatives exist.