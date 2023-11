VP Avantis Global Equity Allocation Fund is a “fund of funds,” meaning that it seeks to achieve its objective by investing in Avantis exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other mutual funds (collectively, the underlying funds). The underlying funds generally represent a broadly diversified basket of equity securities that seek to overweight securities that the portfolio managers expect, based on factors such as company size, profitability and value attributes, to have higher returns or better risk characteristics than the fund’s benchmark, the MSCI All Country World IMI Index, which is a passive, global market-cap weighted index.

The following table indicates the fund’s target weight and range for allocation among the fund’s major asset classes and shows the underlying funds that comprise each asset class. This information is as of the date of this prospectus.

Target Weight Target Range U.S. Equity 57% 50% to 75% Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF VP Capital Appreciation Fund Target Weight Target Range Non-U.S. Developed Markets 27% 20% to 50% Avantis International Equity ETF Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Emerging Markets 8% 0% to 25% Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Sector Equity 8% 0% to 15% Avantis Real Estate ETF Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF