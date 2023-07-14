The Ave Maria Bond Fund invests primarily (80% or more of its net assets, including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment-grade debt securities of domestic issuers, including the U.S. government and its agencies and instrumentalities, corporations and municipalities and money market instruments. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity securities (which includes, but is not limited to, preferred stocks, common stocks paying dividends and securities convertible into common stock) of domestic or foreign issuers of any market capitalization. Under normal circumstances, all of the Fund’s investments in corporate debt and equity securities will satisfy the Fund’s religious criteria. This process is designed to avoid investments in companies believed to offer products or services or engage in practices that are contrary to core values and teachings of the Roman Catholic Church.

The Fund seeks to invest in securities that appear comparatively undervalued. For example, the Fund would consider a security having a yield that is higher than another security of similar credit quality and duration to be comparatively undervalued. Unlike funds investing solely for income, the Fund also seeks modest capital appreciation and growth of investment income. The Fund may purchase securities that are convertible into common stock or carry warrants or common stock purchase rights when the Adviser believes they offer higher return potential than nonconvertible securities. Convertible securities generally are debt obligations that pay income, but may convert into common or preferred stock under certain circumstances. The Fund may also seek capital appreciation by investing in fixed income securities when the Adviser believes interest rates on such investments may decline, thereby increasing the market value of the Fund’s fixed income securities. The Adviser may also purchase securities it believes have a high potential for credit upgrade.

The moral screening process for the Fund uses information from third-party screening providers, the Adviser, shareholders and other sources. The Catholic Advisory Board sets the criteria for screening out companies based on religious principles. In making this determination, the Catholic Advisory Board members are guided by the magisterium of the Roman Catholic Church. The magisterium of the Roman Catholic Church is the authority or office of the Roman Catholic Church to teach the authentic interpretation of the Word of God, whether in its written form or in universal faith and moral practices. This process will, in general, avoid four major categories of companies: (i) those involved in the practice of abortion; (ii) those whose policies are judged to be antifamily, such as companies that distribute pornographic material; (iii) those that contribute corporate funds to Planned Parenthood; and (iv) those that support embryonic stem cell research. The Fund is not authorized or sponsored by the Roman Catholic Church and the Catholic Advisory Board is not affiliated with the Roman Catholic Church. For more information about the Catholic Advisory Board, please turn to the “Catholic Advisory Board” section of this Prospectus.

The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in “investment-grade” debt securities and securities issued by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities. Investment-grade debt securities are corporate bonds, debentures, notes or money market instruments rated in the top four categories at the time of purchase by a nationally recognized rating agency, or unrated securities that the Adviser considers to be of comparable quality. Securities issued by the U.S. government, its agencies or its instrumentalities include direct obligations of the U.S. Treasury (including Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (“TIPS”)) and securities issued or guaranteed as to payment of interest and principal by agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. government. The Fund will invest no more than 20% of its net assets in debt securities whose highest rating, at the time of purchase, is BBB or lower by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) (or an equivalent rating).

The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity. In selecting debt securities, the Adviser will focus on the issuer’s credit strength as well as the security’s effective duration and yield. Effective duration is a measure of a debt security’s price sensitivity to interest rate changes. Effective duration takes into account a debt security’s cash flows over time including the possibility that a debt security might be prepaid by the issuer or redeemed by the holder prior to its stated maturity date. In contrast, maturity measures only the time until the final payment is due. When the Adviser expects interest rates to rise, it may purchase debt securities with shorter maturities or invest in money market instruments. When the Adviser expects interest rates to fall, it may invest in longer-term debt securities. The Adviser may sell a security when it no longer meets its criteria for investment or when there are more attractive investment opportunities available. A stock will automatically be sold, if necessary, to ensure that the Fund’s investments are in accordance with its morally responsible investment policy.