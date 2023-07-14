Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
0.3%
1 yr return
-0.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.2%
Net Assets
$498 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.0%
Expense Ratio 0.47%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 47.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Ave Maria Bond Fund invests primarily (80% or more of its net assets, including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment-grade debt securities of domestic issuers, including the U.S. government and its agencies and instrumentalities, corporations and municipalities and money market instruments. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity securities (which includes, but is not limited to, preferred stocks, common stocks paying dividends and securities convertible into common stock) of domestic or foreign issuers of any market capitalization. Under normal circumstances, all of the Fund’s investments in corporate debt and equity securities will satisfy the Fund’s religious criteria. This process is designed to avoid investments in companies believed to offer products or services or engage in practices that are contrary to core values and teachings of the Roman Catholic Church.
The Fund seeks to invest in securities that appear comparatively undervalued. For example, the Fund would consider a security having a yield that is higher than another security of similar credit quality and duration to be comparatively undervalued. Unlike funds investing solely for income, the Fund also seeks modest capital appreciation and growth of investment income. The Fund may purchase securities that are convertible into common stock or carry warrants or common stock purchase rights when the Adviser believes they offer higher return potential than nonconvertible securities. Convertible securities generally are debt obligations that pay income, but may convert into common or preferred stock under certain circumstances. The Fund may also seek capital appreciation by investing in fixed income securities when the Adviser believes interest rates on such investments may decline, thereby increasing the market value of the Fund’s fixed income securities. The Adviser may also purchase securities it believes have a high potential for credit upgrade.
The moral screening process for the Fund uses information from third-party screening providers, the Adviser, shareholders and other sources. The Catholic Advisory Board sets the criteria for screening out companies based on religious principles. In making this determination, the Catholic Advisory Board members are guided by the magisterium of the Roman Catholic Church. The magisterium of the Roman Catholic Church is the authority or office of the Roman Catholic Church to teach the authentic interpretation of the Word of God, whether in its written form or in universal faith and moral practices. This process will, in general, avoid four major categories of companies: (i) those involved in the practice of abortion; (ii) those whose policies are judged to be antifamily, such as companies that distribute pornographic material; (iii) those that contribute corporate funds to Planned Parenthood; and (iv) those that support embryonic stem cell research. The Fund is not authorized or sponsored by the Roman Catholic Church and the Catholic Advisory Board is not affiliated with the Roman Catholic Church. For more information about the Catholic Advisory Board, please turn to the “Catholic Advisory Board” section of this Prospectus.
The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in “investment-grade” debt securities and securities issued by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities. Investment-grade debt securities are corporate bonds, debentures, notes or money market instruments rated in the top four categories at the time of purchase by a nationally recognized rating agency, or unrated securities that the Adviser considers to be of comparable quality. Securities issued by the U.S. government, its agencies or its instrumentalities include direct obligations of the U.S. Treasury (including Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (“TIPS”)) and securities issued or guaranteed as to payment of interest and principal by agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. government. The Fund will invest no more than 20% of its net assets in debt securities whose highest rating, at the time of purchase, is BBB or lower by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) (or an equivalent rating).
The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity. In selecting debt securities, the Adviser will focus on the issuer’s credit strength as well as the security’s effective duration and yield. Effective duration is a measure of a debt security’s price sensitivity to interest rate changes. Effective duration takes into account a debt security’s cash flows over time including the possibility that a debt security might be prepaid by the issuer or redeemed by the holder prior to its stated maturity date. In contrast, maturity measures only the time until the final payment is due. When the Adviser expects interest rates to rise, it may purchase debt securities with shorter maturities or invest in money market instruments. When the Adviser expects interest rates to fall, it may invest in longer-term debt securities. The Adviser may sell a security when it no longer meets its criteria for investment or when there are more attractive investment opportunities available. A stock will automatically be sold, if necessary, to ensure that the Fund’s investments are in accordance with its morally responsible investment policy.
|Period
|AVEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-5.1%
|5.9%
|95.68%
|1 Yr
|-0.3%
|-12.0%
|4.4%
|51.08%
|3 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-10.4%
|1.0%
|5.30%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-9.5%
|3.5%
|3.20%
|10 Yr
|0.1%*
|-2.8%
|1.1%
|8.70%
* Annualized
|Period
|AVEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.2%
|-39.5%
|-1.5%
|4.35%
|2021
|1.0%
|-4.4%
|4.2%
|11.85%
|2020
|1.0%
|-5.7%
|4.1%
|81.10%
|2019
|1.2%
|0.8%
|4.1%
|96.85%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-3.1%
|-0.2%
|2.42%
|Period
|AVEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-11.4%
|5.9%
|94.24%
|1 Yr
|-0.3%
|-12.0%
|4.4%
|49.64%
|3 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-10.4%
|5.7%
|5.30%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-9.5%
|3.8%
|1.61%
|10 Yr
|1.8%*
|-2.6%
|2.4%
|7.78%
* Annualized
|Period
|AVEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.2%
|-39.5%
|-1.5%
|4.35%
|2021
|1.0%
|-4.4%
|4.2%
|11.85%
|2020
|1.0%
|-5.7%
|4.1%
|81.10%
|2019
|1.2%
|0.8%
|4.1%
|96.85%
|2018
|0.1%
|-3.1%
|0.1%
|0.81%
|AVEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AVEFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|498 M
|9 M
|6.08 B
|47.48%
|Number of Holdings
|123
|3
|7774
|18.71%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|121 M
|-56 M
|5.07 B
|65.47%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.03%
|10.9%
|102.4%
|94.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AVEFX % Rank
|Bonds
|73.03%
|0.00%
|130.40%
|35.25%
|Stocks
|18.36%
|-1.95%
|57.00%
|68.35%
|Cash
|8.61%
|-54.98%
|76.00%
|33.81%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.63%
|96.40%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.09%
|22.34%
|84.17%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.97%
|99.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AVEFX % Rank
|Industrials
|29.86%
|0.00%
|29.86%
|0.72%
|Energy
|24.76%
|0.00%
|27.98%
|2.16%
|Financial Services
|12.19%
|0.00%
|20.10%
|89.21%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.89%
|0.00%
|12.36%
|38.13%
|Healthcare
|10.06%
|0.00%
|19.76%
|86.33%
|Technology
|6.82%
|0.00%
|25.62%
|93.53%
|Consumer Defense
|5.41%
|0.00%
|22.77%
|89.21%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.26%
|99.28%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|78.69%
|100.00%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.71%
|100.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.71%
|99.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AVEFX % Rank
|US
|17.37%
|-1.96%
|56.43%
|33.81%
|Non US
|0.99%
|-2.14%
|14.08%
|84.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AVEFX % Rank
|Corporate
|61.03%
|0.00%
|73.91%
|3.60%
|Government
|28.42%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|55.40%
|Cash & Equivalents
|10.54%
|1.69%
|100.00%
|38.85%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.66%
|97.84%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|61.25%
|100.00%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.03%
|97.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AVEFX % Rank
|US
|73.03%
|0.00%
|130.40%
|2.88%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-1.54%
|27.51%
|97.12%
|AVEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.47%
|0.07%
|3.13%
|69.63%
|Management Fee
|0.27%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|71.22%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|15.20%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|54.23%
|AVEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|AVEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AVEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|47.00%
|6.00%
|318.00%
|65.60%
|AVEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AVEFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.74%
|0.00%
|4.22%
|26.62%
|AVEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|AVEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AVEFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.87%
|-1.30%
|3.99%
|33.58%
|AVEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2014
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2013
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2013
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2012
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2012
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2012
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2012
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2012
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2012
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2012
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2011
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2011
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2011
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2011
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2011
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2011
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2011
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2011
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2010
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2010
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2010
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2010
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2010
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2010
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2010
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2010
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2009
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2009
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2009
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2009
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2009
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2009
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2009
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2009
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2009
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2008
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2008
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2008
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2008
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2008
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2008
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2008
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2008
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2008
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2008
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2007
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2007
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2007
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2007
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2007
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2007
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2007
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2007
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2007
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2007
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2007
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2006
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2006
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2006
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2006
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2006
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2006
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2006
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2006
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2006
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2006
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2006
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2005
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2005
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2005
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2005
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2005
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2005
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2005
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2005
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2005
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2005
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2005
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2004
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2004
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2004
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2004
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2004
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2004
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2004
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2004
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2004
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2004
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2004
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2003
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2003
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2003
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2003
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2003
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2003
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2003
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2013
8.67
8.7%
Brandon S. Scheitler, MBA, is a lead portfolio manager, joined Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc in 2007 and currently serves as Vice President. He previously serves as Fixed-Income Analyst and Head Trader.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
Schwartz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Schwartz Investment Counsel, Inc, has acted as a portfolio manager and co-portfolio manager. He also serves as director of Schwartz Investment Counsel, Inc., president, chief executive officer and chief investment officer with responsibility for the development and implementation of the investment strategy of the firm. From 1974 to 1980, he was vice president, senior investment officer, and chairman of the Investment Committee of the National Bank and Trust of Ann Arbor. In 1980, George founded Schwartz Investment Counsel, Inc. Schwartz holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|26.96
|6.1
|1.92
