Under normal circumstances, the Ave Maria Rising Dividend Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in the common stocks of dividend-paying companies that are expected to increase their dividends over time and to provide long-term growth of capital. Under normal circumstances, all of the Fund’s equity investments (which include common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common stock) and at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in companies meeting the Fund’s religious criteria. This process is designed to avoid investments in companies believed to offer products or services or engage in practices that are contrary to core values and teachings of the Roman Catholic Church. The Fund may invest in companies of all sizes.

At times, the Fund may emphasize investments in a particular issuer or issuers or hold a smaller number of portfolio securities than other diversified mutual funds. The portion of the Fund’s net assets invested at any given time in securities of issuers engaged in industries within a particular sector is affected by valuation considerations and other investment characteristics of that sector. As a result, the Fund’s investment in various sectors generally will change over time, and a significant allocation to any particular sector does not necessarily represent a continuing investment policy or investment strategy to invest in that sector.

The Fund may invest in the securities of foreign issuers. The Fund will primarily invest indirectly in foreign issuers in the form of depositary receipts, but may also invest directly in foreign securities. Depositary receipts are stocks issued by a U.S. bank or broker that trade in the U.S. but represent ownership of securities issued by foreign companies.

The Adviser believes that a track record of dividend increases is an excellent indicator of a company’s financial health and growth prospects, and that over the long term, income can contribute significantly to total return. Dividends can also help reduce the Fund’s volatility during periods of market turbulence and help offset losses when stock prices are falling. The Adviser looks for stocks with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends, and the Adviser attempts to buy them when they are temporarily out-of-favor or undervalued by the market.

Using fundamental security analysis, the Adviser extensively analyzes stocks to identify those that meet the Fund’s investment objectives and standards. In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser favors companies with one or more of the following attributes:

· either a track record of, or the potential for, above-average earnings and dividend growth;

· a competitive dividend yield;

· a sound balance sheet and solid cash flow to support future dividend increases;

· a sustainable competitive advantage and leading market position; and

· reasonable valuations, such as low price/earnings, price/cash flow, or price/sales ratios.

In pursuing the Fund’s investment objectives, the Adviser has the discretion to purchase securities in special situations when it perceives an unusual opportunity for gain. These special situations might arise when the Adviser believes a security could increase in value for a variety of reasons, including a change in management, an extraordinary corporate event, or a temporary imbalance in the supply of or demand for the securities.

The moral screening process for the Fund uses information from third-party screening providers, the Adviser, shareholders and other sources. The Catholic Advisory Board sets the criteria for screening out companies based on religious principles. In making this determination, the Catholic Advisory Board members are guided by the magisterium of the Roman Catholic Church. The magisterium of the Roman Catholic Church is the authority or office of the Roman Catholic Church to teach the authentic interpretation of the Word of God, whether in its written form or in universal faith and moral practices. This process will, in general, avoid four major categories of companies: (i) those involved in the practice of abortion; (ii) those whose policies are judged to be antifamily, such as companies that distribute pornographic material; (iii) those that contribute corporate funds to Planned Parenthood; and (iv) those that support embryonic stem cell research. The Fund is not authorized or sponsored by the Roman Catholic Church and the Catholic Advisory Board is not affiliated with the Roman Catholic Church. For more information about the Catholic Advisory Board, please turn to the “Catholic Advisory Board” section of this Prospectus.

Stocks are sold when a company fails to achieve expected results, or economic factors or competitive developments adversely impair the company’s value. Additionally, a stock may be sold (but is not required to be sold) if the Catholic Advisory Board determines that the company operates in a way that is inconsistent with the core values and teachings of the Roman Catholic Church. A stock will automatically be sold, if necessary, to ensure that the Fund meets its policy of investing at least 80% of its net assets in morally responsible investments.