AVEDX (Mutual Fund)

Ave Maria Rising Dividend Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.36 -0.1 -0.49%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (AVEDX) Primary

Ave Maria Rising Dividend Fund

AVEDX | Fund

$20.36

$916 M

1.21%

$0.25

0.92%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.9%

1 yr return

5.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.3%

Net Assets

$916 M

Holdings in Top 10

40.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.92%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 38.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Ave Maria Rising Dividend Fund

AVEDX | Fund

$20.36

$916 M

1.21%

$0.25

0.92%

AVEDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Ave Maria Rising Dividend Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Ave Maria Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 02, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    George Schwartz

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Ave Maria Rising Dividend Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in the common stocks of dividend-paying companies that are expected to increase their dividends over time and to provide long-term growth of capital. Under normal circumstances, all of the Fund’s equity investments (which include common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common stock) and at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in companies meeting the Fund’s religious criteria. This process is designed to avoid investments in companies believed to offer products or services or engage in practices that are contrary to core values and teachings of the Roman Catholic Church. The Fund may invest in companies of all sizes.

At times, the Fund may emphasize investments in a particular issuer or issuers or hold a smaller number of portfolio securities than other diversified mutual funds. The portion of the Fund’s net assets invested at any given time in securities of issuers engaged in industries within a particular sector is affected by valuation considerations and other investment characteristics of that sector. As a result, the Fund’s investment in various sectors generally will change over time, and a significant allocation to any particular sector does not necessarily represent a continuing investment policy or investment strategy to invest in that sector.

The Fund may invest in the securities of foreign issuers. The Fund will primarily invest indirectly in foreign issuers in the form of depositary receipts, but may also invest directly in foreign securities. Depositary receipts are stocks issued by a U.S. bank or broker that trade in the U.S. but represent ownership of securities issued by foreign companies.

The Adviser believes that a track record of dividend increases is an excellent indicator of a company’s financial health and growth prospects, and that over the long term, income can contribute significantly to total return. Dividends can also help reduce the Fund’s volatility during periods of market turbulence and help offset losses when stock prices are falling. The Adviser looks for stocks with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends, and the Adviser attempts to buy them when they are temporarily out-of-favor or undervalued by the market.

Using fundamental security analysis, the Adviser extensively analyzes stocks to identify those that meet the Fund’s investment objectives and standards. In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser favors companies with one or more of the following attributes:

· either a track record of, or the potential for, above-average earnings and dividend growth;
· a competitive dividend yield;
· a sound balance sheet and solid cash flow to support future dividend increases;
· a sustainable competitive advantage and leading market position; and
· reasonable valuations, such as low price/earnings, price/cash flow, or price/sales ratios.

In pursuing the Fund’s investment objectives, the Adviser has the discretion to purchase securities in special situations when it perceives an unusual opportunity for gain. These special situations might arise when the Adviser believes a security could increase in value for a variety of reasons, including a change in management, an extraordinary corporate event, or a temporary imbalance in the supply of or demand for the securities.

The moral screening process for the Fund uses information from third-party screening providers, the Adviser, shareholders and other sources. The Catholic Advisory Board sets the criteria for screening out companies based on religious principles. In making this determination, the Catholic Advisory Board members are guided by the magisterium of the Roman Catholic Church. The magisterium of the Roman Catholic Church is the authority or office of the Roman Catholic Church to teach the authentic interpretation of the Word of God, whether in its written form or in universal faith and moral practices. This process will, in general, avoid four major categories of companies: (i) those involved in the practice of abortion; (ii) those whose policies are judged to be antifamily, such as companies that distribute pornographic material; (iii) those that contribute corporate funds to Planned Parenthood; and (iv) those that support embryonic stem cell research. The Fund is not authorized or sponsored by the Roman Catholic Church and the Catholic Advisory Board is not affiliated with the Roman Catholic Church. For more information about the Catholic Advisory Board, please turn to the “Catholic Advisory Board” section of this Prospectus.

Stocks are sold when a company fails to achieve expected results, or economic factors or competitive developments adversely impair the company’s value. Additionally, a stock may be sold (but is not required to be sold) if the Catholic Advisory Board determines that the company operates in a way that is inconsistent with the core values and teachings of the Roman Catholic Church. A stock will automatically be sold, if necessary, to ensure that the Fund meets its policy of investing at least 80% of its net assets in morally responsible investments.

AVEDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AVEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.9% -14.3% 36.7% 91.72%
1 Yr 5.3% -34.8% 38.6% 79.22%
3 Yr 5.9%* -27.6% 93.5% 44.98%
5 Yr 1.3%* -30.4% 97.2% 58.51%
10 Yr 2.4%* -18.7% 37.4% 56.58%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AVEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.3% -56.3% 28.9% 4.94%
2021 6.5% -20.5% 152.6% 64.98%
2020 1.2% -13.9% 183.6% 88.60%
2019 4.2% -8.3% 8.9% 77.65%
2018 -3.0% -13.5% 12.6% 52.08%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AVEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.9% -20.5% 36.7% 82.45%
1 Yr 5.3% -34.8% 40.3% 69.98%
3 Yr 5.9%* -27.6% 93.5% 44.46%
5 Yr 1.4%* -29.7% 97.2% 68.61%
10 Yr 5.7%* -13.5% 37.4% 61.54%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AVEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.3% -56.3% 28.9% 5.02%
2021 6.5% -20.5% 152.6% 65.06%
2020 1.2% -13.9% 183.6% 88.52%
2019 4.2% -8.3% 8.9% 77.65%
2018 -2.8% -10.9% 12.6% 70.03%

NAV & Total Return History

AVEDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AVEDX Category Low Category High AVEDX % Rank
Net Assets 916 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 54.37%
Number of Holdings 38 2 4154 89.99%
Net Assets in Top 10 362 M 288 K 270 B 48.83%
Weighting of Top 10 40.31% 1.8% 106.2% 20.09%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First Horizon Corp 5.30%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0% 5.04%
  3. Pioneer Natural Resources Co 4.92%
  4. Texas Pacific Land Corp 4.57%
  5. Visa Inc Class A 4.51%
  6. Accenture PLC Class A 4.51%
  7. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc 4.45%
  8. Chubb Ltd 4.37%
  9. Texas Instruments Inc 4.08%
  10. Mondelez International Inc Class A 4.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AVEDX % Rank
Stocks 		97.00% 0.00% 130.24% 81.11%
Cash 		3.00% -102.29% 100.00% 16.70%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 17.31%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 17.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 12.35%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 13.39%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AVEDX % Rank
Financial Services 		24.54% 0.00% 55.59% 3.51%
Technology 		22.95% 0.00% 48.94% 59.39%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.72% 0.00% 30.33% 5.50%
Energy 		13.38% 0.00% 41.64% 1.37%
Industrials 		10.22% 0.00% 29.90% 34.20%
Healthcare 		9.37% 0.00% 60.70% 92.82%
Real Estate 		3.09% 0.00% 31.91% 36.11%
Consumer Defense 		1.72% 0.00% 47.71% 96.11%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 87.18%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% 99.08%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.70% 94.73%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AVEDX % Rank
US 		84.89% 0.00% 127.77% 88.79%
Non US 		12.11% 0.00% 32.38% 8.35%

AVEDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AVEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.92% 0.01% 49.27% 41.46%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.00% 86.16%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 65.22%

Sales Fees

AVEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AVEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AVEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 38.00% 0.00% 496.00% 65.48%

AVEDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AVEDX Category Low Category High AVEDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.21% 0.00% 23.92% 30.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AVEDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AVEDX Category Low Category High AVEDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.21% -54.00% 6.06% 19.22%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AVEDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

AVEDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

George Schwartz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 02, 2005

17.09

17.1%

Schwartz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Schwartz Investment Counsel, Inc, has acted as a portfolio manager and co-portfolio manager. He also serves as director of Schwartz Investment Counsel, Inc., president, chief executive officer and chief investment officer with responsibility for the development and implementation of the investment strategy of the firm. From 1974 to 1980, he was vice president, senior investment officer, and chairman of the Investment Committee of the National Bank and Trust of Ann Arbor. In 1980, George founded Schwartz Investment Counsel, Inc. Schwartz holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Brandon Scheitler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Brandon S. Scheitler, MBA, is a lead portfolio manager, joined Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc in 2007 and currently serves as Vice President. He previously serves as Fixed-Income Analyst and Head Trader.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

