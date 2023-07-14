Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
9.6%
1 yr return
21.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
26.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
11.6%
Net Assets
$298 M
Holdings in Top 10
49.3%
Expense Ratio 1.50%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 40.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$5,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund invests primarily in common stocks that the Advisor believes are significantly undervalued relative to the market based on fundamental accounting measures including book value (assets less liabilities), revenues, or cash flow. This strategy is commonly known as a “deep value” investment strategy. The Fund may invest in securities issued by companies of any market capitalization, including small- and mid-capitalization companies. The Fund considers a small-capitalization company to be a company with a market capitalization (the value of all outstanding stock) of less than $1 billion at the time of investment. The Fund has no percentage allocation for investments in small- or mid-capitalization companies, and the Fund may invest up to 100% of its portfolio in the securities of these companies. The Fund may also invest in the securities of foreign companies. The Advisor may hold a significant portion of the Fund’s portfolio in cash or cash equivalent instruments. If market conditions reduce the availability of securities with acceptable valuations, the Fund may, for extended periods, hold larger than usual cash reserves until securities with acceptable valuations become available.
The Fund may, from time to time, take temporary defensive positions in response to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions. To the extent the assets of the Fund are invested in temporary defensive positions, the Fund may not achieve its investment objective. For temporary defensive purposes, the Fund may invest in cash and/or short-term obligations.
|Period
|AVALX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.6%
|-9.7%
|22.7%
|18.66%
|1 Yr
|21.5%
|-16.4%
|28.4%
|1.52%
|3 Yr
|26.8%*
|-15.4%
|113.1%
|2.08%
|5 Yr
|11.6%*
|-24.5%
|42.6%
|0.98%
|10 Yr
|5.5%*
|-21.2%
|23.3%
|9.29%
* Annualized
|2022
|10.3%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|1.33%
|2021
|17.3%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|7.74%
|2020
|3.6%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|9.53%
|2019
|5.2%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|21.90%
|2018
|-4.7%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|35.09%
|YTD
|9.6%
|-12.9%
|22.7%
|18.22%
|1 Yr
|21.5%
|-16.4%
|46.4%
|1.52%
|3 Yr
|26.8%*
|-15.4%
|113.1%
|1.85%
|5 Yr
|11.6%*
|-18.9%
|42.6%
|1.72%
|10 Yr
|7.9%*
|-10.1%
|23.3%
|6.56%
* Annualized
|2022
|10.3%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|1.33%
|2021
|17.3%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|7.74%
|2020
|3.6%
|-7.6%
|66.8%
|9.53%
|2019
|5.2%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|21.90%
|2018
|-4.7%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|58.15%
|AVALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AVALX % Rank
|Net Assets
|298 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|59.96%
|Number of Holdings
|60
|10
|1551
|83.15%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|126 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|40.26%
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.31%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|3.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AVALX % Rank
|Stocks
|90.41%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|96.94%
|Cash
|9.59%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|3.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|45.51%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|44.86%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|43.76%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|44.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AVALX % Rank
|Basic Materials
|67.30%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|0.22%
|Energy
|29.42%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|0.22%
|Financial Services
|2.06%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|99.56%
|Industrials
|0.65%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|100.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.56%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|99.34%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|87.64%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|99.78%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|96.91%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|98.90%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|94.48%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|98.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AVALX % Rank
|Non US
|78.53%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|0.22%
|US
|11.88%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|99.78%
|AVALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.50%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|30.62%
|Management Fee
|1.20%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|99.13%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|60.50%
|AVALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|AVALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AVALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|40.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|28.18%
|AVALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AVALX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.14%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|25.05%
|AVALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|AVALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AVALX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.25%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|62.83%
|AVALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.243
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2015
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2010
|$0.004
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 22, 2009
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 15, 1998
24.06
24.1%
Mr. Barbee serves as managing director and portfolio manager with AFC, his employer since 1997. Previously, he was an equity research analyst with an investment management boutique Donald Smith & Company. Prior to that, from 1993 to 1995, he was an oil service equity research analyst and later an oil service investment banking analyst at Simmons & Company. Mr. Barbee graduated from Rice University in 1993 and received an MBA degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in 1997. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.18
|3.58
