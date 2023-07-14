Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Aegis Value Fund

mutual fund
AVALX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$35.05 -0.49 -1.38%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (AVALX) Primary
AVALX (Mutual Fund)

Aegis Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$35.05 -0.49 -1.38%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (AVALX) Primary
AVALX (Mutual Fund)

Aegis Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$35.05 -0.49 -1.38%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (AVALX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Aegis Value Fund

AVALX | Fund

$35.05

$298 M

0.14%

$0.05

1.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.6%

1 yr return

21.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

26.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

11.6%

Net Assets

$298 M

Holdings in Top 10

49.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$35.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$5,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Aegis Value Fund

AVALX | Fund

$35.05

$298 M

0.14%

$0.05

1.50%

AVALX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 26.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Aegis Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Aegis
  • Inception Date
    May 15, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    8755037
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Barbee

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in common stocks that the Advisor believes are significantly undervalued relative to the market based on fundamental accounting measures including book value (assets less liabilities), revenues, or cash flow. This strategy is commonly known as a “deep value” investment strategy. The Fund may invest in securities issued by companies of any market capitalization, including small- and mid-capitalization companies. The Fund considers a small-capitalization company to be a company with a market capitalization (the value of all outstanding stock) of less than $1 billion at the time of investment. The Fund has no percentage allocation for investments in small- or mid-capitalization companies, and the Fund may invest up to 100% of its portfolio in the securities of these companies. The Fund may also invest in the securities of foreign companies. The Advisor may hold a significant portion of the Fund’s portfolio in cash or cash equivalent instruments. If market conditions reduce the availability of securities with acceptable valuations, the Fund may, for extended periods, hold larger than usual cash reserves until securities with acceptable valuations become available.

The Fund may, from time to time, take temporary defensive positions in response to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions. To the extent the assets of the Fund are invested in temporary defensive positions, the Fund may not achieve its investment objective. For temporary defensive purposes, the Fund may invest in cash and/or short-term obligations.

Read More

AVALX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AVALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -9.7% 22.7% 18.66%
1 Yr 21.5% -16.4% 28.4% 1.52%
3 Yr 26.8%* -15.4% 113.1% 2.08%
5 Yr 11.6%* -24.5% 42.6% 0.98%
10 Yr 5.5%* -21.2% 23.3% 9.29%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AVALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 10.3% -36.7% 212.9% 1.33%
2021 17.3% -38.4% 60.6% 7.74%
2020 3.6% -9.3% 66.8% 9.53%
2019 5.2% -5.9% 7.6% 21.90%
2018 -4.7% -12.3% -1.2% 35.09%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AVALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -12.9% 22.7% 18.22%
1 Yr 21.5% -16.4% 46.4% 1.52%
3 Yr 26.8%* -15.4% 113.1% 1.85%
5 Yr 11.6%* -18.9% 42.6% 1.72%
10 Yr 7.9%* -10.1% 23.3% 6.56%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AVALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 10.3% -36.7% 212.9% 1.33%
2021 17.3% -38.4% 60.6% 7.74%
2020 3.6% -7.6% 66.8% 9.53%
2019 5.2% -5.9% 7.6% 21.90%
2018 -4.7% -12.3% -1.2% 58.15%

NAV & Total Return History

AVALX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AVALX Category Low Category High AVALX % Rank
Net Assets 298 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 59.96%
Number of Holdings 60 10 1551 83.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 126 M 812 K 2.82 B 40.26%
Weighting of Top 10 49.31% 4.8% 95.7% 3.32%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amerigo Resources Ltd 9.83%
  2. Kenmare Resources PLC 7.70%
  3. Kenmare Resources PLC 7.70%
  4. Kenmare Resources PLC 7.70%
  5. Kenmare Resources PLC 7.70%
  6. Kenmare Resources PLC 7.70%
  7. Kenmare Resources PLC 7.70%
  8. Kenmare Resources PLC 7.70%
  9. Kenmare Resources PLC 7.70%
  10. Kenmare Resources PLC 7.70%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AVALX % Rank
Stocks 		90.41% 14.38% 100.16% 96.94%
Cash 		9.59% -52.43% 47.85% 3.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 45.51%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 44.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 43.76%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 44.42%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AVALX % Rank
Basic Materials 		67.30% 0.00% 67.30% 0.22%
Energy 		29.42% 0.00% 29.42% 0.22%
Financial Services 		2.06% 0.00% 35.71% 99.56%
Industrials 		0.65% 0.65% 48.61% 100.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.56% 0.00% 51.62% 99.34%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.86% 87.64%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 34.03% 99.78%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 44.41% 96.91%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.76% 98.90%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 24.90% 94.48%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 13.22% 98.45%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AVALX % Rank
Non US 		78.53% 0.00% 78.53% 0.22%
US 		11.88% 11.42% 100.16% 99.78%

AVALX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AVALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.50% 0.05% 37.36% 30.62%
Management Fee 1.20% 0.00% 1.50% 99.13%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% 60.50%

Sales Fees

AVALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AVALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AVALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.00% 7.00% 252.00% 28.18%

AVALX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AVALX Category Low Category High AVALX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.14% 0.00% 7.65% 25.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AVALX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AVALX Category Low Category High AVALX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.25% -1.43% 4.13% 62.83%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AVALX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AVALX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Barbee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 15, 1998

24.06

24.1%

Mr. Barbee serves as managing director and portfolio manager with AFC, his employer since 1997. Previously, he was an equity research analyst with an investment management boutique Donald Smith & Company. Prior to that, from 1993 to 1995, he was an oil service equity research analyst and later an oil service investment banking analyst at Simmons & Company. Mr. Barbee graduated from Rice University in 1993 and received an MBA degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in 1997. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×