Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to provide a total return that exceeds the BNP Paribas Catalyst Systematic Alpha Index II (the “Benchmark”). The Fund seeks excess return, after the impact of fees and expenses, above the Benchmark through investing in (i) securities that provide exposure to the Benchmark (“Benchmark Component”), (ii) securities that provide exposure to strategies of similar nature to the Benchmark component, and (iii) fixed income securities, primarily short-term U.S. corporate bonds issued by publicly traded companies, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and convertible bonds (the “Fixed Income Component”). The Fund generally seeks exposure to the Benchmark by investing in structured notes, non-exchange-traded total return swap contracts, futures contracts and/or forward contracts. These instruments generate returns that approximate the Benchmark’s returns either in whole or through a combination of the Benchmark’s components, with some or all of the Benchmark exposure instruments being held through a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). The swap contracts may use the Benchmark or a modified version of the Benchmark, one or more components of the Benchmark, or an unrelated index as the reference asset. The Advisor selects non-Benchmark linked instruments with return that it believes are highly correlated to those of the Benchmark. BNP Paribas (“BNP”) is the index sponsor and index calculation agent.

Benchmark Component

The Advisor executes the Benchmark Component of the Fund’s strategy by investing in structured notes, swap contracts, future contracts and/or forward contracts, with some or all of these instruments being held through the Subsidiary. The Benchmark is an absolute return, multi-risk premia index (i.e., a multi-risk factor index) that attempts to capture various sources

of systematic risks in the capital markets, a Quantitative Investment Strategy (“QIS”). Risk premia refers to sources of return derived by accepting risks beyond those inherent in traditional broad market exposures. Risk premia are considered the building blocks of many variable (i.e., non-linear) and hedged investment strategies. Risk premia strategies use publicly traded instruments, tend to have low correlation to equities and bonds as well as to one another, and have historically had persistent positive returns over a variety of market environments and time periods. The multi-risk premia strategy Benchmark seeks absolute returns through risk-balanced exposure to carry, momentum and volatility risk premia across the equity, commodity, forex and fixed income markets and synthetically invests in the components of the six pre-existing BNP Paribas Risk Premia Indexes (identified in the table below and collectively the “Underlying Indexes”), which consist of futures on equity indices, commodities, government bonds and non-government bonds, and currency forwards. Certain Underlying Indexes may have significant exposure to particular countries or geographic regions and, as a result, the Fund may concentrate its investments in such geographic locations.

The Fund may invest in other QIS beyond or in addition to the Benchmark if, in the opinion of the Advisor, the QIS investments position the Fund to outperform the Benchmark over the long term.