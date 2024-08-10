Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Catalyst Systematic Alpha Fund

mutual fund
ATRFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.74 -0.02 -0.17%
primary theme
N/A
share class
I (ATRFX) A (ATRAX) C (ATRCX)
ATRFX (Mutual Fund)

Catalyst Systematic Alpha Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.74 -0.02 -0.17%
primary theme
N/A
share class
I (ATRFX) A (ATRAX) C (ATRCX)
ATRFX (Mutual Fund)

Catalyst Systematic Alpha Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.74 -0.02 -0.17%
primary theme
N/A
share class
I (ATRFX) A (ATRAX) C (ATRCX)

Name

As of 10/08/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Catalyst Systematic Alpha Fund

ATRFX | Fund

$11.74

$668 M

1.62%

$0.19

2.62%

Vitals

YTD Return

-2.0%

1 yr return

3.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

13.7%

Net Assets

$668 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.62%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 121.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 10/08/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Catalyst Systematic Alpha Fund

ATRFX | Fund

$11.74

$668 M

1.62%

$0.19

2.62%

ATRFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.63%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Catalyst Systematic Alpha Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Mutual Fund Series Trust
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    I
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    David Miller

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to provide a total return that exceeds the BNP Paribas Catalyst Systematic Alpha Index II (the “Benchmark”). The Fund seeks excess return, after the impact of fees and expenses, above the Benchmark through investing in (i) securities that provide exposure to the Benchmark (“Benchmark Component”), (ii) securities that provide exposure to strategies of similar nature to the Benchmark component, and (iii) fixed income securities, primarily short-term U.S. corporate bonds issued by publicly traded companies, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and convertible bonds (the “Fixed Income Component”). The Fund generally seeks exposure to the Benchmark by investing in structured notes, non-exchange-traded total return swap contracts, futures contracts and/or forward contracts. These instruments generate returns that approximate the Benchmark’s returns either in whole or through a combination of the Benchmark’s components, with some or all of the Benchmark exposure instruments being held through a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). The swap contracts may use the Benchmark or a modified version of the Benchmark, one or more components of the Benchmark, or an unrelated index as the reference asset. The Advisor selects non-Benchmark linked instruments with return that it believes are highly correlated to those of the Benchmark. BNP Paribas (“BNP”) is the index sponsor and index calculation agent.

Benchmark Component

The Advisor executes the Benchmark Component of the Fund’s strategy by investing in structured notes, swap contracts, future contracts and/or forward contracts, with some or all of these instruments being held through the Subsidiary. The Benchmark is an absolute return, multi-risk premia index (i.e., a multi-risk factor index) that attempts to capture various sources

of systematic risks in the capital markets, a Quantitative Investment Strategy (“QIS”). Risk premia refers to sources of return derived by accepting risks beyond those inherent in traditional broad market exposures. Risk premia are considered the building blocks of many variable (i.e., non-linear) and hedged investment strategies. Risk premia strategies use publicly traded instruments, tend to have low correlation to equities and bonds as well as to one another, and have historically had persistent positive returns over a variety of market environments and time periods. The multi-risk premia strategy Benchmark seeks absolute returns through risk-balanced exposure to carry, momentum and volatility risk premia across the equity, commodity, forex and fixed income markets and synthetically invests in the components of the six pre-existing BNP Paribas Risk Premia Indexes (identified in the table below and collectively the “Underlying Indexes”), which consist of futures on equity indices, commodities, government bonds and non-government bonds, and currency forwards. Certain Underlying Indexes may have significant exposure to particular countries or geographic regions and, as a result, the Fund may concentrate its investments in such geographic locations.

The Fund may invest in other QIS beyond or in addition to the Benchmark if, in the opinion of the Advisor, the QIS investments position the Fund to outperform the Benchmark over the long term.

Read More

ATRFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ATRFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.0% -73.0% 19.4% 3.94%
1 Yr 3.0% -9.1% 86.9% 6.18%
3 Yr 7.0%* -9.5% 16.2% 1.61%
5 Yr 13.7%* -4.9% 14.4% 19.73%
10 Yr 6.0%* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ATRFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 22.2% -22.7% 305.1% 84.44%
2022 -8.8% -9.8% 27.3% 0.81%
2021 19.2% -20.8% 10.9% 99.56%
2020 -5.1% -12.4% 29.4% 70.79%
2019 27.2% -10.5% 15.8% 84.82%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ATRFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.0% -73.0% 19.4% 3.94%
1 Yr 3.0% -13.4% 86.9% 4.73%
3 Yr 7.0%* -9.5% 16.2% 1.61%
5 Yr 13.7%* -5.3% 14.4% 18.83%
10 Yr 6.0%* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ATRFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 24.6% -22.7% 305.1% 84.44%
2022 -4.4% -9.8% 27.3% 0.81%
2021 25.7% -20.8% 10.9% 99.56%
2020 15.3% -8.4% 29.4% 79.70%
2019 29.3% -10.2% 18.0% 81.68%

NAV & Total Return History

ATRFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ATRFX Category Low Category High ATRFX % Rank
Net Assets 668 M 1.5 M 5.01 B 99.63%
Number of Holdings 40 4 4478 94.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 326 M -398 M 2.55 B 91.17%
Weighting of Top 10 47.34% 13.1% 100.0% 24.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. B 12/26/24 5.80%
  2. FIRST AM-TR OB-X 5.74%
  3. ORCL 2.95 05/15/25 4.68%
  4. MSFT 2.7 02/12/25 4.67%
  5. VRSN 5 1/4 04/01/25 4.63%
  6. B 05/15/25 4.58%
  7. CATA INT INCO-F$ 4.37%
  8. INTC 4 7/8 02/10/26 4.33%
  9. RTX 3.95 08/16/25 4.28%
  10. MCD 3.7 01/30/26 4.25%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ATRFX % Rank
Bonds 		87.84% -326.45% 6347.80% 41.34%
Cash 		6.18% -6278.21% 410.43% 79.15%
Stocks 		4.37% -3.75% 97.95% 97.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 46.97% 93.64%
Other 		0.00% -21.53% 148.54% 15.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 87.92% 1.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ATRFX % Rank
Healthcare 		18.92% 0.00% 45.63% 99.61%
Industrials 		18.70% 0.00% 21.45% 99.61%
Basic Materials 		17.23% 0.00% 27.46% 99.61%
Financial Services 		15.33% 0.00% 59.28% 99.61%
Real Estate 		7.17% 0.00% 51.26% 99.61%
Technology 		7.01% 0.00% 39.58% 0.77%
Energy 		6.60% 0.00% 100.00% 99.61%
Consumer Defense 		3.48% 0.00% 13.62% 99.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.46% 0.00% 29.09% 99.61%
Utilities 		2.11% 0.00% 9.23% 99.61%
Communication Services 		0.99% 0.00% 21.78% 99.61%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ATRFX % Rank
US 		4.37% -8.85% 91.88% 92.58%
Non US 		0.00% -19.62% 42.11% 89.05%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ATRFX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		5.74% 0.27% 100.00% 94.70%
Government 		0.06% 0.00% 84.29% 100.00%
Corporate 		0.05% 0.00% 87.73% 4.24%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 88.81% 100.00%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 56.83% 9.54%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 27.33% 97.88%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ATRFX % Rank
US 		87.84% -126.19% 6311.18% 31.80%
Non US 		0.00% -382.37% 121.02% 70.67%

ATRFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ATRFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.62% 0.29% 31.15% 4.32%
Management Fee 1.50% 0.00% 2.50% 85.51%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 17.57%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% 61.36%

Sales Fees

ATRFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ATRFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ATRFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 121.00% 0.00% 491.00% 37.90%

ATRFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ATRFX Category Low Category High ATRFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.62% 0.00% 4.56% 97.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ATRFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ATRFX Category Low Category High ATRFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.63% -2.51% 6.83% 10.79%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ATRFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ATRFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 05, 2015

7.08

7.1%

David Miller, Owner and Chief Investment Officer of Rational Advisors, Inc. since 2016. He is a co-founder and has served as Chief Investment Officer of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC since 2006, and is responsible for the day-to-day management of several funds managed by Catalyst. Mr. Miller is also a member of Catalyst International Advisors LLC since 2019, Insights Media LLC since 2019, and Catalyst Insurance Corporation II since 2018. Prior to founding Catalyst, Mr. Miller was the CEO of Investment Catalyst, an investment newsletter he founded in 2005. The Investment Catalyst newsletter worked to identify undervalued stocks with a near term catalyst for appreciation. Mr. Miller was a trader with UBS, working on the equity derivatives desk from July 2002 until December 2002. Mr. Miller was the CEO of MovieDaze Media Group, a search engine marketing company that he co-founded in 2003 and sold in 2006. He received a BS in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School and a MBA in Finance from the University of Michigan, Ross School of Business.

Arthur Holly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Holly is the Chief Investment Officer for Persimmon Capital Management and manages the investment team including the investment research process and asset management strategies for the firm. He has 30+ years of progressive experience managing hedge fund assets, structuring alternative strategy vehicles, conducting extensive due diligence and developing asset allocation policy. Prior to joining Persimmon in 2014, Art was the Head of Investment Solutions, North America, for the Man Group, plc, a $60 billion asset management firm specializing in alternative investment strategies. His other responsibilities at Man included Head of Portfolio Management, North America, and he was a member of the Global Asset Allocation and the Global Product and Portfolio Boards. Prior to Man he was the Director of Hedge Fund Development for Merrill Lynch where his team managed $25 billion in hedge fund and related assets. Art previously managed his own long/short equity strategy at Athena Securities for a decade and also headed the Event Driven Desk for Banc of America Securities and was a proprietary trader for T.C. Management Partners and Union Bank of Switzerland in both long/short equities and credit instruments. Art is a graduate of Villanova University with a Finance degree and a minor in Computer Science.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 17.37 4.48 1.67

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×