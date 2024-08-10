Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of 10/08/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-2.0%
1 yr return
3.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
13.7%
Net Assets
$668 M
Holdings in Top 10
47.3%
Expense Ratio 2.62%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 121.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
NameAs of 10/08/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to provide a total return that exceeds the BNP Paribas Catalyst Systematic Alpha Index II (the “Benchmark”). The Fund seeks excess return, after the impact of fees and expenses, above the Benchmark through investing in (i) securities that provide exposure to the Benchmark (“Benchmark Component”), (ii) securities that provide exposure to strategies of similar nature to the Benchmark component, and (iii) fixed income securities, primarily short-term U.S. corporate bonds issued by publicly traded companies, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and convertible bonds (the “Fixed Income Component”). The Fund generally seeks exposure to the Benchmark by investing in structured notes, non-exchange-traded total return swap contracts, futures contracts and/or forward contracts. These instruments generate returns that approximate the Benchmark’s returns either in whole or through a combination of the Benchmark’s components, with some or all of the Benchmark exposure instruments being held through a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). The swap contracts may use the Benchmark or a modified version of the Benchmark, one or more components of the Benchmark, or an unrelated index as the reference asset. The Advisor selects non-Benchmark linked instruments with return that it believes are highly correlated to those of the Benchmark. BNP Paribas (“BNP”) is the index sponsor and index calculation agent.
Benchmark Component
The Advisor executes the Benchmark Component of the Fund’s strategy by investing in structured notes, swap contracts, future contracts and/or forward contracts, with some or all of these instruments being held through the Subsidiary. The Benchmark is an absolute return, multi-risk premia index (i.e., a multi-risk factor index) that attempts to capture various sources
of systematic risks in the capital markets, a Quantitative Investment Strategy (“QIS”). Risk premia refers to sources of return derived by accepting risks beyond those inherent in traditional broad market exposures. Risk premia are considered the building blocks of many variable (i.e., non-linear) and hedged investment strategies. Risk premia strategies use publicly traded instruments, tend to have low correlation to equities and bonds as well as to one another, and have historically had persistent positive returns over a variety of market environments and time periods. The multi-risk premia strategy Benchmark seeks absolute returns through risk-balanced exposure to carry, momentum and volatility risk premia across the equity, commodity, forex and fixed income markets and synthetically invests in the components of the six pre-existing BNP Paribas Risk Premia Indexes (identified in the table below and collectively the “Underlying Indexes”), which consist of futures on equity indices, commodities, government bonds and non-government bonds, and currency forwards. Certain Underlying Indexes may have significant exposure to particular countries or geographic regions and, as a result, the Fund may concentrate its investments in such geographic locations.
The Fund may invest in other QIS beyond or in addition to the Benchmark if, in the opinion of the Advisor, the QIS investments position the Fund to outperform the Benchmark over the long term.
|Period
|ATRFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.0%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|3.94%
|1 Yr
|3.0%
|-9.1%
|86.9%
|6.18%
|3 Yr
|7.0%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|1.61%
|5 Yr
|13.7%*
|-4.9%
|14.4%
|19.73%
|10 Yr
|6.0%*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ATRFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|22.2%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|84.44%
|2022
|-8.8%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|0.81%
|2021
|19.2%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|99.56%
|2020
|-5.1%
|-12.4%
|29.4%
|70.79%
|2019
|27.2%
|-10.5%
|15.8%
|84.82%
|Period
|ATRFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.0%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|3.94%
|1 Yr
|3.0%
|-13.4%
|86.9%
|4.73%
|3 Yr
|7.0%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|1.61%
|5 Yr
|13.7%*
|-5.3%
|14.4%
|18.83%
|10 Yr
|6.0%*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ATRFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|24.6%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|84.44%
|2022
|-4.4%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|0.81%
|2021
|25.7%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|99.56%
|2020
|15.3%
|-8.4%
|29.4%
|79.70%
|2019
|29.3%
|-10.2%
|18.0%
|81.68%
|ATRFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATRFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|668 M
|1.5 M
|5.01 B
|99.63%
|Number of Holdings
|40
|4
|4478
|94.35%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|326 M
|-398 M
|2.55 B
|91.17%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.34%
|13.1%
|100.0%
|24.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATRFX % Rank
|Bonds
|87.84%
|-326.45%
|6347.80%
|41.34%
|Cash
|6.18%
|-6278.21%
|410.43%
|79.15%
|Stocks
|4.37%
|-3.75%
|97.95%
|97.53%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|46.97%
|93.64%
|Other
|0.00%
|-21.53%
|148.54%
|15.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|87.92%
|1.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATRFX % Rank
|Healthcare
|18.92%
|0.00%
|45.63%
|99.61%
|Industrials
|18.70%
|0.00%
|21.45%
|99.61%
|Basic Materials
|17.23%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|99.61%
|Financial Services
|15.33%
|0.00%
|59.28%
|99.61%
|Real Estate
|7.17%
|0.00%
|51.26%
|99.61%
|Technology
|7.01%
|0.00%
|39.58%
|0.77%
|Energy
|6.60%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|99.61%
|Consumer Defense
|3.48%
|0.00%
|13.62%
|99.61%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.46%
|0.00%
|29.09%
|99.61%
|Utilities
|2.11%
|0.00%
|9.23%
|99.61%
|Communication Services
|0.99%
|0.00%
|21.78%
|99.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATRFX % Rank
|US
|4.37%
|-8.85%
|91.88%
|92.58%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-19.62%
|42.11%
|89.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATRFX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.74%
|0.27%
|100.00%
|94.70%
|Government
|0.06%
|0.00%
|84.29%
|100.00%
|Corporate
|0.05%
|0.00%
|87.73%
|4.24%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|88.81%
|100.00%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.83%
|9.54%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.33%
|97.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATRFX % Rank
|US
|87.84%
|-126.19%
|6311.18%
|31.80%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-382.37%
|121.02%
|70.67%
|ATRFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.62%
|0.29%
|31.15%
|4.32%
|Management Fee
|1.50%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|85.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|17.57%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|61.36%
|ATRFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ATRFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ATRFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|121.00%
|0.00%
|491.00%
|37.90%
|ATRFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATRFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.62%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|97.53%
|ATRFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ATRFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATRFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.63%
|-2.51%
|6.83%
|10.79%
|ATRFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 27, 2024
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2024
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2024
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2024
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2024
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2024
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2024
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2023
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2023
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2023
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2023
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2023
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2023
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2023
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2023
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2023
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2023
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2022
|$0.502
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2021
|$0.600
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$1.939
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.025
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.001
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.005
|CapitalGainShortTerm
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 05, 2015
7.08
7.1%
David Miller, Owner and Chief Investment Officer of Rational Advisors, Inc. since 2016. He is a co-founder and has served as Chief Investment Officer of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC since 2006, and is responsible for the day-to-day management of several funds managed by Catalyst. Mr. Miller is also a member of Catalyst International Advisors LLC since 2019, Insights Media LLC since 2019, and Catalyst Insurance Corporation II since 2018. Prior to founding Catalyst, Mr. Miller was the CEO of Investment Catalyst, an investment newsletter he founded in 2005. The Investment Catalyst newsletter worked to identify undervalued stocks with a near term catalyst for appreciation. Mr. Miller was a trader with UBS, working on the equity derivatives desk from July 2002 until December 2002. Mr. Miller was the CEO of MovieDaze Media Group, a search engine marketing company that he co-founded in 2003 and sold in 2006. He received a BS in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School and a MBA in Finance from the University of Michigan, Ross School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Mr. Holly is the Chief Investment Officer for Persimmon Capital Management and manages the investment team including the investment research process and asset management strategies for the firm. He has 30+ years of progressive experience managing hedge fund assets, structuring alternative strategy vehicles, conducting extensive due diligence and developing asset allocation policy. Prior to joining Persimmon in 2014, Art was the Head of Investment Solutions, North America, for the Man Group, plc, a $60 billion asset management firm specializing in alternative investment strategies. His other responsibilities at Man included Head of Portfolio Management, North America, and he was a member of the Global Asset Allocation and the Global Product and Portfolio Boards. Prior to Man he was the Director of Hedge Fund Development for Merrill Lynch where his team managed $25 billion in hedge fund and related assets. Art previously managed his own long/short equity strategy at Athena Securities for a decade and also headed the Event Driven Desk for Banc of America Securities and was a proprietary trader for T.C. Management Partners and Union Bank of Switzerland in both long/short equities and credit instruments. Art is a graduate of Villanova University with a Finance degree and a minor in Computer Science.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|17.37
|4.48
|1.67
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...