Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
0.2%
1 yr return
-0.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
Net Assets
$3.39 B
Holdings in Top 10
10.6%
Expense Ratio 0.37%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|ATFYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.4%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|11.59%
|2021
|-0.4%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|67.90%
|2020
|0.5%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|52.16%
|2019
|0.4%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|91.00%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|17.58%
|Period
|ATFYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.4%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|11.59%
|2021
|-0.4%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|67.90%
|2020
|0.5%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|52.09%
|2019
|0.4%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|91.00%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|20.69%
|ATFYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATFYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.39 B
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|10.32%
|Number of Holdings
|764
|1
|14000
|15.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|339 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|8.83%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.56%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|79.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATFYX % Rank
|Bonds
|96.73%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|73.55%
|Cash
|3.26%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|25.44%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|25.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|22.92%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|23.95%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|23.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATFYX % Rank
|Municipal
|96.74%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|71.58%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.26%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|26.70%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|21.95%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|23.32%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|36.50%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|28.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATFYX % Rank
|US
|95.34%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|64.30%
|Non US
|1.39%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|44.99%
|ATFYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.37%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|85.90%
|Management Fee
|0.23%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|7.32%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|N/A
|ATFYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ATFYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ATFYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|283.00%
|69.19%
|ATFYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATFYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.27%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|49.52%
|ATFYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|ATFYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATFYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.30%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|79.20%
|ATFYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2016
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2015
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2014
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2013
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2013
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2012
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2012
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2012
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2012
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2012
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2012
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2012
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2011
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2011
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2011
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2011
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2011
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2011
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2011
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2011
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2010
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2010
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2010
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2010
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2010
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2010
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2010
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2010
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2009
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2009
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2009
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2009
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2009
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2009
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2009
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2009
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2009
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2008
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2008
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 06, 2015
7.24
7.2%
Julius Williams is a Senior Portfolio Manager for Invesco municipal strategies. Mr. Williams entered the industry in 2000. Prior to joining Invesco, he was a portfolio manager and trader for municipal funds at Van Kampen. He joined Invesco in 2010 when the firm combined with Van Kampen. Mr. Williams earned a BA degree in economics and sociology, and a Master of Education degree in educational psychology from the University of Virginia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 06, 2015
7.24
7.2%
James Phillips is a Senior Portfolio Manager for Invesco municipal strategies. Mr. Phillips joined Invesco in 2010, when the firm combined with Van Kampen. At Van Kampen, which he joined in 1991, he was a portfolio manager for municipal strategies. He also served as a credit analyst and has specialized in researching nonrated municipal bonds across all sectors. Previously, he was at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, where he managed a portfolio of distressed bank assets. He started in the municipal bond market at Underwood, Neuhaus & Co. in Houston, structuring municipal bond issues in the health care, senior living and special tax sectors. He entered the industry in 1985. Mr. Phillips earned a BA degree in American literature from Empire State College, the independent study division of the State University of New York, and an MBA in finance from the State University of New York at Albany.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 06, 2015
7.24
7.2%
Mark Paris is Chief Investment Officer and Head of Municipal Strategies for Invesco Fixed Income. In this capacity, he is responsible for the oversight and implementationof all municipal bond strategies. Mr. Paris entered the financial industry in 1990 and joined Invesco in 2010 when the firm combined with Van Kampen investments. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Paris was a trader and then a portfolio manager on the muncipal fixed income team at Morgan Stanley/Van Kampen, which he joing in 2002. He also was previously a trader and portfolio manager at Oppenheimer Funds, head underwriter at Chase Manhattan Bank, and a trader and underwriter at NatWest Bank. Mr. Paris earned a BBA in finance from Baruch College of the City University of New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2016
6.17
6.2%
John Connelly, has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2016. From 1994 to 2015, he was employed by Raymond James & Associates, where he served as Senior Vice President of Municipal High Yield Trading from 2012 to 2015. Prior to 2012, he served as Director of the Municipal High Yield Trading Group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2016
6.17
6.2%
Tim O'Reilly is a Portfolio Manager for Invesco Municipal Strategies. Mr. O'Reilly joined Invesco in 2010 when the firm combined with Van Kampen, where he served as a senior unit trust fixed income portfolio manager, with responsibilities that included fixed income trading, risk management and credit analysis. He has a diverse knowledge base, with trading experience in municipals, corporates and equities. He joined Van Kampen in 2001. Mr. O'Reilly earned a BS degree in finance from Eastern Illinois University and an MBA in finance from the University of Illinois at Chicago. He holds the Series 7, 63 and 79 registrations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 2018
3.93
3.9%
John Schorle, Portfolio Manager, who has been responsible for the Fund since 2018 and has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 29, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Joshua Cooney has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 1999.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 29, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Rebecca Setcavage, Portfolio Manager, has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. Prior to that, Ms. Setcavage was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm, since 2017. From 2004 to 2017, she was employed by T. Rowe Price where she last served as a Portfolio Investment Analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 30, 2021
0.84
0.8%
Michael Magee, Portfolio Manager, who has been responsible for the Fund since 2021 and has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.23
|1.58
