ASIYX (Mutual Fund)

ASIYX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco EQV Asia Pacific Equity Fund

ASIYX | Fund

$29.23

$554 M

0.85%

$0.25

1.13%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.6%

1 yr return

2.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

Net Assets

$554 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.13%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ASIYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco EQV Asia Pacific Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Oct 03, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Shuxin (Steve) Cao

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of issuers in the Asia Pacific region (except Japanese issuers), and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund uses various criteria to determine whether an issuer is in the Asia Pacific region, including whether (1) it is organized under the laws of a country in the Asia Pacific region, (2) it has a principal office in a country in the Asia Pacific region, (3) it derives 50% or more of its total revenues from business in countries in the Asia Pacific region, (4) its securities are trading principally on a security exchange, or in an over-the-counter market, in a country in the Asia Pacific region, or (5) its “country of risk” is a country in the Asia Pacific region as determined by a third party service provider such as Bloomberg.The Fund invests primarily in equity securities, including common and preferred stock, and depositary receipts. The Fund’s common stock investments also include China-A shares (shares of companies based in mainland China that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange).The Fund invests primarily in securities that are considered by the Fund’s portfolio managers to have potential for earnings or revenue growth.The Fund may invest in the securities of issuers of all capitalization sizes and may invest a significant amount of its net assets in the securities of small- and mid-capitalization issuers.The Fund may invest up to 100% of its net assets in foreign securities, including securities of issuers located in emerging markets countries, i.e., those that are generally in the early stages of their industrial cycles.The Fund can invest in derivative instruments including futures contracts and forward foreign currency contracts. The Fund can use forward foreign currency contracts to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated; althoughthe Fund has not historically used these instruments. The Fund can use futures contracts to gain exposure to the broad market in connection with managing cash balances or to hedge against downside risk.The portfolio managers’ strategy primarily focuses on identifying issuers that they believe have a strong “EQV” profile. The portfolio managers’ EQV investment approach focuses on Earnings, demonstrated by sustainable earnings growth; Quality, demonstrated by efficient capital allocation; and Valuation, demonstrated by attractive prices.The portfolio managers employ a disciplined investment strategy that emphasizes fundamental research. The fundamental research primarily focuses on identifying quality growth companies and is supported by quantitative analysis, portfolio construction and risk management. Investments for the portfolio are selected bottom-up on a security-by-security basis. The focus is on the strengths of individual issuers, rather than sector or country trends.The Fund’s portfolio managers may consider selling a security for several reasons, including when (1) its price changes such that they believe it has become too expensive, (2) the original investment thesis for the company is no longer valid, or (3) a more compelling investment opportunity is identified.
Read More

ASIYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ASIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.6% -0.4% 17.4% 66.67%
1 Yr 2.3% -20.5% 19.4% 70.18%
3 Yr -4.7%* -19.6% 10.8% 52.83%
5 Yr -2.5%* -15.5% 4.6% 57.69%
10 Yr -0.9%* -5.6% 6.4% 76.92%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ASIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.9% -40.0% 5.2% 12.28%
2021 -6.6% -25.3% 7.5% 41.51%
2020 5.4% -3.3% 22.5% 83.02%
2019 2.7% -0.8% 9.7% 83.02%
2018 -3.7% -7.5% -0.7% 45.83%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ASIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.6% -14.0% 17.4% 61.40%
1 Yr 2.3% -26.8% 16.1% 54.39%
3 Yr -4.7%* -19.6% 9.3% 52.83%
5 Yr -2.5%* -15.5% 8.1% 72.00%
10 Yr 1.3%* -1.6% 7.2% 67.57%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ASIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.9% -40.0% 5.2% 12.28%
2021 -6.6% -25.3% 7.5% 41.51%
2020 5.4% -3.3% 22.5% 83.02%
2019 2.7% -0.8% 9.7% 83.02%
2018 -3.7% -4.8% -0.7% 60.42%

NAV & Total Return History

ASIYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ASIYX Category Low Category High ASIYX % Rank
Net Assets 554 M 3.86 M 5.61 B 25.86%
Number of Holdings 56 35 1746 65.52%
Net Assets in Top 10 235 M 1.29 M 2.16 B 34.48%
Weighting of Top 10 42.31% 17.7% 60.0% 53.45%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ASIYX % Rank
Stocks 		96.34% 82.14% 99.81% 44.83%
Cash 		3.66% 0.13% 15.78% 50.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 34.48%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 4.15% 46.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.14% 51.72%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 34.48%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ASIYX % Rank
Technology 		20.21% 0.00% 35.18% 70.69%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.47% 2.54% 30.22% 27.59%
Real Estate 		16.03% 0.00% 16.03% 1.72%
Consumer Defense 		15.16% 0.00% 15.16% 1.72%
Financial Services 		11.59% 7.86% 53.75% 77.59%
Healthcare 		7.61% 0.00% 11.60% 32.76%
Communication Services 		7.56% 0.00% 16.87% 58.62%
Industrials 		3.36% 0.00% 28.54% 79.31%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 7.67% 77.59%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 7.66% 63.79%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 24.13% 89.66%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ASIYX % Rank
Non US 		90.31% 82.14% 99.70% 82.76%
US 		6.03% 0.00% 7.68% 6.90%

ASIYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ASIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.13% 0.19% 10.06% 50.00%
Management Fee 0.91% 0.19% 1.00% 72.41%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.08% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

ASIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ASIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ASIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 9.00% 222.00% 11.76%

ASIYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ASIYX Category Low Category High ASIYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.85% 0.00% 6.76% 50.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ASIYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ASIYX Category Low Category High ASIYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.42% -1.41% 4.89% 41.38%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ASIYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ASIYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Shuxin (Steve) Cao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1999

22.43

22.4%

Steve Cao is a senior portfolio manager for Invesco international/global growth strategies. He began his investment career in 1993 as an international equity analyst specializing in Asian securities at Boatmen’s Trust Co. In 1997, he joined Invesco and continued as an international equity analyst with a focus on Asia and Latin America until assuming his present duties in 1999. A native of Tianjin, China, Mr. Cao earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the Tianjin Foreign Language Institute and a MBA from Texas A&M University. He is a CPA and a CFA.

Mark Jason

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2007

15.26

15.3%

Mr. Jason Began his investment career in 1998 and joined Invesco in 2001 as a senior equities analyst on the Asia Pacific/Latin America team. He assumed his current resonsibilities as portfolio manager in 2008. Beginning in 1998 prior to joining Invesco, Mr. Jason was assistant vice president at Merrill Lynch in Santiago, Chile, where he worked as a sell-side research analyst on their Latin American team. Mr. Jason earned both a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and a Bachelor of Scinece degree in real estate from California State University at Northridge. He is a CFA charterholder.

Brently Bates

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2011

11.26

11.3%

Brent Bates is a portfolio manager for the Invesco advisers, Inc. He was a senior analyst with the international Growth team from 2005 until he was promoted to portfolio manager in 2011. Mr. Bates joined invesco in 1996 as a mutual fund accountant. In 1998, he became an analyst on the Quantitative Analysis team. From 2002 to 2005, he served as an analyst for the Large/Multi-Cap Growth team, responsible for the energy, industrials and technology sectores. Mr. Bates earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Texas A&M University. He is a CFA charter holder and CPA.

Michael Shaman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Michael Shaman, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2012.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 22.43 4.67 0.25

