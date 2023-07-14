Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.6%
1 yr return
2.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
Net Assets
$554 M
Holdings in Top 10
42.3%
Expense Ratio 1.13%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ASIYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.6%
|-0.4%
|17.4%
|66.67%
|1 Yr
|2.3%
|-20.5%
|19.4%
|70.18%
|3 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-19.6%
|10.8%
|52.83%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-15.5%
|4.6%
|57.69%
|10 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-5.6%
|6.4%
|76.92%
* Annualized
|Period
|ASIYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.9%
|-40.0%
|5.2%
|12.28%
|2021
|-6.6%
|-25.3%
|7.5%
|41.51%
|2020
|5.4%
|-3.3%
|22.5%
|83.02%
|2019
|2.7%
|-0.8%
|9.7%
|83.02%
|2018
|-3.7%
|-7.5%
|-0.7%
|45.83%
|Period
|ASIYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.6%
|-14.0%
|17.4%
|61.40%
|1 Yr
|2.3%
|-26.8%
|16.1%
|54.39%
|3 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-19.6%
|9.3%
|52.83%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-15.5%
|8.1%
|72.00%
|10 Yr
|1.3%*
|-1.6%
|7.2%
|67.57%
* Annualized
|Period
|ASIYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.9%
|-40.0%
|5.2%
|12.28%
|2021
|-6.6%
|-25.3%
|7.5%
|41.51%
|2020
|5.4%
|-3.3%
|22.5%
|83.02%
|2019
|2.7%
|-0.8%
|9.7%
|83.02%
|2018
|-3.7%
|-4.8%
|-0.7%
|60.42%
|ASIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASIYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|554 M
|3.86 M
|5.61 B
|25.86%
|Number of Holdings
|56
|35
|1746
|65.52%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|235 M
|1.29 M
|2.16 B
|34.48%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.31%
|17.7%
|60.0%
|53.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASIYX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.34%
|82.14%
|99.81%
|44.83%
|Cash
|3.66%
|0.13%
|15.78%
|50.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|34.48%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.15%
|46.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.14%
|51.72%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|34.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASIYX % Rank
|Technology
|20.21%
|0.00%
|35.18%
|70.69%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.47%
|2.54%
|30.22%
|27.59%
|Real Estate
|16.03%
|0.00%
|16.03%
|1.72%
|Consumer Defense
|15.16%
|0.00%
|15.16%
|1.72%
|Financial Services
|11.59%
|7.86%
|53.75%
|77.59%
|Healthcare
|7.61%
|0.00%
|11.60%
|32.76%
|Communication Services
|7.56%
|0.00%
|16.87%
|58.62%
|Industrials
|3.36%
|0.00%
|28.54%
|79.31%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.67%
|77.59%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.66%
|63.79%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.13%
|89.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASIYX % Rank
|Non US
|90.31%
|82.14%
|99.70%
|82.76%
|US
|6.03%
|0.00%
|7.68%
|6.90%
|ASIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.13%
|0.19%
|10.06%
|50.00%
|Management Fee
|0.91%
|0.19%
|1.00%
|72.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.08%
|0.25%
|N/A
|ASIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|ASIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ASIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|9.00%
|222.00%
|11.76%
|ASIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASIYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.85%
|0.00%
|6.76%
|50.00%
|ASIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|ASIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASIYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.42%
|-1.41%
|4.89%
|41.38%
|ASIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.432
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2017
|$0.365
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2016
|$0.371
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2014
|$0.497
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.356
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2012
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2009
|$0.327
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2008
|$0.357
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1999
22.43
22.4%
Steve Cao is a senior portfolio manager for Invesco international/global growth strategies. He began his investment career in 1993 as an international equity analyst specializing in Asian securities at Boatmen’s Trust Co. In 1997, he joined Invesco and continued as an international equity analyst with a focus on Asia and Latin America until assuming his present duties in 1999. A native of Tianjin, China, Mr. Cao earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the Tianjin Foreign Language Institute and a MBA from Texas A&M University. He is a CPA and a CFA.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2007
15.26
15.3%
Mr. Jason Began his investment career in 1998 and joined Invesco in 2001 as a senior equities analyst on the Asia Pacific/Latin America team. He assumed his current resonsibilities as portfolio manager in 2008. Beginning in 1998 prior to joining Invesco, Mr. Jason was assistant vice president at Merrill Lynch in Santiago, Chile, where he worked as a sell-side research analyst on their Latin American team. Mr. Jason earned both a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and a Bachelor of Scinece degree in real estate from California State University at Northridge. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2011
11.26
11.3%
Brent Bates is a portfolio manager for the Invesco advisers, Inc. He was a senior analyst with the international Growth team from 2005 until he was promoted to portfolio manager in 2011. Mr. Bates joined invesco in 1996 as a mutual fund accountant. In 1998, he became an analyst on the Quantitative Analysis team. From 2002 to 2005, he served as an analyst for the Large/Multi-Cap Growth team, responsible for the energy, industrials and technology sectores. Mr. Bates earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Texas A&M University. He is a CFA charter holder and CPA.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Michael Shaman, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2012.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|22.43
|4.67
|0.25
