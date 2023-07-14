The fund invests at least 65% of its assets in investment-grade, non-money market debt securities. An investment-grade security is one that has been rated by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization in its top four credit quality categories or determined by the advisor to be of comparable credit quality. Debt securities include fixed-income investments such as notes, bonds, commercial paper and U.S. Treasury securities. These securities, which may be payable in U.S. or foreign currencies, may include corporate bonds and notes, government securities and securities backed by mortgages or other assets.

The fund may invest in high-yield debt securities. A high-yield security, or junk bond, is one that has been rated below the four highest categories used by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or determined by the investment advisor to be of similar quality. The fund may also invest in securities issued by companies that are located in emerging market countries. The fund may not invest more than 35% of its assets in high-yield securities.

No more than 10% of the fund’s assets may be invested in non-dollar denominated debt securities.

The fund may invest in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury and certain U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). Ginnie Mae is supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. Securities issued or guaranteed by other U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), and the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) are not guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury or supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. However, they are authorized to borrow from the U.S. Treasury to meet their obligations.

In addition to the debt securities described above, the fund may also invest in bank loans.

The fund also may invest in derivative instruments provided that such investments are in keeping with the fund’s investment objectives. Such derivatives may include options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, and swaps (including credit default swaps). The fund may invest in collateralized debt obligations, including collateralized loan obligations, collateralized mortgage obligations, mortgage- or asset- backed securities, and other similarly structured investments. The fund may use foreign currency exchange contracts to shift investment exposure from one currency into another for hedging purposes or to enhance returns.

The weighted average duration of the fund’s portfolio must be three years or shorter. Duration is an indication of the relative sensitivity of a security’s market value to changes in interest rates. The longer the weighted average duration of the fund’s portfolio, the more sensitive its market value is to interest rate fluctuations. Duration is different from maturity in that it attempts to measure the interest rate sensitivity of a security, as opposed to its expected final maturity.