Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-0.5%
1 yr return
-2.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.57 B
Holdings in Top 10
52.4%
Expense Ratio 0.33%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 178.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|ASDOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.5%
|-6.2%
|3.8%
|90.80%
|1 Yr
|-2.0%
|-11.3%
|2.9%
|74.83%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|1.4%
|7.90%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.6%
|3.2%
|9.71%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.6%
|2.2%
|28.79%
* Annualized
|Period
|ASDOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.2%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|32.57%
|2021
|N/A
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|N/A
|Period
|ASDOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.5%
|-6.2%
|3.8%
|89.41%
|1 Yr
|-2.0%
|-11.3%
|2.2%
|70.49%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|4.5%
|7.39%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.2%
|1.7%
|9.16%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.2%
|2.1%
|27.01%
* Annualized
|Period
|ASDOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.2%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|31.68%
|2021
|N/A
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|N/A
|ASDOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASDOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.57 B
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|46.45%
|Number of Holdings
|362
|4
|4919
|60.94%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|370 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|42.36%
|Weighting of Top 10
|52.40%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|14.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASDOX % Rank
|Bonds
|93.37%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|44.62%
|Cash
|4.08%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|43.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.55%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|47.92%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|91.15%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|92.88%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|88.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASDOX % Rank
|Government
|35.67%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|25.17%
|Corporate
|33.54%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|62.67%
|Securitized
|20.28%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|70.83%
|Derivative
|7.36%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|6.94%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.16%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|62.15%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|94.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASDOX % Rank
|US
|83.39%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|32.81%
|Non US
|9.98%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|62.33%
|ASDOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.33%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|85.95%
|Management Fee
|0.33%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|53.55%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|ASDOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|ASDOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ASDOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|178.00%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|84.06%
|ASDOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASDOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.91%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|21.88%
|ASDOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|ASDOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASDOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.56%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|26.47%
|ASDOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2006
15.51
15.5%
Mr. Gahagan, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, joined American Century Investments in 1983. He became a portfolio manager in 1991. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics and an MBA from the University of Missouri – Kansas City.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2006
15.51
15.5%
Houston is a Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager with American Century Investments, his employer since November 1990. Before joining the company, he was an assistant vice president and analyst with Ambac Indemnity, a municipal financial guaranty firm in New York. He has been in the finance industry since 1986. Houston holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He is a member of the Kansas City Society of Financial Analysts and the Association of Investment Management and Research.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2007
14.68
14.7%
Platz is vice president and a senior portfolio manager with American Century, his employer since October 2003. Prior to joining American Century, Platz was a vice president, senior portfolio manager for Standish Mellon Asset Management, formerly Certus Asset Advisors, since August 1995. He received a bachelor’s degree in history and political economies of industrial societies from the University of California – Berkeley, and an MBA from the University of Southern California. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Mr. Tan joined American Century Investment Management, Inc. in 2018. Prior to joining American Century, Mr. Tan worked at Aberdeen Standard Investments from 2005 to 2018. Mr. Tan began his investment career in 1994 and earned a B.S. from University of International Business and Economics, Beijing and an M.B.A from Bucknell University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 05, 2021
0.99
1.0%
Mr. Van Gelderen joined Guggenheim in 2014, as Managing Director focusing on structured products and asset backed securities. Prior to joining Guggenheim, he worked as a senior portfolio manager for structured products at ADH Investment Management and Stark Investments from 2007 to 2013 in San Francisco and Milwaukee. Prior to Stark, Mr. Van Gelderen worked in whole loan transaction management at Countrywide Securities Corporation and began his career as a corporate attorney at Thelen, Reid & Priest. Mr. Van Gelderen received his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and B.A. in English from Duke University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.14
|2.41
