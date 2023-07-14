Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

American Century Short Duration Fund

mutual fund
ASDOX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.67 -0.03 -0.31%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inv (ACSNX) Primary C (ACSKX) A (ACSQX) Retirement (ACSPX) Retirement (ACSUX) Inst (ASHHX) Retirement (ASDDX) Other (ASDOX)
ASDOX (Mutual Fund)

American Century Short Duration Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.67 -0.03 -0.31%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inv (ACSNX) Primary C (ACSKX) A (ACSQX) Retirement (ACSPX) Retirement (ACSUX) Inst (ASHHX) Retirement (ASDDX) Other (ASDOX)
ASDOX (Mutual Fund)

American Century Short Duration Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.67 -0.03 -0.31%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inv (ACSNX) Primary C (ACSKX) A (ACSQX) Retirement (ACSPX) Retirement (ACSUX) Inst (ASHHX) Retirement (ASDDX) Other (ASDOX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Century Short Duration Fund

ASDOX | Fund

$9.67

$1.57 B

4.91%

$0.48

0.33%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.5%

1 yr return

-2.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.57 B

Holdings in Top 10

52.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.33%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 178.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Century Short Duration Fund

ASDOX | Fund

$9.67

$1.57 B

4.91%

$0.48

0.33%

ASDOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Short Duration Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Nov 04, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    89165575
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Gahagan

Fund Description

The fund invests at least 65% of its assets in investment-grade, non-money market debt securities. An investment-grade security is one that has been rated by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization in its top four credit quality categories or determined by the advisor to be of comparable credit quality. Debt securities include fixed-income investments such as notes, bonds, commercial paper and U.S. Treasury securities. These securities, which may be payable in U.S. or foreign currencies, may include corporate bonds and notes, government securities and securities backed by mortgages or other assets.
The fund may invest in high-yield debt securities. A high-yield security, or junk bond, is one that has been rated below the four highest categories used by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or determined by the investment advisor to be of similar quality. The fund may also invest in securities issued by companies that are located in emerging market countries. The fund may not invest more than 35% of its assets in high-yield securities.
No more than 10% of the fund’s assets may be invested in non-dollar denominated debt securities.
The fund may invest in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury and certain U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). Ginnie Mae is supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. Securities issued or guaranteed by other U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), and the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) are not guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury or supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. However, they are authorized to borrow from the U.S. Treasury to meet their obligations.
In addition to the debt securities described above, the fund may also invest in bank loans.
The fund also may invest in derivative instruments provided that such investments are in keeping with the fund’s investment objectives. Such derivatives may include options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, and swaps (including credit default swaps). The fund may invest in collateralized debt obligations, including collateralized loan obligations, collateralized mortgage obligations, mortgage- or asset- backed securities, and other similarly structured investments. The fund may use foreign currency exchange contracts to shift investment exposure from one currency into another for hedging purposes or to enhance returns.
The weighted average duration of the fund’s portfolio must be three years or shorter. Duration is an indication of the relative sensitivity of a security’s market value to changes in interest rates. The longer the weighted average duration of the fund’s portfolio, the more sensitive its market value is to interest rate fluctuations. Duration is different from maturity in that it attempts to measure the interest rate sensitivity of a security, as opposed to its expected final maturity.
To determine whether to buy or sell a security, the portfolio managers consider, among other things, various fund requirements and standards, along with economic conditions, alternative investments and interest rates.
Read More

ASDOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ASDOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.5% -6.2% 3.8% 90.80%
1 Yr -2.0% -11.3% 2.9% 74.83%
3 Yr N/A* -6.1% 1.4% 7.90%
5 Yr N/A* -10.6% 3.2% 9.71%
10 Yr N/A* -11.6% 2.2% 28.79%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ASDOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.2% -17.7% -2.5% 32.57%
2021 N/A -2.0% 2.2% N/A
2020 N/A -2.8% 4.6% N/A
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -3.7% 0.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ASDOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.5% -6.2% 3.8% 89.41%
1 Yr -2.0% -11.3% 2.2% 70.49%
3 Yr N/A* -6.1% 4.5% 7.39%
5 Yr N/A* -8.2% 1.7% 9.16%
10 Yr N/A* -10.2% 2.1% 27.01%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ASDOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.2% -17.7% -2.5% 31.68%
2021 N/A -2.0% 2.2% N/A
2020 N/A -2.8% 4.6% N/A
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -1.0% 1.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ASDOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ASDOX Category Low Category High ASDOX % Rank
Net Assets 1.57 B 5.81 M 70.5 B 46.45%
Number of Holdings 362 4 4919 60.94%
Net Assets in Top 10 370 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 42.36%
Weighting of Top 10 52.40% 1.7% 100.0% 14.36%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 27.84%
  2. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 27.84%
  3. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 27.84%
  4. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 27.84%
  5. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 27.84%
  6. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 27.84%
  7. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 27.84%
  8. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 27.84%
  9. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 27.84%
  10. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 27.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ASDOX % Rank
Bonds 		93.37% 49.71% 194.71% 44.62%
Cash 		4.08% -102.46% 39.20% 43.40%
Convertible Bonds 		2.55% 0.00% 27.71% 47.92%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 91.15%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 92.88%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 88.54%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ASDOX % Rank
Government 		35.67% 0.00% 73.63% 25.17%
Corporate 		33.54% 0.00% 100.00% 62.67%
Securitized 		20.28% 0.00% 97.27% 70.83%
Derivative 		7.36% 0.00% 45.97% 6.94%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.16% 0.00% 44.09% 62.15%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.46% 94.79%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ASDOX % Rank
US 		83.39% 0.00% 165.96% 32.81%
Non US 		9.98% 0.00% 72.71% 62.33%

ASDOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ASDOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.33% 0.01% 19.98% 85.95%
Management Fee 0.33% 0.00% 1.19% 53.55%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

ASDOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ASDOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ASDOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 178.00% 2.00% 500.00% 84.06%

ASDOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ASDOX Category Low Category High ASDOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.91% 0.00% 11.01% 21.88%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ASDOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ASDOX Category Low Category High ASDOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.56% -1.27% 4.98% 26.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ASDOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ASDOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Gahagan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2006

15.51

15.5%

Mr. Gahagan, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, joined American Century Investments in 1983.  He became a portfolio manager in 1991. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics and an MBA from the University of Missouri – Kansas City.

Jeffrey Houston

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2006

15.51

15.5%

Houston is a Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager with American Century Investments, his employer since November 1990. Before joining the company, he was an assistant vice president and analyst with Ambac Indemnity, a municipal financial guaranty firm in New York. He has been in the finance industry since 1986. Houston holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He is a member of the Kansas City Society of Financial Analysts and the Association of Investment Management and Research.

James Platz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2007

14.68

14.7%

Platz is vice president and a senior portfolio manager with American Century, his employer since October 2003. Prior to joining American Century, Platz was a vice president, senior portfolio manager for Standish Mellon Asset Management, formerly Certus Asset Advisors, since August 1995. He received a bachelor’s degree in history and political economies of industrial societies from the University of California – Berkeley, and an MBA from the University of Southern California. He is a CFA charterholder.

Charles Tan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Mr. Tan joined American Century Investment Management, Inc. in 2018. Prior to joining American Century, Mr. Tan worked at Aberdeen Standard Investments from 2005 to 2018. Mr. Tan began his investment career in 1994 and earned a B.S. from University of International Business and Economics, Beijing and an M.B.A from Bucknell University.

Peter Van Gelderen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 05, 2021

0.99

1.0%

Mr. Van Gelderen joined Guggenheim in 2014, as Managing Director focusing on structured products and asset backed securities. Prior to joining Guggenheim, he worked as a senior portfolio manager for structured products at ADH Investment Management and Stark Investments from 2007 to 2013 in San Francisco and Milwaukee. Prior to Stark, Mr. Van Gelderen worked in whole loan transaction management at Countrywide Securities Corporation and began his career as a corporate attorney at Thelen, Reid & Priest. Mr. Van Gelderen received his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and B.A. in English from Duke University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×