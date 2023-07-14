Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-2.6%
1 yr return
-12.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.9%
Net Assets
$342 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.3%
Expense Ratio 0.80%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 20.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
$50,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ARZDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.6%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|97.19%
|1 Yr
|-12.1%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|98.01%
|3 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|94.76%
|5 Yr
|-5.9%*
|-15.2%
|29.3%
|94.83%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|90.79%
* Annualized
|Period
|ARZDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.6%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|93.70%
|1 Yr
|-12.1%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|98.11%
|3 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|94.75%
|5 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-14.9%
|32.0%
|92.31%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|89.50%
* Annualized
|ARZDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARZDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|342 M
|1 M
|151 B
|71.42%
|Number of Holdings
|53
|2
|1727
|75.39%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|107 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|66.64%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.30%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|33.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARZDX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.28%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|70.11%
|Cash
|2.72%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|27.66%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|61.11%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|58.05%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|58.76%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|59.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARZDX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.75%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|43.32%
|Healthcare
|13.92%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|83.32%
|Technology
|13.74%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|24.73%
|Consumer Defense
|12.09%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|17.93%
|Energy
|10.53%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|19.67%
|Utilities
|9.62%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|6.64%
|Communication Services
|8.19%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|16.76%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.12%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|66.06%
|Industrials
|4.93%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|95.44%
|Real Estate
|2.12%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|60.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|96.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARZDX % Rank
|US
|90.78%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|63.09%
|Non US
|6.50%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|37.16%
|ARZDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.80%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|61.49%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|55.90%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|74.61%
|ARZDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ARZDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ARZDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|20.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|21.42%
|ARZDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARZDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.03%
|0.00%
|41.61%
|27.16%
|ARZDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ARZDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARZDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.80%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|23.96%
|ARZDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 28, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2022
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2021
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2021
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2020
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.736
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2019
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2019
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2018
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2018
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2018
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2018
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2018
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2017
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 2005
16.93
16.9%
Mr. Sanders serves as a portfolio manager for River Road’s Dividend All-Cap Value Portfolios. Mr. Sanders holds equity in the firm and serves as a voting member of the Executive Committee, River Road’s governing body. Prior to co-founding River Road in 2005, Mr. Sanders served as Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Commonwealth Trust Co. (Commonwealth SMC). Additionally, he served as President of Bridges Capital Management and Vice President of PRIMCO Capital Management. Mr. Sanders has also served as an adjunct professor of Finance and Economics at Bellarmine University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2007
14.93
14.9%
Mr. Forsha serves as Co-Chief Investment Officer for River Road. Additionally, he is a portfolio manager for River Road’s Dividend All-Cap Value and Focused Absolute Value® Portfolios. Mr. Forsha holds equity in the firm and serves as a non-voting member of the Executive Committee, River Road’s governing body. Prior to joining River Road in 2005, Mr. Forsha served as Equity Analyst and Portfolio Manager for ABN AMRO Asset Management USA, where he was responsible for management of the North American equity allocation of the firm’s Global High Income Equity Fund.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 18, 2018
4.12
4.1%
Mr. McIntosh serves as a portfolio manager for River Road’s Dividend All-Cap Value Portfolios. Mr. McIntosh holds equity in the firm. Prior to joining River Road in 2011, Mr. McIntosh served as Structured Finance Analyst on a portfolio of subprime and second lien securities at AEGON USA Investment Management LLC.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
