Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AMG River Road Dividend All Cap Value Fund

ARZDX | Fund

$9.34

$342 M

3.03%

$0.28

0.80%

Vitals

YTD Return

-2.6%

1 yr return

-12.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.9%

Net Assets

$342 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

$50,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ARZDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.80%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AMG River Road Dividend All Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AMG Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 29, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Henry Sanders

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. The Fund invests in a diversified, all-cap portfolio of income-producing equity securities with yields that River Road Asset Management, LLC, the subadviser to the Fund (“River Road” or the “Subadviser”), believes will exceed that of the Russell 3000 Value Index. The Fund invests primarily in dividend paying common stocks, publicly traded partnerships (“PTPs”), and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may also invest in foreign securities (directly and through depositary receipts), convertible preferred stocks, and royalty income trusts.
The Subadviser’s investment philosophy is based upon its proprietary Absolute Value® approach, which seeks to generate attractive, sustainable, low volatility returns over the long term, with an emphasis on minimizing downside portfolio risk.
The Subadviser builds the Fund’s portfolio from the bottom up, making security-specific research central to the Subadviser’s process. At the core of the Subadviser’s Absolute Value®approach is a systematic method for assessing the ‘risk-to-reward’ characteristics of an investment. The goal of the research 
process is to formulate two outputs from which an investment decision is made – conviction rating (risk) and discount to value (reward). A stock’s conviction rating combined with its discount to value determine not only whether the stock qualifies for investment, but also how the stock will be sized within the Fund. 
The Subadviser employs a balanced approach to diversification and a structured sell discipline that seeks to reduce portfolio volatility and the risk of permanent loss of capital. 
ARZDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARZDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.6% -12.7% 217.8% 97.19%
1 Yr -12.1% -58.4% 200.0% 98.01%
3 Yr -1.9%* -23.0% 64.4% 94.76%
5 Yr -5.9%* -15.2% 29.3% 94.83%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 90.79%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARZDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.6% -65.1% 22.3% 76.75%
2021 -0.3% -25.3% 25.5% 94.97%
2020 -1.6% -8.4% 56.7% 83.73%
2019 3.1% -9.2% 10.4% 86.08%
2018 -3.3% -9.4% 3.1% 43.64%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARZDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.6% -12.7% 217.8% 93.70%
1 Yr -12.1% -58.4% 200.0% 98.11%
3 Yr -1.9%* -23.0% 64.4% 94.75%
5 Yr -4.3%* -14.9% 32.0% 92.31%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 89.50%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARZDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.6% -65.1% 22.3% 76.75%
2021 -0.3% -25.3% 25.5% 94.97%
2020 -1.6% -8.4% 56.7% 83.64%
2019 3.1% -9.2% 10.4% 86.08%
2018 -1.5% -8.9% 3.3% 18.60%

NAV & Total Return History

ARZDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ARZDX Category Low Category High ARZDX % Rank
Net Assets 342 M 1 M 151 B 71.42%
Number of Holdings 53 2 1727 75.39%
Net Assets in Top 10 107 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 66.64%
Weighting of Top 10 31.30% 5.0% 99.2% 33.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Verizon Communications Inc 3.37%
  2. The AES Corp 3.35%
  3. United Parcel Service Inc Class B 3.32%
  4. Comcast Corp Class A 3.14%
  5. Progressive Corp 3.12%
  6. Corning Inc 3.11%
  7. Kinder Morgan Inc Class P 3.09%
  8. U.S. Bancorp 2.98%
  9. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 2.95%
  10. AbbVie Inc 2.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ARZDX % Rank
Stocks 		97.28% 28.02% 125.26% 70.11%
Cash 		2.72% -88.20% 71.98% 27.66%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 61.11%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 58.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 58.76%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 59.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARZDX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.75% 0.00% 58.05% 43.32%
Healthcare 		13.92% 0.00% 30.08% 83.32%
Technology 		13.74% 0.00% 54.02% 24.73%
Consumer Defense 		12.09% 0.00% 34.10% 17.93%
Energy 		10.53% 0.00% 54.00% 19.67%
Utilities 		9.62% 0.00% 27.04% 6.64%
Communication Services 		8.19% 0.00% 26.58% 16.76%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.12% 0.00% 22.74% 66.06%
Industrials 		4.93% 0.00% 42.76% 95.44%
Real Estate 		2.12% 0.00% 90.54% 60.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 96.76%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARZDX % Rank
US 		90.78% 24.51% 121.23% 63.09%
Non US 		6.50% 0.00% 41.42% 37.16%

ARZDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ARZDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% 0.04% 45.41% 61.49%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 55.90%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.50% 74.61%

Sales Fees

ARZDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ARZDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ARZDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.00% 0.00% 488.00% 21.42%

ARZDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ARZDX Category Low Category High ARZDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.03% 0.00% 41.61% 27.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ARZDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ARZDX Category Low Category High ARZDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.80% -1.51% 4.28% 23.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ARZDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

ARZDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Henry Sanders

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2005

16.93

16.9%

Mr. Sanders serves as a portfolio manager for River Road’s Dividend All-Cap Value Portfolios. Mr. Sanders holds equity in the firm and serves as a voting member of the Executive Committee, River Road’s governing body. Prior to co-founding River Road in 2005, Mr. Sanders served as Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Commonwealth Trust Co. (Commonwealth SMC). Additionally, he served as President of Bridges Capital Management and Vice President of PRIMCO Capital Management. Mr. Sanders has also served as an adjunct professor of Finance and Economics at Bellarmine University.

Thomas Forsha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2007

14.93

14.9%

Mr. Forsha serves as Co-Chief Investment Officer for River Road. Additionally, he is a portfolio manager for River Road’s Dividend All-Cap Value and Focused Absolute Value® Portfolios. Mr. Forsha holds equity in the firm and serves as a non-voting member of the Executive Committee, River Road’s governing body. Prior to joining River Road in 2005, Mr. Forsha served as Equity Analyst and Portfolio Manager for ABN AMRO Asset Management USA, where he was responsible for management of the North American equity allocation of the firm’s Global High Income Equity Fund.

Andrew McIntosh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 18, 2018

4.12

4.1%

Mr. McIntosh serves as a portfolio manager for River Road’s Dividend All-Cap Value Portfolios. Mr. McIntosh holds equity in the firm. Prior to joining River Road in 2011, Mr. McIntosh served as Structured Finance Analyst on a portfolio of subprime and second lien securities at AEGON USA Investment Management LLC.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

