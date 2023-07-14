One Choice 2050 Portfolio is a “fund of funds,” meaning that it seeks to achieve its objective by investing in other American Century mutual funds (the underlying funds) that represent a variety of asset classes and investment styles. The underlying stock funds draw on growth, value and quantitative investment techniques and diversify investments among small, medium and large U.S. and foreign companies. The underlying bond funds invest in fixed-income securities that vary by issuer type (corporate and government), credit quality (investment-grade and high-yield or “junk bonds”) and geographic exposure (domestic and international). Short-term investments include underlying funds that invest in fixed-income or debt instruments and have a shorter-term weighted average duration, typically three years or less. The following table indicates the fund’s neutral mix; that is, how the fund’s investments generally will be allocated among the major asset classes. The table also shows the neutral weightings of each underlying fund currently being used within the various asset classes. This information is as of the date of this prospectus.

Equity Securities (Stock Funds) 76.25 % Growth Fund 6.94 % Disciplined Growth Fund 0.71 % Focused Dynamic Growth Fund 3.92 % Sustainable Equity Fund 13.60 % Focused Large Cap Value Fund 11.58 % Heritage Fund 5.95 % Mid Cap Value Fund 6.85 % Small Cap Growth Fund 1.49 % Small Cap Value Fund 1.49 % International Growth Fund 6.49 % International Value Fund 3.70 % Non-U.S. Intrinsic Value Fund 3.26 % International Small-Mid Cap Fund 2.45 % Emerging Markets Fund 5.53 % Global Real Estate Fund 2.29 % Fixed-Income Securities (Bond Funds) 23.75 % Diversified Bond Fund 11.87 % High Income Fund 2.97 % Inflation-Adjusted Bond Fund 2.38 % Short Duration Inflation Protection Bond Fund 0.00 % International Bond Fund 0.00 % Global Bond Fund 4.75 % Emerging Markets Debt Fund 1.78 % Short-Term Investments (Short-Term Funds) 0.00 % Short Duration Fund 0.00 %

The target date in the fund name (2050) refers to the approximate year an investor plans to retire and likely would stop making new investments in the fund. The fund assumes a retirement age of 65 and may not be appropriate for an investor who plans to retire at or near the target date, but at an age well before or after 65. As the target date approaches, the fund’s neutral mix will become more conservative by decreasing the allocation to stocks and increasing the allocation to bonds and short-term investments. By the time the fund reaches its target date, the neutral mix will become fixed and match that of One Choice In Retirement Portfolio, which is currently 45% stock funds, 47.3% bond funds and 7.7% short-term funds. The fund is designed for investors who plan to withdraw the value of their account gradually after retirement. The following chart shows how the neutral mix is expected to change over time according to a predetermined glide path.