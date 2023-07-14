Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
0.7%
1 yr return
-1.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
Net Assets
$1.59 B
Holdings in Top 10
38.8%
Expense Ratio 1.39%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 300.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$100,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
In attempting to achieve its investment objective, under normal market conditions the Fund will seek to invest at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies (both United States (the "U.S.") and foreign) that are involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, leveraged buyouts, spin-offs, liquidations, and other corporate reorganizations. Equity securities include common and preferred stock. The Fund may invest in equity securities of companies of any market capitalization. Merger arbitrage is a highly specialized investment approach designed to profit from the successful completion of mergers, takeovers, tender offers, leveraged buyouts, spin-offs, liquidations, and other corporate reorganizations. The Fund's investment adviser (the "Adviser") uses various investment strategies, including short selling and the purchasing and selling of options, in an attempt to preserve capital during times of market stress and to minimize market exposure, correlation, and volatility. The Adviser expects the Fund's assets to be invested across various industries; however, if for example, a large percentage (namely, at least 50%) of mergers or other corporate events taking place within the U.S. are within one industry over a given period of time, a large portion of the Fund's assets could be concentrated in that industry for that period of time.
The most common merger arbitrage activity, and the approach the Fund primarily uses, involves purchasing the shares of an announced acquisition target company at a discount to their expected value upon completion of the acquisition. The Fund may engage in selling securities short when the terms of a proposed acquisition call for the exchange of common stock and/or other securities. In such a case, the common stock of the company to be acquired may be purchased and, at approximately the same time, an amount of the acquiring company's common stock and/or other securities, as per the terms of the transaction, may be sold short. The purpose of the short sale is to protect against a decline in the market value of the acquiring company's securities prior to the acquisition's completion. The Fund may enter into equity swap agreements for the purpose of attempting to obtain a desired return on, or exposure to, certain equity securities or equity indices in an expedited manner or at a lower cost to the Fund than if the Fund had invested directly in such securities. The Fund may, but is not required to, seek to reduce currency risk by hedging part or all of its exposure to various foreign currencies. Furthermore, the Fund may invest in other investment companies, including other funds advised by the Adviser, and in exchange traded funds ("ETFs").
The Fund generally engages in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its investment objective. The Fund will generally sell or close out a security when the securities of the companies involved in the transaction no longer meet the Fund's expected return criteria when gauged by prevailing market prices and the relative risks of the situation. The Fund may hold a significant portion of its assets in cash, money market or similar cash management funds, or short-term investments for defensive purposes, to preserve the Fund's ability to capitalize quickly on new market opportunities, or for other reasons, such as because the Adviser has determined to obtain investment exposure through derivative instruments instead of direct cash investments. The Fund may also hold a significant amount of cash or short-term investments immediately after a period in which several transactions in which the Fund has invested close in a similar timeframe, yet before capital is redeployed to other opportunities.
|Period
|ARBNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.4%
|-31.7%
|23.2%
|54.08%
|2021
|0.3%
|-20.7%
|10.7%
|36.08%
|2020
|-0.3%
|-12.4%
|14.7%
|32.22%
|2019
|0.4%
|-13.2%
|12.9%
|73.42%
|2018
|0.1%
|-11.7%
|7.9%
|35.71%
|Period
|ARBNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.4%
|-31.7%
|23.2%
|54.08%
|2021
|0.3%
|-20.7%
|10.7%
|36.08%
|2020
|-0.3%
|-12.4%
|14.7%
|42.22%
|2019
|0.4%
|-12.7%
|12.9%
|48.10%
|2018
|0.1%
|-11.5%
|13.2%
|40.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.283
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
Sep 18, 2000
21.71
21.7%
Mr. Orrico founded Water Island Capital, the advisor to The Arbitrage Funds, in 2000. He currently serves as Chairman of The Arbitrage Funds series trust and Chief Investment Officer of the firm. Prior to founding Water Island Capital, Mr. Orrico directed arbitrage, special situations, and distressed hedge fund portfolios at Lindemann Capital, which he joined in 1999, in conjunction with starting the organizational process for the Arbitrage Fund. Prior to joining Lindemann Capital, Mr. Orrico joined Gruss & Co in 1994, focusing on merger arbitrage and special situations, and became Senior Arbitrage Analyst in 1996. Mr. Orrico has worked in the securities industry since joining Morgan Stanley in 1982, beginning in corporate finance, with additional experience in institutional equity trading, equity research analysis and portfolio management. Mr. Orrico received a BA from Georgetown University.
Jan 31, 2005
17.34
17.3%
Munn is a portfolio manager of Water Island Capital, LLC. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager of the Fund, Mr. Munn was a senior equity analyst for the Fund. Mr. Munn received a Master of Business Administration degree from Fordham Graduate School of Business in 2003 and a Bachelors degree from Gettysburg College in 1993 — with a double major in Finance and Accounting.
Jan 31, 2005
17.34
17.3%
Roger Foltynowicz, CAIA, received a Master of Science degree from Pace University in 2006 – with a major in Investment Management – and a Bachelor's degree from Presbyterian College in 1999 – with a major in Business Administration.
Jun 30, 2016
5.92
5.9%
Matthew Osowiecki joined Water Island Capital, LLC in 2007. Before joining Water Island Capital, Mr. Osowiecki worked in the Investment Product Division of The Hartford and as a project manager in commercial development. Mr. Osowiecki received a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Connecticut.
