Trending ETFs

AORMX (Mutual Fund)

AORMX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

8.5%

1 yr return

-0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.7%

Net Assets

$1.89 B

Holdings in Top 10

67.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 30.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AORMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.68%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Investments One Choice Portfolio®: Moderate
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Mar 20, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    326728
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Wilson

Fund Description

One Choice Portfolio: Moderate is a “fund of funds,” meaning that it seeks to achieve its objective by investing in other American Century Investments mutual funds (the underlying funds) that represent a variety of asset classes and investment styles. The fund’s asset allocation strategy emphasizes investments in equity securities, but maintains a sizeable portion of the fund’s assets in fixed-income securities and short-term investments.
The following table indicates the fund’s neutral mix; that is, how the fund’s investments generally will be allocated among the major asset classes over the long term. The table also shows the neutral weightings of each underlying fund currently being used within the various asset classes. This information is as of the date of this prospectus.
Equity Securities (Stock Funds) 64.00 % Fixed-Income Securities (Bond Funds) 32.00 %
Growth Fund 5.00  % Core Plus Fund 13.50  %
Disciplined Growth Fund 1.75  % High Income Fund 2.50  %
Focused Dynamic Growth Fund 1.75  % Inflation-Adjusted Bond Fund 6.00  %
Sustainable Equity Fund 13.00  % Short Duration Inflation Protection Bond Fund 1.00  %
Focused Large Cap Value Fund 8.50  % International Bond Fund 2.00  %
Heritage Fund 5.50  % Global Bond Fund 5.00  %
Mid Cap Value Fund 5.50  % Emerging Markets Debt Fund 2.00  %
Small Cap Growth Fund 1.25  %
Small Cap Value Fund 1.25  % Short-Term Investments (Short-Term Funds) 4.00 %
International Growth Fund 6.00  % Short Duration Fund 4.00  %
International Value Fund 4.00  %
Non-U.S. Intrinsic Value Fund 2.00  %
International Small-Mid Cap Fund 2.00  %
Emerging Markets Fund 4.00  %
Global Real Estate Fund 2.50  %
The managers regularly review the fund and may make changes to the fund’s asset class allocations that deviate from the neutral mix to emphasize investments that they believe will provide the most favorable outlook for achieving the fund’s objective. The fund also may deviate from the neutral mix due to differences in asset class performance or prevailing market conditions. The following table shows the operating ranges within which the fund’s asset class allocations generally will vary over short-term periods.
Equity Securities (Stock Funds) Fixed-Income Securities (Bond Funds) Short-Term Investments (Short-Term Funds)
Operating Ranges 53-73% 21-41% 0-15%
Read More

AORMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AORMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% -7.5% 18.5% 40.49%
1 Yr -0.1% -13.2% 144.1% 87.31%
3 Yr -3.9%* -7.9% 25.7% 92.96%
5 Yr -2.7%* -9.6% 24.4% 82.85%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.1% 69.04%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AORMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.3% -34.7% 92.4% 89.73%
2021 1.0% -6.1% 19.5% 71.33%
2020 2.2% -7.5% 11.8% 58.08%
2019 3.0% 0.1% 14.9% 66.26%
2018 -2.6% -12.6% 0.0% 64.17%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AORMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% -11.9% 18.5% 40.22%
1 Yr -0.1% -13.2% 144.1% 86.68%
3 Yr -3.9%* -7.9% 25.7% 92.99%
5 Yr -1.7%* -9.6% 24.4% 77.85%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% 66.72%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AORMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.3% -34.7% 92.4% 89.73%
2021 1.0% -6.1% 19.5% 71.33%
2020 2.2% -7.5% 11.8% 58.08%
2019 3.0% 0.1% 14.9% 66.41%
2018 -1.5% -12.6% 0.2% 40.34%

NAV & Total Return History

AORMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AORMX Category Low Category High AORMX % Rank
Net Assets 1.89 B 658 K 207 B 31.66%
Number of Holdings 24 2 15351 68.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.38 B 660 K 48.5 B 29.85%
Weighting of Top 10 67.78% 8.4% 105.0% 40.74%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. American Century Core Plus Inv 14.65%
  2. American Century Sustainable Equity Inv 8.84%
  3. American Century Focused Lg Cap Val Inv 8.47%
  4. American Century Mid Cap Value Inv 6.79%
  5. American Century International Gr Inv 5.65%
  6. American Century Inflation Adjs Bond Inv 5.18%
  7. American Century Global Bond Inv 5.03%
  8. American Century Heritage Inv 4.57%
  9. American Century Equity Growth Inv 4.35%
  10. American Century NT Intl Val Inv 4.26%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AORMX % Rank
Stocks 		63.37% 0.00% 99.40% 27.54%
Bonds 		34.41% 0.00% 116.75% 47.08%
Cash 		1.66% -16.75% 81.51% 78.83%
Convertible Bonds 		0.42% 0.00% 23.84% 65.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.09% 0.00% 27.92% 46.40%
Other 		0.04% -2.51% 25.19% 48.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AORMX % Rank
Technology 		19.95% 0.00% 44.21% 46.12%
Financial Services 		15.75% 0.00% 38.77% 35.51%
Healthcare 		14.29% 0.00% 29.35% 40.95%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.50% 0.00% 19.36% 9.39%
Industrials 		11.94% 0.00% 24.37% 22.31%
Communication Services 		6.46% 0.00% 23.67% 65.03%
Consumer Defense 		6.30% 0.00% 19.93% 62.59%
Real Estate 		4.08% 0.00% 65.01% 34.97%
Basic Materials 		3.60% 0.00% 33.35% 65.03%
Energy 		2.65% 0.00% 85.65% 88.44%
Utilities 		2.47% 0.00% 99.55% 67.21%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AORMX % Rank
US 		43.01% -1.65% 98.67% 61.74%
Non US 		20.36% 0.00% 37.06% 9.36%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AORMX % Rank
Government 		44.93% 0.00% 97.26% 12.35%
Corporate 		29.87% 0.00% 98.21% 53.32%
Securitized 		18.39% 0.00% 92.13% 46.81%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.27% 0.14% 100.00% 87.11%
Derivative 		1.86% 0.00% 31.93% 16.42%
Municipal 		0.68% 0.00% 24.80% 26.46%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AORMX % Rank
US 		23.12% 0.00% 62.18% 84.53%
Non US 		11.29% 0.00% 84.73% 6.92%

AORMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AORMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.01% 17.63% 73.65%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.83% 9.04%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 64.71%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% 85.94%

Sales Fees

AORMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AORMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AORMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 30.00% 0.00% 343.00% 37.28%

AORMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AORMX Category Low Category High AORMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.98% 0.00% 8.31% 61.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AORMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AORMX Category Low Category High AORMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.68% -2.34% 19.41% 74.03%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AORMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AORMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Wilson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2006

15.42

15.4%

Mr. Wilson, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team since 2013. He joined American Century Investments in 1992, became an analyst in 1994 and a portfolio manager in 2011. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Pepperdine University and is a CFA charterholder.

Richard Weiss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 28, 2010

12.02

12.0%

Mr. Weiss, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the funds since 2010 when he joined American Century Investments. From 1999 to 2010, he was executive vice president and chief investment officer for City National Bank. He has a bachelor's degree in economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA in finance/econometrics from the University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business.

Radu Gabudean

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 08, 2013

9.15

9.2%

Dr. Gabudean, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team since he joined American Century Investments in 2013. From 2011 until 2013, he was vice president of quantitative investment strategies at Barclays Capital, and from 2007 to 2011 he was vice president of quantitative portfolio modeling at Lehman Brothers/Barclays Capital. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from York University, Toronto, Canada, and a Ph.D. in finance from New York University, Stern School of Business.

Vidya Rajappa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 29, 2018

4.34

4.3%

Ms. Rajappa, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team since 2018 when she joined American Century Investments. Previously, she served in roles as senior vice president of multi-asset solutions and senior vice president of global analytics at AllianceBernstein L.P. She has a bachelor’s degree in electronics and telecommunications from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore, India and a master's degree in statistics and operations research from New York University. She is a CFA charterholder.

Brian Garbe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2020

2.16

2.2%

Mr. Garbe, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since joining American Century Investments in 2010. From 1999 to 2010, he was senior vice president, portfolio manager and director of research and trading for City National Bank. He has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics-applied science (economics) with a specialization in computer programming, and an MBA, both from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

