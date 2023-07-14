Home
Vitals

YTD Return

3.2%

1 yr return

-4.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

Net Assets

$503 M

Holdings in Top 10

89.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

AONIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.55%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Investments One Choice Portfolio®: Very Conservative
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    41955254
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Wilson

Fund Description

One Choice Portfolio: Very Conservative is a “fund of funds,” meaning that it seeks to achieve its objective by investing in other American Century Investments mutual funds (the underlying funds) that represent a variety of asset classes and investment styles. The fund’s asset allocation strategy emphasizes investments in fixed-income securities and short-term investments, but maintains a portion of the fund’s assets in equity securities.
The following table indicates the fund’s neutral mix; that is, how the fund’s investments generally will be allocated among the major asset classes over the long term. The table also shows the neutral weightings of each underlying fund currently being used within the various asset classes. This information is as of the date of this prospectus.
Equity Securities (Stock Funds) 25.00 % Fixed-Income Securities (Bond Funds) 62.00 %
Growth Fund 2.25  % Diversified Bond Fund 18.00  %
Disciplined Growth Fund 1.50  % High Income Fund 2.00  %
Sustainable Equity Fund 6.50  % Inflation-Adjusted Bond Fund 11.00  %
Focused Large Cap Value Fund 6.25  % Short Duration Inflation Protection Bond Fund 13.00  %
Heritage Fund 2.25  % International Bond Fund 7.00  %
Mid Cap Value Fund 3.25  % Global Bond Fund 9.00  %
Small Cap Growth Fund 0.50  % Emerging Markets Debt Fund 2.00  %
Small Cap Value Fund 0.50  %
Real Estate Fund 2.00  % Short-Term Investments (Short-Term Funds) 13.00 %
Short Duration Fund 13.00  %
The managers regularly review the fund and may make changes to the fund’s asset class allocations that deviate from the neutral mix to emphasize investments that they believe will provide the most favorable outlook for achieving the fund’s objective. The fund also may deviate from the neutral mix due to differences in asset class performance or prevailing market conditions. The following table shows the operating ranges within which the fund’s asset class allocations generally will vary over short-term periods.
Equity Securities (Stock Funds) Fixed-Income Securities (Bond Funds) Short-Term Investments (Short-Term Funds)
Operating Ranges 20-30% 52-72% 3-25%
Read More

AONIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AONIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.2% -5.1% 5.9% 62.59%
1 Yr -4.0% -12.0% 4.4% 91.37%
3 Yr -3.8%* -10.4% 1.0% 51.52%
5 Yr -1.7%* -9.5% 3.5% 53.60%
10 Yr -0.5%* -2.8% 1.1% 27.17%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AONIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.3% -39.5% -1.5% 68.84%
2021 0.1% -4.4% 4.2% 39.26%
2020 1.9% -5.7% 4.1% 25.98%
2019 2.0% 0.8% 4.1% 38.58%
2018 -1.3% -3.1% -0.2% 45.16%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AONIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.2% -11.4% 5.9% 61.87%
1 Yr -4.0% -12.0% 4.4% 89.93%
3 Yr -3.8%* -10.4% 5.7% 51.52%
5 Yr -1.1%* -9.5% 3.8% 29.03%
10 Yr 1.4%* -2.6% 2.4% 23.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AONIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.3% -39.5% -1.5% 68.84%
2021 0.1% -4.4% 4.2% 39.26%
2020 1.9% -5.7% 4.1% 25.98%
2019 2.0% 0.8% 4.1% 38.58%
2018 -0.5% -3.1% 0.1% 13.71%

NAV & Total Return History

AONIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AONIX Category Low Category High AONIX % Rank
Net Assets 503 M 9 M 6.08 B 41.73%
Number of Holdings 18 3 7774 63.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 471 M -56 M 5.07 B 31.65%
Weighting of Top 10 89.46% 10.9% 102.4% 39.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. American Century Diversified Bond Inv 20.32%
  2. American Century Short Dur Inf PrBd Inv 13.29%
  3. American Century Short Duration Inv 12.89%
  4. American Century Inflation Adjs Bond Inv 10.13%
  5. American Century Global Bond Inv 7.79%
  6. American Century Focused Lg Cap Val Inv 7.43%
  7. American Century International Bond Inv 6.65%
  8. American Century Mid Cap Value Inv 4.40%
  9. American Century Sustainable Equity Inv 4.30%
  10. American Century Equity Growth Inv 2.27%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AONIX % Rank
Bonds 		67.85% 0.00% 130.40% 54.68%
Stocks 		25.44% -1.95% 57.00% 19.42%
Cash 		5.79% -54.98% 76.00% 53.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.89% 0.00% 3.97% 71.22%
Preferred Stocks 		0.03% 0.00% 3.63% 61.87%
Other 		0.01% -3.09% 22.34% 71.94%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AONIX % Rank
Technology 		19.62% 0.00% 25.62% 36.69%
Healthcare 		16.64% 0.00% 19.76% 7.19%
Financial Services 		15.14% 0.00% 20.10% 44.60%
Industrials 		10.88% 0.00% 29.86% 34.53%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.58% 0.00% 12.36% 61.87%
Consumer Defense 		8.50% 0.00% 22.77% 12.23%
Communication Services 		5.58% 0.00% 11.71% 78.42%
Real Estate 		5.06% 0.00% 78.69% 43.17%
Energy 		4.04% 0.00% 27.98% 79.86%
Utilities 		3.54% 0.00% 91.26% 41.01%
Basic Materials 		1.42% 0.00% 8.71% 87.77%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AONIX % Rank
US 		23.33% -1.96% 56.43% 7.19%
Non US 		2.11% -2.14% 14.08% 76.98%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AONIX % Rank
Government 		56.08% 0.00% 62.10% 2.16%
Corporate 		19.39% 0.00% 73.91% 79.86%
Securitized 		13.40% 0.00% 61.25% 82.01%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.92% 1.69% 100.00% 77.70%
Derivative 		4.84% 0.00% 23.66% 25.18%
Municipal 		0.38% 0.00% 20.03% 31.65%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AONIX % Rank
US 		52.77% 0.00% 130.40% 78.42%
Non US 		15.08% -1.54% 27.51% 17.99%

AONIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AONIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.07% 3.13% 67.61%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.25% 15.11%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% 80.58%

Sales Fees

AONIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AONIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AONIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 6.00% 318.00% 16.80%

AONIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AONIX Category Low Category High AONIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.27% 0.00% 4.22% 60.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AONIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AONIX Category Low Category High AONIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.55% -1.30% 3.99% 48.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AONIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AONIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Wilson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2006

15.42

15.4%

Mr. Wilson, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team since 2013. He joined American Century Investments in 1992, became an analyst in 1994 and a portfolio manager in 2011. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Pepperdine University and is a CFA charterholder.

Richard Weiss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 28, 2010

12.02

12.0%

Mr. Weiss, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the funds since 2010 when he joined American Century Investments. From 1999 to 2010, he was executive vice president and chief investment officer for City National Bank. He has a bachelor's degree in economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA in finance/econometrics from the University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business.

Radu Gabudean

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 08, 2013

9.15

9.2%

Dr. Gabudean, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team since he joined American Century Investments in 2013. From 2011 until 2013, he was vice president of quantitative investment strategies at Barclays Capital, and from 2007 to 2011 he was vice president of quantitative portfolio modeling at Lehman Brothers/Barclays Capital. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from York University, Toronto, Canada, and a Ph.D. in finance from New York University, Stern School of Business.

Vidya Rajappa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 29, 2018

4.34

4.3%

Ms. Rajappa, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team since 2018 when she joined American Century Investments. Previously, she served in roles as senior vice president of multi-asset solutions and senior vice president of global analytics at AllianceBernstein L.P. She has a bachelor’s degree in electronics and telecommunications from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore, India and a master's degree in statistics and operations research from New York University. She is a CFA charterholder.

Brian Garbe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2020

2.16

2.2%

Mr. Garbe, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since joining American Century Investments in 2010. From 1999 to 2010, he was senior vice president, portfolio manager and director of research and trading for City National Bank. He has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics-applied science (economics) with a specialization in computer programming, and an MBA, both from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 26.96 6.1 1.92

