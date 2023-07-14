Home
Trending ETFs

Alger Small Cap Focus Fund

mutual fund
AOFYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.67 -0.18 -1.01%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (AOFIX) Primary C (AOFCX) A (AOFAX) Inst (AGOZX) Inst (AOFYX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Alger Small Cap Focus Fund

AOFYX | Fund

$17.67

$3.42 B

0.00%

0.83%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.3%

1 yr return

3.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-12.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

Net Assets

$3.42 B

Holdings in Top 10

34.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.83%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 56.71%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AOFYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -12.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.65%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Alger Small Cap Focus Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Alger
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Amy Zhang

Fund Description

AOFYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AOFYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.3% -19.9% 53.5% 96.62%
1 Yr 3.7% -72.5% 37.5% 83.95%
3 Yr -12.5%* -54.1% 47.9% 88.83%
5 Yr -2.6%* -42.5% 12.6% 40.04%
10 Yr N/A* -23.1% 12.2% 75.57%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AOFYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.4% -82.1% 547.9% 79.25%
2021 -10.3% -69.3% 196.9% 83.19%
2020 15.4% -28.2% 32.1% 11.17%
2019 5.0% -3.2% 9.3% 51.67%
2018 2.6% -14.5% 20.4% 0.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AOFYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.3% -24.8% 53.5% 94.76%
1 Yr 3.7% -72.5% 37.5% 81.76%
3 Yr -12.5%* -54.1% 47.9% 88.83%
5 Yr -2.5%* -42.5% 14.6% 48.51%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% 74.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AOFYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.4% -82.1% 547.9% 79.25%
2021 -10.3% -69.3% 196.9% 83.19%
2020 15.4% -28.2% 32.1% 11.17%
2019 5.0% -3.2% 9.3% 51.67%
2018 2.7% -14.5% 20.4% 0.38%

NAV & Total Return History

AOFYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AOFYX Category Low Category High AOFYX % Rank
Net Assets 3.42 B 183 K 28 B 13.97%
Number of Holdings 52 6 1336 85.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.6 B 59 K 2.7 B 5.05%
Weighting of Top 10 34.43% 5.9% 100.0% 14.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Herc Holdings Inc 4.71%
  2. RBC Bearings Inc 4.66%
  3. Bio-Techne Corp 4.34%
  4. Capri Holdings Ltd 3.88%
  5. Inspire Medical Systems Inc 3.61%
  6. Trex Co Inc 3.40%
  7. AtriCure Inc 3.32%
  8. Smartsheet Inc Class A 3.26%
  9. Quidel Corp 3.22%
  10. Repligen Corp 3.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AOFYX % Rank
Stocks 		98.00% 77.52% 101.30% 42.26%
Cash 		1.99% -1.30% 22.49% 52.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 51.35%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 58.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 49.83%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 49.16%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AOFYX % Rank
Healthcare 		39.36% 0.00% 47.90% 1.35%
Technology 		26.42% 2.91% 75.51% 39.73%
Industrials 		17.15% 0.00% 36.64% 50.51%
Energy 		6.88% 0.00% 55.49% 9.60%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.20% 0.00% 40.68% 95.12%
Financial Services 		1.95% 0.00% 42.95% 94.44%
Consumer Defense 		1.48% 0.00% 13.56% 90.40%
Communication Services 		0.56% 0.00% 15.31% 78.11%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 63.13%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 85.86%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 10.30% 90.74%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AOFYX % Rank
US 		94.40% 67.06% 99.56% 44.61%
Non US 		3.60% 0.00% 26.08% 45.62%

AOFYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AOFYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.83% 0.05% 27.56% 85.32%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.05% 4.05% 39.29%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.01% 0.40% 8.53%

Sales Fees

AOFYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AOFYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AOFYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 56.71% 3.00% 439.00% 51.76%

AOFYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AOFYX Category Low Category High AOFYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 52.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AOFYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AOFYX Category Low Category High AOFYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.65% -4.08% 1.10% 42.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AOFYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

AOFYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Amy Zhang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 12, 2015

7.3

7.3%

Amy Zhang, CFA is Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Alger Small Cap Focus, Alger Mid Cap Focus, Alger Mid Cap 40 and Alger Small Cap Growth Strategies. She joined Alger in 2015 and has 26 years of investment experience. Additionally, Amy is a member of The Alger Partners Plan. During her tenure at Alger, she has been featured and quoted in a number of publications such as: The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, The New York Times, Citywire, Investor’s Business Daily, Bloomberg, Business Insider, Investment News, MarketWatch, China Business Network, Xinhua, Forbes, CNBC, and CNN. Prior to joining Alger, Amy worked at Brown Capital Management as a Partner, Managing Director, and Senior Portfolio Manager of its Brown Capital Small Company Strategy, including the Brown Capital Small Company Fund. Her previous experience includes working as a Portfolio Manager/Analyst at Epsilon Investment Management, Research Analyst at Templeton Worldwide, and Associate at Citicorp Securities. She is a former President of the CFA Society Baltimore and is currently chair of their Advisory Board. She served as a member on the Board of Directors, as well as Vice President and Programs Chair for the CFA Society of Stamford. Amy is a board member of the Mulan Club. Amy is also a member of the Board of Trustees of Manhattanville College, where she founded the AYZ STEM scholarship. Amy earned her B.A. from Manhattanville College, where she graduated summa cum laude. She earned her M.B.A. from Columbia Business School, where she was inducted into the Beta Gamma Sigma honor society and named to the Dean’s List. Amy is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

