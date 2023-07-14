Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-6.3%
1 yr return
-11.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.3%
Net Assets
$156 M
Holdings in Top 10
22.2%
Expense Ratio 1.35%
Front Load 2.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ANFLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-6.3%
|-6.2%
|3.8%
|99.65%
|1 Yr
|-11.5%
|-11.3%
|2.9%
|99.65%
|3 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-6.1%
|1.4%
|94.65%
|5 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-10.6%
|3.2%
|99.20%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.6%
|2.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ANFLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.3%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|92.92%
|2021
|1.5%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|0.36%
|2020
|-2.8%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|100.00%
|2019
|0.5%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|51.63%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|67.98%
|ANFLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ANFLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|156 M
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|85.27%
|Number of Holdings
|101
|4
|4919
|89.24%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|33.6 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|85.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.15%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|50.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANFLX % Rank
|Bonds
|92.93%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|49.83%
|Stocks
|4.27%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|1.56%
|Preferred Stocks
|2.73%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|1.91%
|Cash
|0.08%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|88.89%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|45.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|96.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANFLX % Rank
|Financial Services
|100.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|6.15%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|81.48%
|67.69%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.45%
|67.69%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.31%
|70.77%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|69.23%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.11%
|67.69%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|89.23%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|65.64%
|76.92%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.37%
|66.15%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.75%
|67.69%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.71%
|67.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANFLX % Rank
|US
|4.27%
|-0.54%
|9.00%
|1.56%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|2.31%
|45.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANFLX % Rank
|Corporate
|95.58%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|3.82%
|Securitized
|4.34%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|89.06%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.08%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|99.13%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|55.90%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|73.78%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|97.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANFLX % Rank
|US
|89.20%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|17.53%
|Non US
|3.73%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|91.49%
|ANFLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.35%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|13.15%
|Management Fee
|0.89%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|99.48%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|40.67%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|ANFLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|2.25%
|0.50%
|5.75%
|55.29%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|ANFLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ANFLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|500.00%
|13.69%
|ANFLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ANFLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.96%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|9.55%
|ANFLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|ANFLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ANFLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.14%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|1.60%
|ANFLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 03, 2014
7.58
7.6%
Sreeni is a co-founder, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Angel Oak Capital and is responsible for the overall investment strategy of the firm. Prior to Angel Oak, Sreeni was the Chief Investment Officer of the investment portfolio at Washington Mutual Bank in Seattle where he managed a $25 billion portfolio. He was also part of the macro asset strategy team at the bank. Sreeni previously worked for six years at SunTrust Bank in Atlanta, where he was responsible for investment strategies and served as Head Portfolio Manager for the $3 billion commercial mortgage-backed securities portfolio. He began his career at SunTrust in 1998 as a Bank Analyst focused on asset/liability management and liquidity strategies. Sreeni holds a B.B.A. degree in Economics from Georgia College and State University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Georgia State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Johannes is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Angel Oak Capital and a Portfolio Manager for the Financials Income Fund, Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and the Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust. Johannes’ primary focus is on investment research and management of community and regional bank debt across the firm’s strategies. Prior to joining Angel Oak in 2011, Johannes served as Chief Financial Officer for The Brand Banking Company, where he managed the overall finance function. He began his career at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey in 1996, where the scope of his responsibilities included interest rate risk modeling and investment strategies. Johannes holds a B.S. degree in Finance from Georgia State University and an M.B.A. from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 25, 2016
5.6
5.6%
Navid is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Angel Oak Capital and a Portfolio Manager for the Financials Income Fund, Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and the Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust. He has over 10 years of experience in fixed income markets, focusing on corporate credit trading, risk management, credit derivatives and structured products. Prior to joining Angel Oak in 2015, Navid was an Executive Director at J.P. Morgan Securities in New York, where he was head of Americas synthetic collateralized debt obligation (CDO) trading. He oversaw the modeling and risk systems for the global tranche business, directed the U.S. hedging activities of the global tranche book, was market maker for synthetic CDOs and master asset vehicle notes (Canadian asset-backed commercial paper), and ran the U.S. index basis book. In his time at J.P. Morgan, Navid was responsible for some of the most complex credit transactions, which included large credit portfolio buyouts, regulatory capital trades, counterparty risk-hedging trades, levered tranches, options on tranches, hybrid cash and synthetic CDOs, derivative product company equity, synthetic portfolio insurance, constant proportion debt obligations, CDO-squared and forward-starting tranches, fixed recovery tranches, knock-ins/knock-outs and several other complex transactions. Navid holds B.B.A. degrees in both Finance and Economics from the University of Georgia, graduating summa cum laude with Highest Honors.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 03, 2019
2.74
2.7%
Cheryl is a Portfolio Manager at Angel Oak Capital and serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Financials Income Fund, Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and the Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust. Cheryl has more than 15 years’ experience in financial services and primarily focuses on investment research and credit underwriting, particularly in the non-bank financials and community banking sectors. Cheryl joined Angel Oak in 2017 from Morgan Stanley, where she was an Executive Director and Head of Consumer & Specialty Finance Equity Research. Her research coverage included the consumer finance, specialty finance, mortgage servicing/originations, mortgage REIT, payments, fintech and banking industries. Cheryl holds an M.B.A. from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and a B.S. in Commerce (Finance) from the University of British Columbia. She also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 06, 2020
2.4
2.4%
Kevin is a Portfolio Manager at Angel Oak Capital and serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Financials Income Fund and the Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust. Kevin previously served as the Chief Investment Officer for Parks Capital Management, LLC, which specialized in community bank long/short equity investing, and also served as a subadvisor to the Financials Income Fund’s long-only, small-cap equity allocation from July 2018 to December 2019. Prior to launching Parks Capital Management, Kevin was an Analyst at Hildene Capital Management from 2009 until 2015, where he analyzed structured products such as TruPS CDOs and CLOs and helped maintain the infrastructure by monitoring the underlying collateral of the structured products. He also analyzed some of Hildene’s niche investments in TARP, single-name distressed TruPS, and microcap bank equities. Kevin graduated summa cum laude from Syracuse University and holds a B.S. degree in Finance with a minor in Public Communications, as well as an M.B.A from New York University’s Stern School of Business with a concentration in Law & Business and Entrepreneurship. Kevin serves on the board of directors of Tuesday’s Children, a charity that provides programs and services to all those directly impacted by the events of September 11, 2001.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.14
|2.41
