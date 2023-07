The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in fixed-income securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests significantly in fixed-income securities of non-U.S. companies. In addition, the Fund invests, under normal circumstances, in the fixed-income securities of companies located in at least three countries. The Fund may invest in a broad range of fixed-income securities in both developed and emerging markets. The Fund may invest across all fixed-income sectors, including U.S. and non-U.S. Government and corporate debt securities. The Fund’s investments may be denominated in local currency or U.S. Dollar-denominated. The Fund may invest in debt securities with a range of maturities from short- to long-term. The Fund may use borrowings or other leverage for investment purposes.

The Adviser selects securities for purchase or sale based on its assessment of the securities’ risk and return characteristics as well as the securities’ impact on the overall risk and return characteristics of the Fund. In making this assessment, the Adviser takes into account various factors, including the credit quality and sensitivity to interest rates of the securities under consideration and of the Fund’s other holdings.

The Adviser actively manages the Fund’s assets in relation to market conditions and general economic conditions and adjusts the Fund’s investments in an effort to best enable the Fund to achieve its investment objective. Thus, the percentage of the Fund’s assets invested in a particular country or denominated in a particular currency will vary in accordance with the Adviser’s assessment of the relative yield and appreciation potential of such securities and the relationship of the country’s currency to the U.S. Dollar.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 75% of its net assets in fixed-income securities rated investment grade at the time of investment and may invest up to 25% of its net assets in below investment grade fixed-income securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”).

The Fund may invest in mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, loan participations and assignments, inflation-indexed securities, structured securities, variable, floating, and inverse floating-rate instruments and preferred stock, and may use other investment techniques. The Fund intends, among other things, to enter into transactions such as reverse repurchase agreements and dollar rolls. The Fund may invest in derivatives, such as options, futures contracts, forwards, or swaps.