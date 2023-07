Under normal conditions, the Participation Fund invests at least 80% of its total net assets in short and intermediate-term Islamic income-producing investments. Up to 25% of the Fund's total net assets can be invested in a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary (the "Subsidiary") that also invests in short and intermediate-term Islamic income-producing investments. The Fund (and the Subsidiary) invests primarily in notes and certificates issued for payment by foreign governments, their agencies, and financial institutions in transactions structured to be in accordance with Islamic principles. Examples of these notes and certificates include (a) sukuk, which link the returns and cash flows of financing to the assets purchased, or the returns generated from an asset purchased, (b) murabaha, which involves a purchase and sale contract, and (c) wakala, in which accounts are operated under the Islamic finance principle of wakala (an agency agreement).

These investments typically involve the purchase of financial certificates representing investments in tangible assets, project financing, sale and leaseback arrangements, and the distribution of profits (as opposed to the payment of interest) related to the underlying asset or project. Unlike an investment in a bond that represents a promise to pay interest, these investments involve the sharing of profits and losses in the assets or projects financed by the Fund's investment in the notes and certificates. In addition, the Fund may invest in time deposits with banks that involve underlying purchase and sale agreements to generate the return on the deposit.

Generally, Islamic principles require that investors participate in profit and loss, that they receive no usury or interest, and that they do not invest in a prohibited business. Some of the businesses not permitted are alcohol, pornography, insurance, gambling, pork processing, and interest-based banks or finance associations.

In accordance with Islamic principles, the Fund shall not purchase conventional bonds, debentures, or other interest-paying obligations of indebtedness. Islamic principles discourage speculation, and the Fund tends to hold investments for several years. Under normal circumstances the Fund maintains a dollar-weighted average maturity of two to five years.

The Participation Fund restricts its investments so that at least 50% are denominated in US dollars, with no more than 10% in any other single currency.

Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 65% of its assets in securities rated within the four highest grades (Aaa, Aa, A, Baa) by a nationally-recognized rating agency and may invest

up to 35% in unrated and high-yield notes and certificates, which may be considered equivalent to "junk bonds."

The Subsidiary's principal investment strategy and principal risks of investing are identical to those of the Fund, and the Subsidiary invests principally in sukuk, murabaha, and wakala. The Fund's investment in the Subsidiary may not exceed 25% of the value of its total net assets at the end of each quarter of its taxable year. The Subsidiary, on a consolidated basis, is also subject to the same requirements relating to liquidity, and the timing and method of valuation of portfolio investments described elsewhere in this Prospectus and in the Statement of Additional Information. The Fund is the sole shareholder of the Subsidiary and does not expect shares of the Subsidiary to be offered or sold to other investors.