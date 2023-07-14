Home
Trending ETFs

AMIDX (Mutual Fund)

AMIDX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

11.9%

1 yr return

13.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.9%

Net Assets

$69.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.97%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 3.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AMIDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.65%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Amana Mutual Funds Trust Developing World Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Amana
  • Inception Date
    Sep 25, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Klimo

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Developing World Fund invests at least 80% of total net assets in common stocks of companies with significant exposure (50% or more of production assets, or revenues) to countries with developing economies and/or markets. Investment decisions are made in accordance with Islamic principles. Generally, Islamic principles require that investors share in profit and loss, that they receive no usury or interest, and that they do not invest in a business that is prohibited by Islamic principles. Some of the businesses not permitted are alcohol, pornography, insurance, gambling, pork processing, and interest-based banks or finance associations.
The Developing World Fund does not make any investments that pay interest. Islamic principles discourage speculation, and the Fund tends to hold investments for several years.
The Developing World Fund diversifies its investments across the industries, companies, and countries of the developing world, and principally follows a large-cap value investment style. The Fund seeks companies demonstrating both Islamic and sustainable characteristics.
The Fund's adviser (Saturna Capital Corporation) considers issuers with sustainable characteristics to be those issuers that are more established, consistently profitable, and financially strong, and with robust policies in the areas of the environment, social responsibility, and corporate governance ("ESG"). The Fund's adviser employs a sustainable rating system based on its own, as well as third-party, data to identify issuers believed to present low risks in ESG. The Fund's adviser also uses negative screening to exclude security issuers primarily engaged in higher ESG risk businesses such as alcohol, tobacco, pornography, weapons, gambling, and fossil fuel extraction.
In determining whether a country is part of the developing world, the Fund's adviser (Saturna Capital Corporation) will consider such factors as the country's per capita gross domestic product, the percentage of the country's economy that is industrialized, market capitalization as a percentage of gross domestic product, the overall regulatory environment, and limits on foreign ownership and restrictions on repatriation of initial capital or income.
Through reference to data provided by various globally recognized organizations such as the International Monetary Fund, The World Bank, and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the adviser maintains a list of countries it considers to have developing economies and/or markets. The list, which changes over time, currently includes:
Argentina, Bahrain, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Ecuador, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Oman, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam, and United Arab Emirates.
By allowing investments in companies headquartered in more advanced economies yet having the majority of production assets or revenues in the developing world, the Developing World Fund seeks to reduce its foreign investing risk.
Read More

AMIDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AMIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.9% -11.0% 30.2% 30.40%
1 Yr 13.3% -12.7% 29.2% 23.12%
3 Yr 5.8%* -16.8% 12.9% 8.72%
5 Yr 4.9%* -9.8% 36.3% 2.01%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 87.73%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AMIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.5% -50.1% 7.2% 16.07%
2021 2.9% -18.2% 13.6% 11.34%
2020 6.7% -7.2% 79.7% 35.33%
2019 4.2% -4.4% 9.2% 54.41%
2018 -3.4% -7.2% 7.0% 22.46%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AMIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.9% -30.3% 30.2% 28.94%
1 Yr 13.3% -48.9% 29.2% 20.49%
3 Yr 5.8%* -16.1% 12.9% 7.67%
5 Yr 5.0%* -9.8% 36.3% 3.04%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 86.06%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AMIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.5% -50.1% 7.2% 16.07%
2021 2.9% -18.2% 13.6% 11.34%
2020 6.7% -7.2% 79.7% 35.33%
2019 4.2% -4.4% 9.2% 54.41%
2018 -3.3% -7.2% 7.0% 25.57%

NAV & Total Return History

AMIDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AMIDX Category Low Category High AMIDX % Rank
Net Assets 69.8 M 717 K 102 B 77.88%
Number of Holdings 39 10 6734 96.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 19.3 M 340 K 19.3 B 78.82%
Weighting of Top 10 27.67% 2.8% 71.7% 68.86%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AMIDX % Rank
Stocks 		79.82% 0.90% 110.97% 97.82%
Cash 		20.19% -23.67% 20.19% 0.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 74.45%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 70.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 68.98%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 72.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AMIDX % Rank
Technology 		29.06% 0.00% 47.50% 14.23%
Healthcare 		16.53% 0.00% 93.26% 0.52%
Consumer Defense 		15.62% 0.00% 28.13% 4.27%
Basic Materials 		13.11% 0.00% 30.03% 7.12%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.89% 0.00% 48.94% 89.78%
Communication Services 		6.79% 0.00% 39.29% 74.64%
Industrials 		5.86% 0.00% 43.53% 52.13%
Real Estate 		2.78% 0.00% 17.15% 22.12%
Financial Services 		2.37% 0.00% 48.86% 99.48%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 39.12% 91.72%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 95.21%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AMIDX % Rank
Non US 		71.33% -4.71% 112.57% 94.35%
US 		8.49% -1.60% 104.72% 5.65%

AMIDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AMIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.97% 0.03% 41.06% 76.60%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 2.00% 38.11%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.85% 0.01% 0.85% 100.00%

Sales Fees

AMIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AMIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AMIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 3.00% 0.00% 190.00% 0.64%

AMIDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AMIDX Category Low Category High AMIDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.86% 0.00% 12.61% 88.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AMIDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AMIDX Category Low Category High AMIDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.65% -1.98% 17.62% 51.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AMIDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AMIDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Klimo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2012

9.72

9.7%

Mr. Klimo is vice president and chief investment officer of Saturna Capital and a deputy portfolio manager of Amana Income and Amana Developing World Funds. He joined Saturna Capital in 2012 as director of research. He received his BA in Asian Studies from Hamilton College in Clinton, NY and also attended the Chinese University of Hong Kong and the Mandarin Training Center in Taipei, Taiwan. Scott has more than 20 years experience in the financial industry with the first several years of his career spent living and working in a variety of Asian countries and the past 10 years working as a senior analyst, research director and portfolio manager covering global equities. He is a supporter of various environmental organizations and served for several years on the Board of Directors of the Marin County Bicycle Coalition. Outside of work, Mr. Klimo is an avid cyclist, private pilot, and scuba diver.From 2001 to 2011, he served as a senior investment analyst, research director, and portfolio manager at Avera Global Partners/Security Global Investors.

Monem Salam

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 21, 2017

4.69

4.7%

Mr. Monem Salam MBA, is a portfolio manager, investment analyst, and director for Saturna Capital Corporation. Mr. Salam is the president and executive director of Saturna Sdn. Bhd., Saturna Capital Corporation's wholly-owned Malaysian subsidiary.

Levi Zurbrugg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 20, 2020

2.11

2.1%

Mr. Levi Stewart Zurbrugg MBA, CPA®, is a senior investment analyst and portfolio manager for Saturna Capital Corporation. Since April 2020, he has been a deputy portfolio manager for the Developing World Fund. From 2014 to 2017, Mr. Zurbrugg served as a sector analyst for Sustainability Accounting Standards Board.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

