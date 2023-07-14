Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
21.2%
1 yr return
18.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-9.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.8%
Net Assets
$206 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.5%
Expense Ratio 1.21%
Front Load 5.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 170.96%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|AMGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.2%
|-24.9%
|59.5%
|10.28%
|1 Yr
|18.8%
|-43.1%
|865.8%
|23.58%
|3 Yr
|-9.1%*
|-41.4%
|41.9%
|79.04%
|5 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-28.2%
|82.9%
|64.12%
|10 Yr
|3.7%*
|-18.4%
|13.6%
|36.60%
* Annualized
|AMGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AMGAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|206 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|77.66%
|Number of Holdings
|81
|20
|3702
|43.09%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|62.1 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|79.61%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.46%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|61.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AMGAX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.29%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|77.48%
|Cash
|2.51%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|41.31%
|Other
|1.19%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|7.09%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|50.53%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|45.39%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|47.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AMGAX % Rank
|Technology
|35.71%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|21.99%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.84%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|25.00%
|Healthcare
|14.92%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|77.13%
|Industrials
|13.37%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|60.82%
|Energy
|8.03%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|4.96%
|Financial Services
|4.05%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|74.29%
|Communication Services
|2.75%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|53.55%
|Basic Materials
|2.20%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|46.81%
|Real Estate
|1.07%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|71.28%
|Utilities
|1.05%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|16.49%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|90.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AMGAX % Rank
|US
|93.17%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|60.99%
|Non US
|3.12%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|48.94%
|AMGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.21%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|37.84%
|Management Fee
|0.76%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|66.96%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|44.44%
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|9.38%
|AMGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.25%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|77.61%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AMGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|5.17%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AMGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|170.96%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|96.25%
|AMGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AMGAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|49.82%
|AMGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|AMGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AMGAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.15%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|0.36%
|AMGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 23, 2018
4.35
4.4%
Dan Chung, CFA is Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of several Alger strategies. Dan joined Alger in 1994 and has 27 years of investment experience. He was named Chief Investment Officer in September 2001, President in 2003, and CEO in 2006. Dan is also a member of The Alger Partners Plan. Throughout his tenure at Alger, he has made numerous TV appearances on Bloomberg, CNBC, and Fox Business. Dan has also been featured and quoted frequently in Barron’s, Citywire, Forbes, Investment News, Pensions & Investments, and USA Today. Prior to joining Alger, Dan was an associate at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP in New York City in 1989 while he earned an LL.M. from New York University. He earned his J.D. magna cum laude from Harvard Law School in 1987, where he was an editor of the Harvard Law Review. After graduating, he served as law clerk for the Honorable Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, United States Supreme Court. Dan graduated from Stanford University with B.A. and B.S. degrees, with Distinction and Phi Beta Kappa, in 1984. Dan is also a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute. Dan currently serves as a board trustee and former chairman of The Nature Conservancy in the State of New York and is a Global Campaign Committee Member of The Nature Conservancy. He is also actively involved with the Stanford in New York Internship Program, and frequently contributes to and supports various charitable organizations including the Harlem Education Activities Fund (HEAF) and Target Margin Theater.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
