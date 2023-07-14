The Fund pursues its investment objective by normally investing 60% of its assets in equity securities and 40% of its assets in fixed-income securities and cash equivalents. The Fund’s investment adviser and investment sub-adviser will mutually agree upon this allocation and make adjustments to the exact percentages from time to time.

Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks and preferred stocks. The primary decision factor in building the equity portion of the investment portfolio is the combination of dividend-paying stocks and stocks determined to have high or improving return on invested capital (“ROIC”). The Fund may invest in companies that have market capitalizations of any size. Up to 25% of the equity portion of the investment portfolio may be in stocks outside of the US.

The Fund’s fixed-income investments may reflect a broad range of credit qualities and may include corporate debt securities, U.S. Government obligations, agency mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, and bank loans. The Fund’s investments in bank loans may be securitized or non-securitized and may be syndicated or non-syndicated. The Fund may invest in instruments of any maturity or duration. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 35% of the fixed-income portion of the Fund’s portfolio in high-yield/high-risk bonds, also known as “junk” bonds. The Fund may enter into “to be announced” or “TBA” commitments when purchasing agency mortgage-backed securities and other securities. The Fund’s investments in agency mortgage-backed securities are generally not subject to limitation, except to the extent such investments would be inconsistent with another stated investment strategy or policy.

In addition to considering economic factors such as the effect of interest rates on the Fund’s investments, the portfolio managers typically apply a “bottom up” approach in choosing investments. Due to the nature of the securities in which the Fund invests, the Fund may have relatively high portfolio turnover compared to other funds.

The portfolio managers use a disciplined sell strategy for the Fund. The portfolio managers may sell securities because of a deterioration of the underlying company’s financials, such as earnings or cash flow, or because of an increase in the price of a security that would make it expensive relative to the other securities held by the Fund. Other reasons may include a change in management or control of the company, a need to raise cash or changes in the regulatory or economic environment in which the company operates. Portfolio managers can also sell any security at their discretion based on changes in expected valuation, volatility or other statistical or fundamental parameters.