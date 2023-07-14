Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
0.6%
1 yr return
0.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$27.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.5%
Expense Ratio 0.82%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
To pursue its objective, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of municipal bonds and debentures. Such debt obligations are “investment grade” or better, rated within the four highest long-term or two highest short-term rating categories assigned by a nationally recognized statistical ratings organization (“NRSRO”), with at least 65% of the Fund’s net assets invested in securities that are rated within the three highest long-term or highest short-term rating categories or, if not rated, found by the Adviser under guidelines approved by the Trust’s Board of Trustees to be of comparable quality.
If the rating of a security is downgraded after purchase, the portfolio management team will determine whether it is in the best interest of the Fund’s shareholders to continue to hold the security. In making that determination, the factors considered at the time of purchase are reviewed. The Fund does not apply an automatic sale trigger.
As a matter of fundamental policy, the Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in municipal securities, the income from which is both exempt from federal income tax and not subject to federal alternative minimum tax for individuals.
The Fund will generally invest in two principal classifications of municipal securities: general obligation securities and revenue securities. The Fund may also utilize credit enhancers, such as insurance. The Fund may invest in money market instruments such as short term tax-exempt notes, commercial paper, variable-rate demand notes, and money market funds.
Purchase and sale decisions are based on the Adviser’s judgment about issuers, risk, prices of securities, market conditions, potential returns, and other economic factors.
The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets in tax-free bonds and maintains a dollar-weighted average maturity between 1 day to 1 year. These policies will not be changed without at least 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders.
|Period
|AIUSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-0.5%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|5.59%
|2021
|0.0%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|36.51%
|2020
|0.0%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|89.44%
|2019
|0.0%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|97.81%
|2018
|0.0%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|5.88%
|AIUSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AIUSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|27.7 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|97.14%
|Number of Holdings
|77
|1
|14000
|86.93%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.93 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|87.39%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.53%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|15.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIUSX % Rank
|Bonds
|96.07%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|78.59%
|Cash
|3.93%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|21.03%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|55.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|53.93%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|54.04%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|54.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIUSX % Rank
|Municipal
|96.07%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|76.05%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.93%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|22.46%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|53.93%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|54.90%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|62.81%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|57.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIUSX % Rank
|US
|96.07%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|58.17%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|91.52%
|AIUSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.82%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|36.62%
|Management Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|3.47%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|14.07%
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.44%
|27.08%
|AIUSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AIUSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AIUSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|283.00%
|98.88%
|AIUSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AIUSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.96%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|86.25%
|AIUSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|AIUSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AIUSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.04%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|99.56%
|AIUSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2019
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2018
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2018
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 26, 2017
4.43
4.4%
Mr. Williams is a Senior Vice President and has been a tax-free fund manager for Cavanal Hill Investment Management since 2005. Before joining Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Mr. Williams was a senior portfolio manager for AMR Investments from August 2000 to March 2005. He began his career on the money market trading desk at Fidelity Investments in Dallas, Texas and has also worked for Koch Industries and Automatic Data Processing.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.23
|1.58
