To pursue its objective, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of municipal bonds and debentures. Such debt obligations are “investment grade” or better, rated within the four highest long-term or two highest short-term rating categories assigned by a nationally recognized statistical ratings organization (“NRSRO”), with at least 65% of the Fund’s net assets invested in securities that are rated within the three highest long-term or highest short-term rating categories or, if not rated, found by the Adviser under guidelines approved by the Trust’s Board of Trustees to be of comparable quality.

If the rating of a security is downgraded after purchase, the portfolio management team will determine whether it is in the best interest of the Fund’s shareholders to continue to hold the security. In making that determination, the factors considered at the time of purchase are reviewed. The Fund does not apply an automatic sale trigger.

As a matter of fundamental policy, the Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in municipal securities, the income from which is both exempt from federal income tax and not subject to federal alternative minimum tax for individuals.

The Fund will generally invest in two principal classifications of municipal securities: general obligation securities and revenue securities. The Fund may also utilize credit enhancers, such as insurance. The Fund may invest in money market instruments such as short term tax-exempt notes, commercial paper, variable-rate demand notes, and money market funds.

Purchase and sale decisions are based on the Adviser’s judgment about issuers, risk, prices of securities, market conditions, potential returns, and other economic factors.

The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets in tax-free bonds and maintains a dollar-weighted average maturity between 1 day to 1 year. These policies will not be changed without at least 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders.