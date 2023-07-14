Home
AIAYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 5.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Inflation-Adjusted Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Apr 10, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    4870106
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Gahagan

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in inflation-adjusted bonds. The advisor considers inflation-adjusted bonds to include inflation-indexed bonds, notes, commercial paper, short-term instruments and other debt securities issued by the U.S. Treasury, by other U.S. government agencies and instrumentalities, and by other, non-U.S. government entities such as corporations and foreign governments. Inflation-indexed securities are designed to protect the future purchasing power of the money invested in them; their principal value may be indexed for changes in inflation. In addition, the fund may invest a portion of its assets in traditional U.S. Treasury, U.S. government agency or other non-U.S. government securities that are not inflation-indexed.
Securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury and certain U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. Securities issued or guaranteed by other U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), and the Federal Home Loan Bank are not guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury or supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. However, these agencies or instrumentalities are authorized to borrow from the U.S. Treasury to meet their obligations. In general, securities issued by non-U.S. government entities are backed only by the credit of the issuer.
The fund invests primarily in investment-grade securities, but may also invest a portion of its assets in high-yield securities, or junk bonds. A high-yield security is one that has been rated below the four highest categories by a nationally recognized rating organization.
There are no maturity or duration restrictions for the securities in which the fund may invest.
Although the fund invests primarily in U.S. dollar-denominated securities, the fund also may invest in securities denominated in foreign currencies.
To generate additional income, the fund may purchase securities, including mortgage dollar rolls, in advance through when-issued and forward commitment transactions. The fund may commit up to 35% of its total assets to such transactions.
The fund also may invest in derivative instruments such as futures contracts and swap agreements (including, but not limited to, inflation swap agreements and credit default swap agreements), bank loans, securities backed by mortgages or other assets and collateralized debt obligations (including collateralized loan obligations). The fund may invest in U.S. Treasury futures, inflation swap agreements and credit default swap agreements to manage duration, inflation and credit exposure.
When determining whether to sell a security, the portfolio managers consider, among other things, current and anticipated changes in interest rates, current valuation relative to alternatives in the market, general market conditions and any other factors deemed relevant by the portfolio managers.
Read More

AIAYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AIAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -9.8% 203.2% 30.95%
1 Yr -8.8% -18.9% 153.2% 75.24%
3 Yr -4.7%* -30.1% 9.0% 51.74%
5 Yr -1.5%* -18.4% 9.6% 66.67%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 4.7% 53.66%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AIAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -52.3% -2.9% 81.16%
2021 0.8% -4.0% 3.8% 34.48%
2020 2.9% -11.0% 7.7% 31.50%
2019 1.3% 0.2% 4.1% 69.85%
2018 -1.1% -2.3% 0.1% 88.42%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AIAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -20.7% 203.2% 30.48%
1 Yr -8.8% -18.9% 153.2% 75.71%
3 Yr -4.7%* -30.1% 9.0% 52.74%
5 Yr -1.3%* -18.3% 9.6% 53.85%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 4.7% 52.44%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AIAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -52.3% -2.9% 81.16%
2021 0.8% -4.0% 3.8% 34.48%
2020 2.9% -11.0% 7.7% 31.50%
2019 1.3% 0.2% 4.1% 69.85%
2018 -0.5% -1.9% 0.1% 41.58%

NAV & Total Return History

AIAYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AIAYX Category Low Category High AIAYX % Rank
Net Assets 3.39 B 6.3 M 61.7 B 29.86%
Number of Holdings 216 6 1306 35.07%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.33 B -122 M 35.7 B 30.33%
Weighting of Top 10 36.40% 9.2% 100.0% 81.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 6.44%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.625% 5.15%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 4.93%
  4. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Sep21 Xcbt 20210930 4.20%
  5. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Sep21 Xcbt 20210930 4.20%
  6. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Sep21 Xcbt 20210930 4.20%
  7. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Sep21 Xcbt 20210930 4.20%
  8. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Sep21 Xcbt 20210930 4.20%
  9. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Sep21 Xcbt 20210930 4.20%
  10. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Sep21 Xcbt 20210930 4.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AIAYX % Rank
Bonds 		95.21% 59.62% 150.30% 63.03%
Cash 		4.58% -50.72% 30.48% 31.28%
Convertible Bonds 		0.20% 0.00% 3.96% 27.96%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.58% 97.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 96.68%
Other 		0.00% -1.41% 29.91% 89.57%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AIAYX % Rank
Government 		86.74% 6.70% 112.97% 54.50%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.58% 0.00% 18.36% 33.18%
Securitized 		4.47% 0.00% 58.03% 36.49%
Corporate 		3.21% 0.00% 50.64% 46.92%
Derivative 		0.00% -20.72% 17.98% 95.73%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.28% 97.63%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AIAYX % Rank
US 		92.81% 13.82% 120.98% 61.14%
Non US 		2.40% -8.42% 54.30% 42.65%

AIAYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AIAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.26% 0.03% 8.35% 84.13%
Management Fee 0.26% 0.00% 0.99% 45.97%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

AIAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AIAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AIAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 30.00% 0.00% 246.00% 34.83%

AIAYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AIAYX Category Low Category High AIAYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.03% 0.00% 10.29% 99.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AIAYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AIAYX Category Low Category High AIAYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 5.50% -0.06% 6.71% 9.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AIAYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AIAYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Gahagan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2001

20.51

20.5%

Mr. Gahagan, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, joined American Century Investments in 1983.  He became a portfolio manager in 1991. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics and an MBA from the University of Missouri – Kansas City.

James Platz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2007

14.68

14.7%

Platz is vice president and a senior portfolio manager with American Century, his employer since October 2003. Prior to joining American Century, Platz was a vice president, senior portfolio manager for Standish Mellon Asset Management, formerly Certus Asset Advisors, since August 1995. He received a bachelor’s degree in history and political economies of industrial societies from the University of California – Berkeley, and an MBA from the University of Southern California. He is a CFA charterholder.

Miguel Castillo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 26, 2014

8.26

8.3%

Miguel Castillo, Portfolio Manager, has served on teams managing fixed-income investments since joining the American Century Investments in 2008 as a senior fixed income trader. He was promoted to portfolio manager in 2014. He has a bachelor’s degree in banking and finance from Escuela Bancaria Y Comercial, Mexico City, and an MBA from the University of Minnesota.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 20.51 6.56 11.1

