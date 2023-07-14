Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in inflation-adjusted bonds. The advisor considers inflation-adjusted bonds to include inflation-indexed bonds, notes, commercial paper, short-term instruments and other debt securities issued by the U.S. Treasury, by other U.S. government agencies and instrumentalities, and by other, non-U.S. government entities such as corporations and foreign governments. Inflation-indexed securities are designed to protect the future purchasing power of the money invested in them; their principal value may be indexed for changes in inflation. In addition, the fund may invest a portion of its assets in traditional U.S. Treasury, U.S. government agency or other non-U.S. government securities that are not inflation-indexed.

Securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury and certain U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. Securities issued or guaranteed by other U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), and the Federal Home Loan Bank are not guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury or supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. However, these agencies or instrumentalities are authorized to borrow from the U.S. Treasury to meet their obligations. In general, securities issued by non-U.S. government entities are backed only by the credit of the issuer.

The fund invests primarily in investment-grade securities, but may also invest a portion of its assets in high-yield securities, or junk bonds. A high-yield security is one that has been rated below the four highest categories by a nationally recognized rating organization.

There are no maturity or duration restrictions for the securities in which the fund may invest.

Although the fund invests primarily in U.S. dollar-denominated securities, the fund also may invest in securities denominated in foreign currencies.

To generate additional income, the fund may purchase securities, including mortgage dollar rolls, in advance through when-issued and forward commitment transactions. The fund may commit up to 35% of its total assets to such transactions.

The fund also may invest in derivative instruments such as futures contracts and swap agreements (including, but not limited to, inflation swap agreements and credit default swap agreements), bank loans, securities backed by mortgages or other assets and collateralized debt obligations (including collateralized loan obligations). The fund may invest in U.S. Treasury futures, inflation swap agreements and credit default swap agreements to manage duration, inflation and credit exposure.