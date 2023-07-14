Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.5%
1 yr return
-8.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
Net Assets
$3.39 B
Holdings in Top 10
36.4%
Expense Ratio 0.26%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 30.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|AIAYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.5%
|-9.8%
|203.2%
|30.95%
|1 Yr
|-8.8%
|-18.9%
|153.2%
|75.24%
|3 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-30.1%
|9.0%
|51.74%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-18.4%
|9.6%
|66.67%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.1%
|4.7%
|53.66%
* Annualized
|Period
|AIAYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.2%
|-52.3%
|-2.9%
|81.16%
|2021
|0.8%
|-4.0%
|3.8%
|34.48%
|2020
|2.9%
|-11.0%
|7.7%
|31.50%
|2019
|1.3%
|0.2%
|4.1%
|69.85%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-2.3%
|0.1%
|88.42%
|AIAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AIAYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.39 B
|6.3 M
|61.7 B
|29.86%
|Number of Holdings
|216
|6
|1306
|35.07%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.33 B
|-122 M
|35.7 B
|30.33%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.40%
|9.2%
|100.0%
|81.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIAYX % Rank
|Bonds
|95.21%
|59.62%
|150.30%
|63.03%
|Cash
|4.58%
|-50.72%
|30.48%
|31.28%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.20%
|0.00%
|3.96%
|27.96%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.58%
|97.63%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|96.68%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.41%
|29.91%
|89.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIAYX % Rank
|Government
|86.74%
|6.70%
|112.97%
|54.50%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.58%
|0.00%
|18.36%
|33.18%
|Securitized
|4.47%
|0.00%
|58.03%
|36.49%
|Corporate
|3.21%
|0.00%
|50.64%
|46.92%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-20.72%
|17.98%
|95.73%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.28%
|97.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIAYX % Rank
|US
|92.81%
|13.82%
|120.98%
|61.14%
|Non US
|2.40%
|-8.42%
|54.30%
|42.65%
|AIAYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.26%
|0.03%
|8.35%
|84.13%
|Management Fee
|0.26%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|45.97%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|AIAYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|AIAYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AIAYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|30.00%
|0.00%
|246.00%
|34.83%
|AIAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AIAYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.03%
|0.00%
|10.29%
|99.05%
|AIAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|AIAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AIAYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|5.50%
|-0.06%
|6.71%
|9.13%
|AIAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 21, 2022
|$0.236
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.447
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2021
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2020
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2019
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2018
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2017
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2017
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2001
20.51
20.5%
Mr. Gahagan, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, joined American Century Investments in 1983. He became a portfolio manager in 1991. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics and an MBA from the University of Missouri – Kansas City.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2007
14.68
14.7%
Platz is vice president and a senior portfolio manager with American Century, his employer since October 2003. Prior to joining American Century, Platz was a vice president, senior portfolio manager for Standish Mellon Asset Management, formerly Certus Asset Advisors, since August 1995. He received a bachelor’s degree in history and political economies of industrial societies from the University of California – Berkeley, and an MBA from the University of Southern California. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 26, 2014
8.26
8.3%
Miguel Castillo, Portfolio Manager, has served on teams managing fixed-income investments since joining the American Century Investments in 2008 as a senior fixed income trader. He was promoted to portfolio manager in 2014. He has a bachelor’s degree in banking and finance from Escuela Bancaria Y Comercial, Mexico City, and an MBA from the University of Minnesota.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|20.51
|6.56
|11.1
