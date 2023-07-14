Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
2.3%
1 yr return
1.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.5%
Net Assets
$3.55 B
Holdings in Top 10
14.9%
Expense Ratio 0.53%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 48.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|AGDZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.3%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|62.13%
|1 Yr
|1.2%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|58.92%
|3 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|74.88%
|5 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|93.59%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|33.95%
* Annualized
|Period
|AGDZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.0%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|85.48%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|83.87%
|2020
|-1.2%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|94.31%
|2019
|1.7%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|67.37%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|96.37%
|AGDZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AGDZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.55 B
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|15.81%
|Number of Holdings
|1130
|2
|2736
|6.44%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|543 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|13.91%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.94%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|31.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AGDZX % Rank
|Bonds
|114.38%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|2.48%
|Stocks
|2.62%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|16.91%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.74%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|6.88%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.39%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|37.77%
|Other
|0.76%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|11.13%
|Cash
|-20.90%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|99.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AGDZX % Rank
|Energy
|62.47%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|36.51%
|Consumer Defense
|21.42%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|9.52%
|Industrials
|7.58%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|15.61%
|Communication Services
|4.63%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|41.01%
|Technology
|2.04%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|17.20%
|Basic Materials
|1.33%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|24.60%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.54%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|35.98%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|73.02%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|70.90%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.17%
|71.16%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|74.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AGDZX % Rank
|US
|2.61%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|16.98%
|Non US
|0.01%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|33.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AGDZX % Rank
|Corporate
|62.86%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|96.77%
|Derivative
|14.96%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|2.79%
|Government
|12.47%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|3.52%
|Securitized
|6.84%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|7.77%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.53%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|65.98%
|Municipal
|0.33%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|4.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AGDZX % Rank
|US
|89.17%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|7.32%
|Non US
|25.21%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|10.54%
|AGDZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.53%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|89.74%
|Management Fee
|0.47%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|26.61%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|AGDZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AGDZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AGDZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|48.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|25.20%
|AGDZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AGDZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|8.01%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|10.19%
|AGDZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|AGDZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AGDZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|5.26%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|12.54%
|AGDZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.052
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2018
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2017
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 11, 2017
|$0.019
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2017
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2017
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2017
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2016
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 12, 2016
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2016
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2016
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2016
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2016
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2016
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 14, 2015
|$0.087
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2015
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2015
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2014
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2005
16.59
16.6%
Matthew Sheridan is a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at AB, primarily focusing on the Global Multi-Sector Strategy portfolios. He is a member of the Global Fixed Income, Global High Income and Emerging Market Debt portfolio-management teams. Additionally, Sheridan is a member of the Rates and Currency Research Review team and the Emerging Market Debt Research Review team. He joined AB in 1998 and previously worked in the firm’s Structured Asset Securities Group. Sheridan holds a BS in finance from Syracuse University. He is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2008
14.34
14.3%
Gershon M. Distenfeld is a Senior Vice President and Director of Credit at AB, responsible for overseeing the investment strategy and management of all investment-grade and high-yield corporate bond portfolios and associated portfolio-management teams and Co-Head of Fixed Income. Strategies under his purview span the credit and risk spectrum, from short-duration investment-grade corporate bond portfolios to regional and global high-yield portfolios, encompassing a range of investment approaches, objectives and alpha targets, from income-oriented buy-and-hold strategies to active multi-sector total return strategies, and including both publicly traded securities and private placements in developed and emerging markets. Distenfeld is also a Partner of the firm. He co-manages AB’s multiple-award-winning High Income Fund, named “Best Fund over 10 Years” by Lipper from 2012 to 2015, and the multiple-award-winning Global High Yield and American Income portfolios, flagship fixed-income funds on the firm’s Luxembourg-domiciled fund platform for non-US investors. Distenfeld also designed and is one of the lead portfolio managers for AB’s Multi-Sector Credit Strategy, which invests across investment-grade and high-yield credit sectors globally. He is the author of a number of published papers, including one on high-yield bonds being attractive substitutes for equities and another on the often-misunderstood differences between high-yield bonds and loans. His blog “High Yield Won’t Bubble Over” (January 2013) is one of AB’s all-time most-read blogs. Distenfeld joined AB in 1998 as a fixed-income business analyst, and served as a high-yield trader (1999–2002) and high-yield portfolio manager (2002–2006) before being named director of High Yield in 2006. He began his career as an operations analyst supporting Emerging Markets Debt at Lehman Brothers. Distenfeld holds a BS in finance from the Sy Syms School of Business at Yeshiva University, and is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 29, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Fahd Malik is a Portfolio Manager on the fixed income team, focusing primarily on Income Strategies. Prior to taking on this role, he served as a portfolio manager for AB’s Absolute Return fund. Malik joined the firm in 2006 and has extensive experience in systematic, market neutral, risk-mitigating and derivative strategies. He holds a BS in electrical and computer engineering from The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art and an MS in mathematics in finance from the Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences at New York University. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 06, 2021
0.65
0.7%
Christian DiClementi is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at AB, focusing on local-currency emerging-market debt portfolios. He is a member of the Emerging Market Debt and Global Fixed Income portfolio-management teams, and a member of the Emerging Market Debt Research Review team. Prior to joining the Emerging Market Debt portfolio-management team in early 2013, DiClementi served as a member of the Economic Research Group, focusing mainly on sovereign fundamental research for the Caribbean, Central American and Latin American regions. Previously, he worked as an analyst in the firm’s Quantitative Research Group, focusing primarily on global sovereign return and risk modeling. DiClementi joined AB in 2003 as an associate portfolio manager, responsible for New York–based municipal bond accounts. He holds a BS in mathematics (summa cum laude) from Fairfield University. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 20, 2022
0.36
0.4%
Will Smith is a Senior Vice President and Director of US High Yield Credit, one of the lead portfolio managers for multi-sector credit strategy. He is also a member of the High Income Portfolio Management Team. Mr. Smith joined AB in 2012 and spent 2014 in London as part of the European High Yield Portfolio Management Team. He started his career with UBS Investment Bank in 2009, working first as an analyst with the Credit Risk team and then later on the Fixed Income sales and trading desk. Mr. Smith holds a BA in economics from Boston College and is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
