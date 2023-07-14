Home
Vitals

YTD Return

7.8%

1 yr return

4.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.72 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 120.30%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AFOCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.64%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Archer Focus Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Archer
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Troy Patton

Fund Description

The Archer Focus Fund is a “non-diversified” portfolio investing in equity securities, primarily in common stocks of domestic companies and ADRs of foreign companies, that are selected for their long-term growth potential. The Fund may invest in companies of any size. Under normal conditions, the Fund will normally hold a core position of 50 common stocks, although the number of securities held by the Fund may occasionally exceed this range. In selecting investments for the Fund, the investment adviser uses a “bottom-up” approach to stock selection. This approach to investing refers to a selection process in which the Fund’s investment adviser looks at companies one at a time to determine if a company has a potential for long-term price appreciation.   The Fund may sell securities of a company if the investment adviser determines that the current market price exceeds the value of the company, alternative investments present better potential for capital appreciation, or for other reasons. Although some of the Fund’s holdings may produce dividends, interest, or other income, current income is not a consideration when selecting the Fund’s investments. The Fund’s investment adviser employs a flexible investment style and seeks to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.

Read More

AFOCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AFOCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.8% -14.3% 36.7% 88.11%
1 Yr 4.7% -34.8% 38.6% 81.93%
3 Yr 5.2%* -27.6% 93.5% 53.68%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -18.7% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AFOCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -56.3% 28.9% 11.32%
2021 4.5% -20.5% 152.6% 78.42%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AFOCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.8% -20.5% 36.7% 79.29%
1 Yr 4.7% -34.8% 40.3% 72.76%
3 Yr 5.2%* -27.6% 93.5% 53.53%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AFOCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -56.3% 28.9% 11.40%
2021 4.5% -20.5% 152.6% 78.42%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

AFOCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AFOCX Category Low Category High AFOCX % Rank
Net Assets 3.72 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 99.62%
Number of Holdings 41 2 4154 88.04%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.05 M 288 K 270 B 99.62%
Weighting of Top 10 26.64% 1.8% 106.2% 76.07%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Costco Wholesale Corp 3.75%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co 3.69%
  3. Discover Financial Services 3.42%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 3.29%
  5. Union Pacific Corp 3.29%
  6. Biogen Inc 3.25%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 3.21%
  8. Citigroup Inc 3.16%
  9. Quanta Services Inc 3.15%
  10. Honeywell International Inc 3.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AFOCX % Rank
Stocks 		95.94% 0.00% 130.24% 90.07%
Cash 		4.06% -102.29% 100.00% 8.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 17.08%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 17.08%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 12.12%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 13.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFOCX % Rank
Financial Services 		12.58% 0.00% 55.59% 74.35%
Communication Services 		11.82% 0.00% 27.94% 10.53%
Healthcare 		9.87% 0.00% 60.70% 92.44%
Real Estate 		9.85% 0.00% 31.91% 0.53%
Technology 		9.42% 0.00% 48.94% 95.34%
Energy 		8.05% 0.00% 41.64% 6.03%
Industrials 		7.97% 0.00% 29.90% 81.22%
Utilities 		7.84% 0.00% 20.91% 2.75%
Consumer Defense 		7.63% 0.00% 47.71% 29.39%
Basic Materials 		7.58% 0.00% 25.70% 4.89%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.38% 0.00% 30.33% 84.81%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFOCX % Rank
US 		95.94% 0.00% 127.77% 56.36%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 32.38% 92.85%

AFOCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AFOCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.28% 0.01% 49.27% 1.46%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 2.00% 45.16%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.50% 0.00% 0.85% 98.18%

Sales Fees

AFOCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AFOCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 0.25% 2.00% 72.41%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AFOCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 120.30% 0.00% 496.00% 93.84%

AFOCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AFOCX Category Low Category High AFOCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.97% 0.00% 23.92% 23.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AFOCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AFOCX Category Low Category High AFOCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.64% -54.00% 6.06% 52.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AFOCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AFOCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Troy Patton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Troy C. Patton. As Archer Investment Corporation's founder and owner, Mr. Patton has been the Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of the Archer Investment Corporation, the Advisor of each of the Archer Investment Series Trust portfolios for the past eleven (11) years. In that capacity, Mr. Patton directs the Fund’s day to day operations. Mr. Patton also serves as the founder and owner of Patton & Associates, LLC. Patton & Associates affiliates with CPA firms across the country and offers business valuation services to their clients. Prior to founding the advisor, Mr. Patton was the founder and president of Frontier Financial Holdings, Inc., an integrated financial services company offering investment services. Frontier managed investment portfolios, lending services, business consulting services, and traditional CPA services through an affiliated entity.

John Rosebrough

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

John W. Rosebrough, CFA Mr. Rosebrough joined Archer Investment Corporation in July 2010. Prior to joining Archer Investment Corporation, Mr. Rosebrough managed investment portfolios for high net worth individuals at Biechele Royce Advisors. From 2005-2009 Mr. Rosebrough served as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Analyst for Wallington Asset Management where he was a member of the Investment Committee responsible for the selection of equity and fixed income investments, was the co-manager of firm's fixed income model and served as the firm's Chief Compliance Officer. Mr. Rosebrough was a Senior Fixed Income Specialist with Schwab Capital Markets Fixed Income & Specialized Products Group from 1999-2005 and was a financial advisor with National City Investments from 1995-1999. Mr. Rosebrough graduated from Indiana University in 1995 with a degree in economics and obtained the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 2001.

Steven Demas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Mr. Demas joined the advisor in April 2009 as a portfolio manager. Mr. Demas was previously employed at Morgan Stanley, serving as a Vice President from 2000-2009 and a Sales Manager from 2007-2009 leading over 50 financial advisors. From 1994-2000, Mr. Demas was employed by Raffensberger & Hughes/National City Investments as a financial advisor. Although Mr. Demas has no prior experience managing a mutual fund, he has had substantial experience managing non-discretionary brokerage accounts. Mr. Demas graduated from Indiana University in 1989 with a business degree in marketing.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

