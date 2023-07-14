The Archer Focus Fund is a “non-diversified” portfolio investing in equity securities, primarily in common stocks of domestic companies and ADRs of foreign companies, that are selected for their long-term growth potential. The Fund may invest in companies of any size. Under normal conditions, the Fund will normally hold a core position of 50 common stocks, although the number of securities held by the Fund may occasionally exceed this range. In selecting investments for the Fund, the investment adviser uses a “bottom-up” approach to stock selection. This approach to investing refers to a selection process in which the Fund’s investment adviser looks at companies one at a time to determine if a company has a potential for long-term price appreciation. The Fund may sell securities of a company if the investment adviser determines that the current market price exceeds the value of the company, alternative investments present better potential for capital appreciation, or for other reasons. Although some of the Fund’s holdings may produce dividends, interest, or other income, current income is not a consideration when selecting the Fund’s investments. The Fund’s investment adviser employs a flexible investment style and seeks to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.