American Century Focused International Growth Fund

mutual fund
AFCSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.44 -0.03 -0.18%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (AFCNX) Primary C (AFCHX) A (AFCLX) Retirement (AFCMX) Retirement (AFCWX) Inst (AFCSX) Other (AFCGX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Century Focused International Growth Fund

AFCSX | Fund

$16.44

$56.3 M

0.52%

$0.09

0.90%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.7%

1 yr return

14.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.6%

Net Assets

$56.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 71.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AFCSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Focused International Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Mar 29, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    1064957
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Rajesh Gandhi

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in securities of companies located in at least three developed countries world-wide (excluding the United States). The fund may also invest in emerging market countries. The fund generally invests in common stock and other equity securities that are denominated in foreign currencies. The portfolio managers look for stocks of companies they believe will increase in value over time, using an investment strategy developed by the fund’s investment advisor. In implementing this strategy, the portfolio managers make their investment decisions based primarily on their analysis of individual companies, rather than on broad economic forecasts. Management of the fund is based on the belief that, over the long term, stock price movements follow growth in earnings, revenues and/or cash flow. The portfolio managers use a variety of analytical research tools and techniques, including integration of environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) data about issuers to help them make decisions about buying or holding stocks of companies that meet their investment criteria and selling the stocks of companies that do not. Under normal market conditions, the fund’s portfolio managers seek securities of companies whose earnings, revenues or key business fundamentals are not only growing, but growing at an accelerating pace. The fund normally invests in a relatively limited number of companies, generally 35–50.
AFCSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AFCSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.7% -15.6% 25.6% 87.61%
1 Yr 14.5% -15.2% 27.0% 71.33%
3 Yr 2.4%* -27.6% 9.3% 31.60%
5 Yr 3.6%* -9.8% 35.4% 20.51%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 9.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AFCSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.9% -49.5% -11.5% 53.13%
2021 2.7% -11.8% 9.8% 30.12%
2020 9.3% -1.7% 22.8% 16.28%
2019 6.7% -1.0% 9.7% 24.58%
2018 -2.9% -7.5% 11.0% 29.82%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AFCSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.7% -35.3% 25.6% 86.01%
1 Yr 14.5% -46.8% 27.0% 69.04%
3 Yr 2.4%* -27.6% 13.1% 32.92%
5 Yr 3.8%* -9.8% 35.4% 23.28%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AFCSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.9% -49.5% -11.5% 53.13%
2021 2.7% -11.8% 9.8% 30.12%
2020 9.3% -1.7% 22.8% 16.28%
2019 6.7% -1.0% 9.7% 24.58%
2018 -2.7% -7.5% 11.0% 27.49%

NAV & Total Return History

AFCSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AFCSX Category Low Category High AFCSX % Rank
Net Assets 56.3 M 167 K 150 B 88.07%
Number of Holdings 45 5 516 82.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 22.8 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 89.17%
Weighting of Top 10 35.72% 10.3% 99.1% 36.64%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AstraZeneca PLC 4.10%
  2. AstraZeneca PLC 4.10%
  3. AstraZeneca PLC 4.10%
  4. AstraZeneca PLC 4.10%
  5. AstraZeneca PLC 4.10%
  6. AstraZeneca PLC 4.10%
  7. AstraZeneca PLC 4.10%
  8. AstraZeneca PLC 4.10%
  9. AstraZeneca PLC 4.10%
  10. AstraZeneca PLC 4.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AFCSX % Rank
Stocks 		98.52% 88.72% 101.51% 25.12%
Cash 		1.49% -1.51% 11.28% 75.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 96.77%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 97.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 95.85%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 96.08%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFCSX % Rank
Technology 		22.35% 1.51% 38.21% 19.12%
Healthcare 		18.81% 1.36% 29.58% 14.29%
Industrials 		16.57% 0.68% 31.28% 40.55%
Financial Services 		12.83% 0.00% 38.62% 59.91%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.15% 0.00% 46.28% 51.38%
Basic Materials 		6.17% 0.00% 23.15% 55.07%
Consumer Defense 		4.85% 0.00% 28.66% 83.18%
Communication Services 		2.66% 0.00% 41.13% 71.66%
Utilities 		2.42% 0.00% 19.97% 15.90%
Real Estate 		2.20% 0.00% 17.78% 11.52%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.97% 98.62%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFCSX % Rank
Non US 		94.41% 70.50% 101.51% 23.50%
US 		4.11% 0.00% 25.68% 57.83%

AFCSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AFCSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.90% 0.01% 37.19% 69.39%
Management Fee 0.89% 0.00% 1.50% 88.53%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

AFCSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AFCSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AFCSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 71.00% 7.00% 330.00% 83.85%

AFCSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AFCSX Category Low Category High AFCSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.52% 0.00% 6.95% 22.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AFCSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AFCSX Category Low Category High AFCSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.08% -1.69% 3.16% 59.40%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AFCSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Semi-Annually

Distributions History

AFCSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rajesh Gandhi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 29, 2016

6.18

6.2%

Raj co-manages the Non-U.S. Growth strategies. Prior to his current position, he was a senior investment analyst covering European companies for the team. Before joining American Century Investments in 2002, he was a global equity analyst at Deutsche Asset Management. Raj has worked in the investment industry since 1993. He earned bachelor's degrees in finance and real estate from the University of Wisconsin. Raj is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Jim Zhao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2017

4.5

4.5%

Mr. Zhao, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since joining American Century Investments in 2009 as a senior investment analyst. He became a vice president and senior investment analyst in 2016 and a vice president and portfolio manager in 2017. He has a bachelor’s degree in physics and a master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from Clarkson University and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

