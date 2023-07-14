Sonia Mintun, CFA joined Ancora in 2008 as a Portfolio Manager. She manages individual and institutional accounts and is responsible for the firm’s High Dividend Equity strategy. She also provides research on large cap value and family wealth strategies. Sonia began her career in 1983 with Bernstein-Macaulay in New York City as an Assistant Vice President and Portfolio Manager. During her six years there, Sonia managed their high-grade and high-yield fixed income products, as well as a $200+ million closed-end mutual bond fund. Sonia also worked as a Portfolio Manager and Head Trader for Westinghouse Credit Corp. where she raised over $200 million through a collateralized debt obligation. She held the position of Portfolio Manager and Analyst for Proper Analysis Corp., followed by her time at First Fiduciary Investment Counsel as Chief Compliance Officer, Vice President and Portfolio Manager. Sonia earned a Bachelor of Science degree with dual majors in Accounting & Finance from Lehigh University. She also holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Cleveland. Sonia has served on the Board of Trustees for the Lehigh University Alumni Association, as the President of the Northern Ohio Lehigh Alumni Association, and on the Leadership Committee at Hawken School. She was previously a writer for Street Insights, a subsidiary of theStreet.com. In 2015, Sonia was a recipient of Crain’s Cleveland Business Women of Note award, and in 2017 she received Crain’s Influential Women in Finance award. In addition, Sonia was appointed to the board of Cecil Bancorp in 2017.