Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
5.8%
1 yr return
9.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$35.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
40.6%
Expense Ratio 1.21%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 11.90%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|ADEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.8%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|39.90%
|1 Yr
|9.2%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|21.11%
|3 Yr
|11.0%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|21.64%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.2%
|29.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ADEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.7%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|56.19%
|2021
|12.2%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|10.92%
|2020
|2.4%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|8.80%
|2019
|N/A
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|N/A
|ADEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADEIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|35.3 M
|1 M
|151 B
|91.80%
|Number of Holdings
|35
|2
|1727
|92.32%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|14.9 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|90.59%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.64%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|10.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ADEIX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.41%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|83.40%
|Cash
|4.59%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|13.38%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|56.40%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|52.77%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|54.13%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|54.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ADEIX % Rank
|Technology
|20.47%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|5.73%
|Financial Services
|19.40%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|48.80%
|Healthcare
|17.76%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|50.71%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.20%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|4.23%
|Industrials
|9.58%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|71.29%
|Energy
|7.30%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|59.09%
|Consumer Defense
|4.66%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|85.23%
|Basic Materials
|3.42%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|47.97%
|Real Estate
|2.43%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|55.44%
|Communication Services
|1.79%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|92.78%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|94.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ADEIX % Rank
|US
|92.50%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|54.42%
|Non US
|2.91%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|58.96%
|ADEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.21%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|29.90%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|86.54%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|9.95%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|51.70%
|ADEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ADEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|39.68%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ADEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|11.90%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|7.50%
|ADEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADEIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.86%
|0.00%
|41.61%
|56.13%
|ADEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ADEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADEIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.04%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|67.95%
|ADEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 28, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 07, 2019
3.07
3.1%
Mr. Sowerby is a portfolio manager for multiple investment strategies at Ancora. Prior to joining Ancora, David was most recently a Portfolio Manager at Loomis, Sayles & Company, where he worked since 1998 and held multiple senior positions. At Loomis, David worked directly with institutional clients on asset allocation strategies and multi-product accounts. Earlier in his career he was a Senior Portfolio Manager for Beacon Investment Management Company. David began his industry career in 1986 providing investment strategy as an Economist for Comerica Bank.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 07, 2019
3.07
3.1%
Sonia Mintun, CFA joined Ancora in 2008 as a Portfolio Manager. She manages individual and institutional accounts and is responsible for the firm’s High Dividend Equity strategy. She also provides research on large cap value and family wealth strategies. Sonia began her career in 1983 with Bernstein-Macaulay in New York City as an Assistant Vice President and Portfolio Manager. During her six years there, Sonia managed their high-grade and high-yield fixed income products, as well as a $200+ million closed-end mutual bond fund. Sonia also worked as a Portfolio Manager and Head Trader for Westinghouse Credit Corp. where she raised over $200 million through a collateralized debt obligation. She held the position of Portfolio Manager and Analyst for Proper Analysis Corp., followed by her time at First Fiduciary Investment Counsel as Chief Compliance Officer, Vice President and Portfolio Manager. Sonia earned a Bachelor of Science degree with dual majors in Accounting & Finance from Lehigh University. She also holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Cleveland. Sonia has served on the Board of Trustees for the Lehigh University Alumni Association, as the President of the Northern Ohio Lehigh Alumni Association, and on the Leadership Committee at Hawken School. She was previously a writer for Street Insights, a subsidiary of theStreet.com. In 2015, Sonia was a recipient of Crain’s Cleveland Business Women of Note award, and in 2017 she received Crain’s Influential Women in Finance award. In addition, Sonia was appointed to the board of Cecil Bancorp in 2017.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 07, 2019
3.07
3.1%
Tom Kennedy joined the firm in 2007 as a Senior Portfolio Manager. Tom took on the role as co-portfolio manager for the High Dividend Equity strategy in 2016. He also manages customized portfolios for family wealth clients, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. He is a member of both the Ancora Inverness Investment Committee and the Model Portfolio Investment Committee. Mr. Kennedy began his career in 1996 at an estate planning firm and has vast investment experience focusing on strategic portfolio management and sophisticated wealth planning. His prior roles include financial advisor, registered principal and Certified Financial Manager at Merrill Lynch’s Private Client Group, COO & portfolio manager at Independent Advisors. Tom earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in Finance and a Master of Business Administration in Finance degree from John Carroll University. Tom is a FINRA licensed registered representative. He is a level II CFA candidate. Tom is a member of CFA Institute & CFA Society of Cleveland. He is a Member of the Board of Directors of Veggie U and Circuit Technologies.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
