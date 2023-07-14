Home
Ancora Dividend Value Equity Fund

mutual fund
ADEIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.01 +0.01 +0.07%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (ADEIX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Ancora Dividend Value Equity Fund

ADEIX | Fund

$14.01

$35.3 M

0.86%

$0.12

1.21%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.8%

1 yr return

9.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$35.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

40.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.21%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.90%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ADEIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.04%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Ancora Dividend Value Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Ancora
  • Inception Date
    May 07, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Sowerby

Fund Description

ADEIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ADEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.8% -12.7% 217.8% 39.90%
1 Yr 9.2% -58.4% 200.0% 21.11%
3 Yr 11.0%* -23.0% 64.4% 21.64%
5 Yr N/A* -15.2% 29.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ADEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.7% -65.1% 22.3% 56.19%
2021 12.2% -25.3% 25.5% 10.92%
2020 2.4% -8.4% 56.7% 8.80%
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ADEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.8% -12.7% 217.8% 37.70%
1 Yr 9.2% -58.4% 200.0% 17.71%
3 Yr 11.0%* -23.0% 64.4% 21.45%
5 Yr N/A* -14.9% 32.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ADEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.7% -65.1% 22.3% 56.19%
2021 12.2% -25.3% 25.5% 10.92%
2020 2.4% -8.4% 56.7% 8.80%
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ADEIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ADEIX Category Low Category High ADEIX % Rank
Net Assets 35.3 M 1 M 151 B 91.80%
Number of Holdings 35 2 1727 92.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 14.9 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 90.59%
Weighting of Top 10 40.64% 5.0% 99.2% 10.34%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AbbVie Inc 5.41%
  2. The Home Depot Inc 4.29%
  3. Apple Inc 4.28%
  4. Broadcom Inc 4.24%
  5. CVS Health Corp 4.03%
  6. JPMorgan Chase & Co 4.00%
  7. Microsoft Corp 3.99%
  8. Bank of America Corp 3.98%
  9. Amgen Inc 3.93%
  10. Chevron Corp 3.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ADEIX % Rank
Stocks 		95.41% 28.02% 125.26% 83.40%
Cash 		4.59% -88.20% 71.98% 13.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 56.40%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 52.77%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 54.13%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 54.83%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ADEIX % Rank
Technology 		20.47% 0.00% 54.02% 5.73%
Financial Services 		19.40% 0.00% 58.05% 48.80%
Healthcare 		17.76% 0.00% 30.08% 50.71%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.20% 0.00% 22.74% 4.23%
Industrials 		9.58% 0.00% 42.76% 71.29%
Energy 		7.30% 0.00% 54.00% 59.09%
Consumer Defense 		4.66% 0.00% 34.10% 85.23%
Basic Materials 		3.42% 0.00% 21.69% 47.97%
Real Estate 		2.43% 0.00% 90.54% 55.44%
Communication Services 		1.79% 0.00% 26.58% 92.78%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 94.44%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ADEIX % Rank
US 		92.50% 24.51% 121.23% 54.42%
Non US 		2.91% 0.00% 41.42% 58.96%

ADEIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ADEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.21% 0.04% 45.41% 29.90%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 86.54%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 9.95%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.50% 51.70%

Sales Fees

ADEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ADEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 39.68%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ADEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.90% 0.00% 488.00% 7.50%

ADEIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ADEIX Category Low Category High ADEIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.86% 0.00% 41.61% 56.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ADEIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ADEIX Category Low Category High ADEIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.04% -1.51% 4.28% 67.95%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ADEIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ADEIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Sowerby

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 07, 2019

3.07

3.1%

Mr. Sowerby is a portfolio manager for multiple investment strategies at Ancora. Prior to joining Ancora, David was most recently a Portfolio Manager at Loomis, Sayles & Company, where he worked since 1998 and held multiple senior positions. At Loomis, David worked directly with institutional clients on asset allocation strategies and multi-product accounts. Earlier in his career he was a Senior Portfolio Manager for Beacon Investment Management Company. David began his industry career in 1986 providing investment strategy as an Economist for Comerica Bank.

Sonia Mintun

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 07, 2019

3.07

3.1%

Sonia Mintun, CFA joined Ancora in 2008 as a Portfolio Manager. She manages individual and institutional accounts and is responsible for the firm’s High Dividend Equity strategy. She also provides research on large cap value and family wealth strategies. Sonia began her career in 1983 with Bernstein-Macaulay in New York City as an Assistant Vice President and Portfolio Manager. During her six years there, Sonia managed their high-grade and high-yield fixed income products, as well as a $200+ million closed-end mutual bond fund. Sonia also worked as a Portfolio Manager and Head Trader for Westinghouse Credit Corp. where she raised over $200 million through a collateralized debt obligation. She held the position of Portfolio Manager and Analyst for Proper Analysis Corp., followed by her time at First Fiduciary Investment Counsel as Chief Compliance Officer, Vice President and Portfolio Manager. Sonia earned a Bachelor of Science degree with dual majors in Accounting & Finance from Lehigh University. She also holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Cleveland. Sonia has served on the Board of Trustees for the Lehigh University Alumni Association, as the President of the Northern Ohio Lehigh Alumni Association, and on the Leadership Committee at Hawken School. She was previously a writer for Street Insights, a subsidiary of theStreet.com. In 2015, Sonia was a recipient of Crain’s Cleveland Business Women of Note award, and in 2017 she received Crain’s Influential Women in Finance award. In addition, Sonia was appointed to the board of Cecil Bancorp in 2017.

Tom Kennedy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 07, 2019

3.07

3.1%

Tom Kennedy joined the firm in 2007 as a Senior Portfolio Manager. Tom took on the role as co-portfolio manager for the High Dividend Equity strategy in 2016. He also manages customized portfolios for family wealth clients, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. He is a member of both the Ancora Inverness Investment Committee and the Model Portfolio Investment Committee. Mr. Kennedy began his career in 1996 at an estate planning firm and has vast investment experience focusing on strategic portfolio management and sophisticated wealth planning. His prior roles include financial advisor, registered principal and Certified Financial Manager at Merrill Lynch’s Private Client Group, COO & portfolio manager at Independent Advisors. Tom earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in Finance and a Master of Business Administration in Finance degree from John Carroll University. Tom is a FINRA licensed registered representative. He is a level II CFA candidate. Tom is a member of CFA Institute & CFA Society of Cleveland. He is a Member of the Board of Directors of Veggie U and Circuit Technologies.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

