Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-0.5%
1 yr return
-5.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
Net Assets
$1.23 B
Holdings in Top 10
75.3%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 62.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ABNZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.5%
|-9.8%
|203.2%
|93.33%
|1 Yr
|-5.6%
|-18.9%
|153.2%
|31.90%
|3 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-30.1%
|9.0%
|38.31%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-18.4%
|9.6%
|33.84%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.1%
|4.7%
|3.05%
* Annualized
|Period
|ABNZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.9%
|-52.3%
|-2.9%
|35.27%
|2021
|0.7%
|-4.0%
|3.8%
|37.44%
|2020
|2.2%
|-11.0%
|7.7%
|70.00%
|2019
|1.4%
|0.2%
|4.1%
|44.22%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-2.3%
|0.1%
|45.26%
|Period
|ABNZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.4%
|-20.7%
|203.2%
|88.57%
|1 Yr
|-5.6%
|-18.9%
|153.2%
|31.90%
|3 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-30.1%
|9.0%
|39.30%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-18.3%
|9.6%
|34.36%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.1%
|4.7%
|3.05%
* Annualized
|Period
|ABNZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.0%
|-52.3%
|-2.9%
|35.27%
|2021
|0.7%
|-4.0%
|3.8%
|37.44%
|2020
|2.2%
|-11.0%
|7.7%
|70.00%
|2019
|1.4%
|0.2%
|4.1%
|45.23%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-1.9%
|0.1%
|18.95%
|ABNZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ABNZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.23 B
|6.3 M
|61.7 B
|52.13%
|Number of Holdings
|605
|6
|1306
|11.85%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|968 M
|-122 M
|35.7 B
|41.23%
|Weighting of Top 10
|75.26%
|9.2%
|100.0%
|12.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABNZX % Rank
|Bonds
|105.09%
|59.62%
|150.30%
|7.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.03%
|0.00%
|3.96%
|10.90%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.13%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|5.69%
|Stocks
|0.02%
|0.00%
|29.58%
|24.17%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.41%
|29.91%
|90.05%
|Cash
|-6.27%
|-50.72%
|30.48%
|89.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABNZX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.33%
|68.42%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.29%
|68.42%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.95%
|89.47%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.16%
|68.42%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.13%
|68.42%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|42.11%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.65%
|89.47%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.02%
|68.42%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.30%
|89.47%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.99%
|89.47%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.13%
|89.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABNZX % Rank
|US
|0.02%
|0.00%
|29.38%
|23.70%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.04%
|94.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABNZX % Rank
|Government
|75.79%
|6.70%
|112.97%
|78.20%
|Securitized
|8.35%
|0.00%
|58.03%
|15.17%
|Corporate
|7.40%
|0.00%
|50.64%
|18.48%
|Derivative
|4.29%
|-20.72%
|17.98%
|11.85%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.99%
|0.00%
|18.36%
|47.39%
|Municipal
|0.17%
|0.00%
|1.28%
|20.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABNZX % Rank
|US
|95.84%
|13.82%
|120.98%
|42.18%
|Non US
|9.25%
|-8.42%
|54.30%
|13.74%
|ABNZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.03%
|8.35%
|46.63%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|90.52%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|ABNZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|ABNZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ABNZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|62.00%
|0.00%
|246.00%
|57.21%
|ABNZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ABNZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.39%
|0.00%
|10.29%
|40.28%
|ABNZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|ABNZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ABNZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.81%
|-0.06%
|6.71%
|24.04%
|ABNZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2022
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 11, 2022
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2022
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 12, 2022
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2022
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2022
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2022
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 11, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 07, 2022
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 08, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 13, 2021
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2021
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2021
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 07, 2021
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 12, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 09, 2020
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 11, 2020
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 07, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 08, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 13, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2019
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 11, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 09, 2019
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 12, 2019
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 10, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 12, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2018
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 12, 2018
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 15, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 13, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2018
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2018
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 14, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 16, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 12, 2018
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 13, 2017
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 09, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 11, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 14, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 15, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 13, 2017
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2016
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2016
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 12, 2016
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2016
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2016
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2015
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 17, 2015
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 29, 2016
6.34
6.3%
Director—Securitized Assets and US Multi-Sector Michael Canter is a Senior Vice President and Director of Securitized Assets and US Multi-Sector Fixed Income at AB, heading the portfolio-management teams for these strategies. His focus includes his role as the Chief Investment Officer of AB’s Securitized Assets Fund. Canter’s team is responsible for AB’s investments in agency mortgage-backed securities, credit risk–transfer securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations and other asset-backed securities. He has particularly extensive expertise in residential mortgages. In 2009, AB was selected by the US Department of the Treasury to manage one of nine Legacy Securities Public-Private Investment Program funds; Canter was the CIO of that AB-managed fund. In addition, he was called upon to give expert testimony to the US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs in 2013 and the US House of Representatives Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance in 2017 on how US housing policy should be structured going forward. Prior to joining AB, Canter was the president of ACE Principal Finance, a division of ACE Limited (now Chubb). There, he managed portfolios of credit default swaps, asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities and collateralized debt obligations. Canter holds a BA in math and economics from Northwestern University and a PhD in finance from the Columbia University Graduate School of Business. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2018
4.33
4.3%
Portfolio Manager and Head—Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities Research Janaki Rao is a Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Head of Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities Research, where he oversees agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) research, including fundamental and relative-value research. He brings decades of experience to AB, with a focus on MBS and US interest-rate strategies. Before joining the firm, Rao spent seven years in the US Interest Rate Strategy Group at Morgan Stanley, where he was responsible for covering the agency MBS market, including publishing for the flagship weekly publication, and generating ad hoc reports on breaking news, in-depth analysis of emerging trends and product primers. He also engaged with policymakers on various issues related to housing finance. Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, Rao ran the advance pricing, debt and derivatives trading desk at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York. He holds a BA in economics from Delhi University and an MBA in finance from the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College. Location: New York
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|20.51
|6.56
|11.1
