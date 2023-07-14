Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

AB Bond Inflation Strategy

mutual fund
ABNZX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.08 -0.04 -0.4%
primary theme
TIPS
share class
Inst (ANBIX) Primary Other (ABNTX) C (ABNCX) A (ABNAX) Retirement (ABNRX) Retirement (ABNKX) Other (ABNOX) Adv (ABNYX) Inst (ABNZX)
ABNZX (Mutual Fund)

AB Bond Inflation Strategy

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.08 -0.04 -0.4%
primary theme
TIPS
share class
Inst (ANBIX) Primary Other (ABNTX) C (ABNCX) A (ABNAX) Retirement (ABNRX) Retirement (ABNKX) Other (ABNOX) Adv (ABNYX) Inst (ABNZX)
ABNZX (Mutual Fund)

AB Bond Inflation Strategy

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.08 -0.04 -0.4%
primary theme
TIPS
share class
Inst (ANBIX) Primary Other (ABNTX) C (ABNCX) A (ABNAX) Retirement (ABNRX) Retirement (ABNKX) Other (ABNOX) Adv (ABNYX) Inst (ABNZX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AB Bond Inflation Strategy

ABNZX | Fund

$10.08

$1.23 B

6.39%

$0.64

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.5%

1 yr return

-5.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

Net Assets

$1.23 B

Holdings in Top 10

75.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 62.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AB Bond Inflation Strategy

ABNZX | Fund

$10.08

$1.23 B

6.39%

$0.64

0.65%

ABNZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AB Bond Inflation Strategy
  • Fund Family Name
    AllianceBernstein
  • Inception Date
    Dec 11, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Canter

Fund Description

The Fund seeks real return. Real return is the rate of return after adjusting for inflation.
The Fund pursues its objective by investing principally in inflation-indexed securities (such as Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (“TIPS”) or inflation-indexed securities from issuers other than the U.S. Treasury) or by gaining inflation protection through derivatives transactions, such as inflation (CPI) swaps or total return swaps linked to TIPS. In deciding whether to purchase inflation-indexed securities or use inflation-linked derivatives transactions, the Adviser considers the relative costs and efficiency of each method. In addition, in seeking to maximize real return, the Fund may also invest in other fixed-income investments, such as U.S. and non‑U.S. Government securities, corporate fixed-income securities and mortgage-related securities, as well as derivatives linked to such securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in fixed-income securities. While the Fund expects to invest principally in investment-grade securities, it may invest up to 15% of its total assets in fixed-income securities rated BB or B or the equivalent by at least one national rating agency (or deemed by the Adviser to be of comparable credit quality), which are not investment-grade (“junk bonds”).
Inflation-indexed securities are fixed-income securities structured to provide protection against inflation. Their principal value and/or the interest paid on them are adjusted to reflect official inflation measures. The inflation measure for TIPS is the Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers, or the CPI. The Fund may also invest in other inflation-indexed securities, issued by both U.S. and non‑U.S. issuers, and in derivative instruments linked to these securities.
The Fund may invest in derivatives, such as options, futures contracts, forwards, or swaps. The Fund intends to use leverage for investment purposes. To do this, the Fund expects to enter into (i) reverse repurchase agreement transactions and use the cash made available from these transactions to make additional investments in fixed-income securities in accordance with the Fund’s investment policies and (ii) total return swaps. In determining when and to what extent to employ leverage or enter into derivatives transactions, the Adviser considers factors such as the relative risks and returns expected of potential investments and the costs of such transactions. The Adviser considers the impact of reverse repurchase agreements, swaps and other derivatives in making its assessments of the Fund’s risks. The resulting exposures to markets, sectors, issuers or specific securities will be continuously monitored by the Adviser.
The Adviser selects securities for purchase or sale based on its assessment of the securities’ risk and return characteristics as well as the securities’ impact on the overall risk and return characteristics of the Fund. In making this assessment, the Adviser takes into account various factors, including the credit quality and sensitivity to interest rates of the securities under consideration and of the Fund’s other holdings.
The Fund may also invest in loan participations and assignments, structured securities, mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities, variable, floating, and inverse floating-rate instruments, and preferred stock, and may use other investment techniques. The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities of any maturity and duration. If the rating of a fixed-income security falls below investment-grade, the Fund will not be obligated to sell the security and may continue to hold it if, in the Adviser’s opinion, the investment is appropriate under the circumstances.
Read More

ABNZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ABNZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.5% -9.8% 203.2% 93.33%
1 Yr -5.6% -18.9% 153.2% 31.90%
3 Yr -3.3%* -30.1% 9.0% 38.31%
5 Yr -1.0%* -18.4% 9.6% 33.84%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 4.7% 3.05%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ABNZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.9% -52.3% -2.9% 35.27%
2021 0.7% -4.0% 3.8% 37.44%
2020 2.2% -11.0% 7.7% 70.00%
2019 1.4% 0.2% 4.1% 44.22%
2018 -0.8% -2.3% 0.1% 45.26%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ABNZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.4% -20.7% 203.2% 88.57%
1 Yr -5.6% -18.9% 153.2% 31.90%
3 Yr -3.3%* -30.1% 9.0% 39.30%
5 Yr -0.7%* -18.3% 9.6% 34.36%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 4.7% 3.05%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ABNZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.0% -52.3% -2.9% 35.27%
2021 0.7% -4.0% 3.8% 37.44%
2020 2.2% -11.0% 7.7% 70.00%
2019 1.4% 0.2% 4.1% 45.23%
2018 -0.2% -1.9% 0.1% 18.95%

NAV & Total Return History

ABNZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ABNZX Category Low Category High ABNZX % Rank
Net Assets 1.23 B 6.3 M 61.7 B 52.13%
Number of Holdings 605 6 1306 11.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 968 M -122 M 35.7 B 41.23%
Weighting of Top 10 75.26% 9.2% 100.0% 12.06%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 20.00%
  2. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 20.00%
  3. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 20.00%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 20.00%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 20.00%
  6. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 20.00%
  7. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 20.00%
  8. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 20.00%
  9. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 20.00%
  10. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 20.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ABNZX % Rank
Bonds 		105.09% 59.62% 150.30% 7.11%
Convertible Bonds 		1.03% 0.00% 3.96% 10.90%
Preferred Stocks 		0.13% 0.00% 0.43% 5.69%
Stocks 		0.02% 0.00% 29.58% 24.17%
Other 		0.00% -1.41% 29.91% 90.05%
Cash 		-6.27% -50.72% 30.48% 89.57%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABNZX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 4.33% 68.42%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.29% 68.42%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.95% 89.47%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 11.16% 68.42%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 11.13% 68.42%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 42.11%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 10.65% 89.47%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 17.02% 68.42%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 31.30% 89.47%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 16.99% 89.47%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.13% 89.47%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABNZX % Rank
US 		0.02% 0.00% 29.38% 23.70%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 2.04% 94.31%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABNZX % Rank
Government 		75.79% 6.70% 112.97% 78.20%
Securitized 		8.35% 0.00% 58.03% 15.17%
Corporate 		7.40% 0.00% 50.64% 18.48%
Derivative 		4.29% -20.72% 17.98% 11.85%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.99% 0.00% 18.36% 47.39%
Municipal 		0.17% 0.00% 1.28% 20.85%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABNZX % Rank
US 		95.84% 13.82% 120.98% 42.18%
Non US 		9.25% -8.42% 54.30% 13.74%

ABNZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ABNZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.03% 8.35% 46.63%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 0.99% 90.52%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

ABNZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ABNZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ABNZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 62.00% 0.00% 246.00% 57.21%

ABNZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ABNZX Category Low Category High ABNZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.39% 0.00% 10.29% 40.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ABNZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ABNZX Category Low Category High ABNZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.81% -0.06% 6.71% 24.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ABNZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ABNZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Canter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 29, 2016

6.34

6.3%

Director—Securitized Assets and US Multi-Sector Michael Canter is a Senior Vice President and Director of Securitized Assets and US Multi-Sector Fixed Income at AB, heading the portfolio-management teams for these strategies. His focus includes his role as the Chief Investment Officer of AB’s Securitized Assets Fund. Canter’s team is responsible for AB’s investments in agency mortgage-backed securities, credit risk–transfer securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations and other asset-backed securities. He has particularly extensive expertise in residential mortgages. In 2009, AB was selected by the US Department of the Treasury to manage one of nine Legacy Securities Public-Private Investment Program funds; Canter was the CIO of that AB-managed fund. In addition, he was called upon to give expert testimony to the US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs in 2013 and the US House of Representatives Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance in 2017 on how US housing policy should be structured going forward. Prior to joining AB, Canter was the president of ACE Principal Finance, a division of ACE Limited (now Chubb). There, he managed portfolios of credit default swaps, asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities and collateralized debt obligations. Canter holds a BA in math and economics from Northwestern University and a PhD in finance from the Columbia University Graduate School of Business. Location: New York

Janaki Rao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2018

4.33

4.3%

Portfolio Manager and Head—Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities Research Janaki Rao is a Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Head of Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities Research, where he oversees agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) research, including fundamental and relative-value research. He brings decades of experience to AB, with a focus on MBS and US interest-rate strategies. Before joining the firm, Rao spent seven years in the US Interest Rate Strategy Group at Morgan Stanley, where he was responsible for covering the agency MBS market, including publishing for the flagship weekly publication, and generating ad hoc reports on breaking news, in-depth analysis of emerging trends and product primers. He also engaged with policymakers on various issues related to housing finance. Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, Rao ran the advance pricing, debt and derivatives trading desk at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York. He holds a BA in economics from Delhi University and an MBA in finance from the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College. Location: New York

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 20.51 6.56 11.1

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×