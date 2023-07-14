Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

9.9%

1 yr return

8.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

Net Assets

$924 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 225.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ABINX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.87%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    4835661
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Gahagan

Fund Description

For the equity portion of the fund, the fund will generally invest in large capitalization companies it believes show sustainable business improvement using a proprietary multi-factor model that combines fundamental measures of a stock’s value and growth potential with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics. The model assigns each security a financial metrics score and an ESG score that are combined to create an overall score.
To measure value, the portfolio managers may use ratios of stock price-to-earnings and stock price-to-cash flow. To measure growth, the managers may use the rate of growth of a company’s earnings and cash flow and changes in its earnings estimates. The model also considers price momentum. The team arrives at an ESG score by evaluating multiple metrics of each ESG characteristic—environmental, social, and governance. The portfolio managers utilize internal data and research, as well as third party commercial data sources and scoring systems, to evaluate each security’s ESG characteristics. For example, portfolio managers will consider, among others, a company’s carbon emission profile (environmental), a company’s employee turnover rates and digital privacy (social), and a company’s corporate leadership, including board chair independence and the independence of audit and compensation committees (governance). If information on a specific metric is unavailable, the security may still be selected for the portfolio if the
portfolio managers believe they can evaluate the security qualitatively, or if the financial metrics and remaining ESG scores merit investment.
Final scores for each security are evaluated on a sector-specific basis, and the fund seeks to hold securities with the strongest scores in their respective sectors. Using this process, the portfolio managers attempt to build a portfolio of stocks that has sustainable competitive advantages, provides better returns without taking on significant additional risk, and maintains a stronger ESG profile than the S&P 500® Index.
For the fixed-income portion of the fund, the portfolio managers invest in a diversified portfolio of high- and medium-grade non-money market debt securities. These securities, which may be payable in U.S. or foreign currencies, may include corporate bonds and notes, government securities, bank loans, securities backed by mortgages or other assets and collateralized debt obligations (including collateralized loan obligations). Shorter-term debt securities round out the portfolio.
Read More

ABINX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ABINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -7.5% 18.5% 23.20%
1 Yr 8.6% -13.2% 144.1% 10.72%
3 Yr -4.3%* -7.9% 25.7% 95.28%
5 Yr -2.2%* -9.6% 24.4% 75.27%
10 Yr -0.7%* -6.1% 9.1% 66.88%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ABINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.4% -34.7% 92.4% 48.62%
2021 -2.4% -6.1% 19.5% 94.40%
2020 1.9% -7.5% 11.8% 67.62%
2019 3.3% 0.1% 14.9% 50.68%
2018 -2.2% -12.6% 0.0% 43.89%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ABINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -11.9% 18.5% 23.34%
1 Yr 8.6% -13.2% 144.1% 10.55%
3 Yr -4.3%* -7.9% 25.7% 95.30%
5 Yr -0.9%* -9.6% 24.4% 63.97%
10 Yr 3.3%* -6.1% 11.0% 37.05%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ABINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.4% -34.7% 92.4% 48.62%
2021 -2.4% -6.1% 19.5% 94.40%
2020 1.9% -7.5% 11.8% 67.62%
2019 3.3% 0.1% 14.9% 50.68%
2018 -0.8% -12.6% 0.2% 7.84%

NAV & Total Return History

ABINX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ABINX Category Low Category High ABINX % Rank
Net Assets 924 M 658 K 207 B 52.87%
Number of Holdings 686 2 15351 18.01%
Net Assets in Top 10 219 M 660 K 48.5 B 62.21%
Weighting of Top 10 20.39% 8.4% 105.0% 89.97%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 4.85%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.86%
  3. Apple Inc 2.86%
  4. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 2.48%
  5. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 2.48%
  6. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 2.48%
  7. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 2.48%
  8. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 2.48%
  9. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 2.48%
  10. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 2.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ABINX % Rank
Stocks 		58.90% 0.00% 99.40% 51.43%
Bonds 		38.86% 0.00% 116.75% 23.74%
Cash 		1.76% -16.75% 81.51% 76.67%
Convertible Bonds 		0.48% 0.00% 23.84% 49.66%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 73.12%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 66.17%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABINX % Rank
Technology 		26.01% 0.00% 44.21% 7.52%
Financial Services 		14.57% 0.00% 38.77% 51.85%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.15% 0.00% 19.36% 7.25%
Healthcare 		12.46% 0.00% 29.35% 74.42%
Industrials 		9.60% 0.00% 24.37% 59.64%
Communication Services 		7.79% 0.00% 23.67% 36.25%
Consumer Defense 		6.41% 0.00% 19.93% 57.46%
Energy 		3.16% 0.00% 85.65% 80.57%
Real Estate 		2.45% 0.00% 65.01% 71.14%
Basic Materials 		2.44% 0.00% 33.35% 79.89%
Utilities 		1.96% 0.00% 99.55% 81.26%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABINX % Rank
US 		57.31% -1.65% 98.67% 20.05%
Non US 		1.59% 0.00% 37.06% 85.68%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABINX % Rank
Government 		43.11% 0.00% 97.26% 13.51%
Securitized 		26.94% 0.00% 92.13% 22.10%
Corporate 		22.80% 0.00% 98.21% 76.67%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.15% 0.14% 100.00% 87.86%
Derivative 		1.61% 0.00% 31.93% 17.87%
Municipal 		1.39% 0.00% 24.80% 11.32%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABINX % Rank
US 		36.46% 0.00% 62.18% 14.46%
Non US 		2.40% 0.00% 84.73% 70.12%

ABINX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ABINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.70% 0.01% 17.63% 58.58%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.83% 84.67%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

ABINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ABINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ABINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 225.00% 0.00% 343.00% 97.35%

ABINX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ABINX Category Low Category High ABINX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.89% 0.00% 8.31% 16.46%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ABINX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ABINX Category Low Category High ABINX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.87% -2.34% 19.41% 65.22%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ABINX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ABINX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Gahagan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 27, 2005

17.27

17.3%

Mr. Gahagan, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, joined American Century Investments in 1983.  He became a portfolio manager in 1991. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics and an MBA from the University of Missouri – Kansas City.

Charles Tan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Mr. Tan joined American Century Investment Management, Inc. in 2018. Prior to joining American Century, Mr. Tan worked at Aberdeen Standard Investments from 2005 to 2018. Mr. Tan began his investment career in 1994 and earned a B.S. from University of International Business and Economics, Beijing and an M.B.A from Bucknell University.

Jason Greenblath

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2021

0.83

0.8%

Mr. Greenblath, Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, has served on teams managing fixed-income investments since joining American Century Investment Management, Inc. in 2019. Prior to joining American Century, Mr. Greenblath worked at Aberdeen Standard Investments as head of U.S. investment grade credit from 2018 to 2019, head of U.S. investment grade credit research from 2014 to 2018 and as a portfolio manager from 2012 to 2018. He has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Pennsylvania State University

Joseph Reiland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2021

0.75

0.8%

Joe co-manages the U.S. Sustainable Large Cap Core, U.S. Systematic Large Cap Core and U.S. Systematic All Cap Core strategies and provides quantitative research and risk management for these strategies as well as U.S. Large Cap Growth. Joe has been a member of this team since the firm in 2000. Previously, he was an equity analyst in the equity research department at Commerce Bank. Joe has worked in the investment industry since 1995. He earned a bachelor's degree from the Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis. Joe is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Justin Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2021

0.75

0.8%

Justin co-manages the U.S. Large Cap Growth and U.S. Sustainable Large Cap Core strategies and provides fundamental research and equity analysis on the consumer discretionary, commercial services, and technology sectors for these strategies. Justin has been a member of this team since joining the firm in 2000. Previously, he was an equity analyst at USAA Investment Management Company with responsibilities for technology and retail sector coverage. Prior to USAA, Justin was an equity analyst at Hanifen Imhoff. He earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Texas Christian University. Justin is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Robert Bove

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2021

0.75

0.8%

Rob co-manages the U.S. Sustainable Large Cap Core strategy and provides fundamental research and equity analysis on the health care and consumer staples sectors for this strategy as well as the U.S. Large Cap Growth strategy. He has been a member of the team since joining the firm in 2005. Previously, he was an analyst for U.S. Trust Company of New York with responsibilities that included health care sector coverage. Rob has worked in the investment industry since 1994. He earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Villanova University and a master's degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from New York University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

