The Portfolio pursues its objective by investing principally in high-yielding, predominantly investment grade municipal securities. As a matter of fundamental policy, the Portfolio invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in municipal securities that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax. These securities may pay interest that is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”) for certain taxpayers. As a matter of fundamental policy, the Portfolio invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in municipal securities of Arizona or municipal securities with interest that is otherwise exempt from Arizona state income tax.

The Portfolio may also invest in:

• forward commitments;

• zero-coupon municipal securities and variable, floating and inverse floating-rate municipal securities; and