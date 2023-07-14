Home
Trending ETFs

AAZYX (Mutual Fund)

AAZYX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

0.3%

1 yr return

-2.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$112 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 6.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AAZYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.70%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AB Municipal Income Fund II Arizona Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    AllianceBernstein
  • Inception Date
    Mar 24, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Terrance Hults

Fund Description

The Portfolio pursues its objective by investing principally in high-yielding, predominantly investment grade municipal securities. As a matter of fundamental policy, the Portfolio invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in municipal securities that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax. These securities may pay interest that is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”) for certain taxpayers. As a matter of fundamental policy, the Portfolio invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in municipal securities of Arizona or municipal securities with interest that is otherwise exempt from Arizona state income tax.
The Portfolio may also invest in:
  
forward commitments; 
zero-coupon municipal securities and variable, floating and inverse floating-rate municipal securities; and 
derivatives, such as options, futures contracts, forwards and swaps. 
AAZYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AAZYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -60.4% 32.8% 85.39%
1 Yr -2.8% -45.5% 16.0% 88.91%
3 Yr N/A* -20.5% 51.8% 39.10%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.2% 42.50%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 35.56%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AAZYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.1% -76.8% 4.7% 49.10%
2021 N/A -69.5% 12.4% N/A
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% 90.12%
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% 78.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AAZYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -60.4% 32.8% 83.72%
1 Yr -2.8% -45.5% 16.0% 87.30%
3 Yr N/A* -20.5% 51.8% 37.12%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.3% 34.76%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 34.44%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AAZYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.1% -76.8% 4.7% 48.69%
2021 N/A -69.5% 12.4% N/A
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% 90.23%
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% 78.01%

NAV & Total Return History

AAZYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AAZYX Category Low Category High AAZYX % Rank
Net Assets 112 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 83.96%
Number of Holdings 110 1 14000 80.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 31.6 M -317 M 8.64 B 69.11%
Weighting of Top 10 29.00% 2.4% 101.7% 17.94%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Medidata Solutions Inc 4.02%
  2. ARIZONA BRD REGENTS UNIV ARIZ SYS REV 5% 3.62%
  3. VCA Inc 3.41%
  4. BUCKEYE ARIZ EXCISE TAX REV 5% 3.36%
  10. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 3.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AAZYX % Rank
Bonds 		98.49% 65.51% 150.86% 55.29%
Cash 		1.51% -50.86% 33.96% 43.55%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 62.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 61.26%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 61.26%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 61.43%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAZYX % Rank
Municipal 		98.49% 44.39% 100.00% 52.26%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.51% 0.00% 33.95% 45.73%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 61.20%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 61.78%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 68.02%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 64.64%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAZYX % Rank
US 		94.58% 37.86% 142.23% 68.77%
Non US 		3.91% 0.00% 62.14% 20.40%

AAZYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AAZYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.00% 0.02% 6.50% 26.52%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.10% 59.49%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

AAZYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AAZYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AAZYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 6.00% 0.00% 283.00% 8.24%

AAZYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AAZYX Category Low Category High AAZYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.06% 0.00% 4.45% 13.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AAZYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AAZYX Category Low Category High AAZYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.70% -0.53% 5.33% 12.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AAZYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

AAZYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Terrance Hults

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 1995

27.02

27.0%

Terrance T. Hults is a member of the Tax-Exempt Fixed-Income Investment Policy Group. Prior to joining the firm, he was an associate in the Municipal Derivative Products department at Merrill Lynch Capital Markets, where he specialized in securities arbitrage. These transactions involved issuers and investors, as well as proprietary trading and utilized futures, options, interest-rate swaps, and other over-the-counter derivative structures. Mr. Hults received a BA in economics from Williams College and an MBA in finance from Columbia University. Location: New York

Matthew Norton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2016

6.34

6.3%

Matthew Norton is a Senior Vice President and Co-Head of Municipal Portfolio Management, responsible for overseeing municipal bond investing at AB. He is also a member of the Municipal Impact Investment Policy Group. Previously, Mr. Norton was a portfolio manager on the Municipal Bond team. He joined AB in 2005, focusing primarily on research in tax-exempt and taxable fixed-income markets. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Norton worked as a statistical research analyst at St. Lawrence University, evaluating the accuracy of biometric devices. He holds a BS in economics and mathematics from St. Lawrence University and an MBA in economics and quantitative finance from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University. Location: New York

Andrew Potter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Andrew Potter is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager on the Municipal Bond team, which oversees tax-exempt investing at AllianceBernstein. He joined the team in 2007 as an associate portfolio manager (APM), responsible for monitoring risk exposures and implementing investment strategy across the firm’s tax-aware fixed-income platform. In 2013, Mr. Potter took on additional responsibility as supervisor for the team’s APMs. He moved into his current role in 2015, shifting his focus toward developing portfolio strategy. Mr. Potter holds a BA in physics with a minor in economics from Colgate University. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society New York. Location: New York

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

