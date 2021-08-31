Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.1%
1 yr return
-19.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.0%
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 0.29%
Front Load 2.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Unknown
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|AAMBPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-37.9%
|3.9%
|22.33%
|1 Yr
|-19.3%
|-19.3%
|181.5%
|100.00%
|3 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-15.5%
|24.8%
|86.26%
|5 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-6.9%
|18.1%
|88.95%
|10 Yr
|2.8%*
|-3.9%
|8.7%
|81.55%
* Annualized
|AAMBPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AAMBPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|10.4 M
|17.1 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|5
|3
|3347
|97.69%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.16 M
|797 K
|1.31 B
|98.15%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|18.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AAMBPX % Rank
|Bonds
|100.00%
|66.19%
|179.76%
|81.48%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.24%
|97.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.47%
|97.22%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.67%
|95.83%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.78%
|96.76%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-84.13%
|6.28%
|94.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AAMBPX % Rank
|Municipal
|100.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|39.81%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.47%
|95.83%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.85%
|98.61%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.69%
|98.15%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.94%
|98.61%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|46.64%
|96.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AAMBPX % Rank
|US
|100.00%
|66.19%
|151.83%
|44.91%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.93%
|96.76%
|AAMBPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.29%
|0.04%
|2.88%
|34.93%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.65%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.40%
|N/A
|AAMBPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|2.50%
|0.00%
|4.75%
|96.75%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|AAMBPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AAMBPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|85.00%
|N/A
|AAMBPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AAMBPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.86%
|15.74%
|AAMBPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|AAMBPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AAMBPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|2.10%
|5.46%
|N/A
|AAMBPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Semi-Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Aug 25, 2021
|$1.310
