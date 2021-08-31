Home
Trending ETFs

AAMBPX (Mutual Fund)

AAMBPX (Mutual Fund)

AAM Build America Bond LP Port 2

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$324.97 -0.19 -0.06%
primary theme
U.S. Long-Term Bond Duration
share class
(AAMBPX) Primary

Vitals

YTD Return

1.1%

1 yr return

-19.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$325.2
$319.67
$490.80

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load 2.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

AAMBPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AAM Build America Bond LP Port 2
  • Fund Family Name
    Advisors Asset Management, Inc.
  • Inception Date
    May 25, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States

Fund Description

AAMBPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AAMBPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -37.9% 3.9% 22.33%
1 Yr -19.3% -19.3% 181.5% 100.00%
3 Yr -4.3%* -15.5% 24.8% 86.26%
5 Yr -2.0%* -6.9% 18.1% 88.95%
10 Yr 2.8%* -3.9% 8.7% 81.55%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AAMBPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -56.4% -73.4% 112.0% 99.07%
2021 -18.5% -50.9% 15.2% 94.76%
2020 -3.6% -10.5% 5.1% 42.51%
2019 -1.6% -8.7% 9.7% 92.93%
2018 -1.7% -7.9% 6.7% 71.10%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AAMBPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -37.9% 3.9% 19.53%
1 Yr -21.4% -21.4% 181.5% 100.00%
3 Yr -5.2%* -15.5% 24.8% 89.30%
5 Yr -2.5%* -6.9% 18.1% 90.61%
10 Yr 2.5%* -3.9% 9.2% 82.52%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AAMBPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -56.4% -73.4% 112.0% 99.07%
2021 -18.5% -50.9% 15.2% 94.76%
2020 -3.6% -10.5% 5.1% 42.51%
2019 -1.6% -8.7% 9.7% 92.93%
2018 -1.7% -7.9% 6.7% 71.10%

NAV & Total Return History

AAMBPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AAMBPX Category Low Category High AAMBPX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 10.4 M 17.1 B N/A
Number of Holdings 5 3 3347 97.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.16 M 797 K 1.31 B 98.15%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 3.0% 100.0% 18.98%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. LEE MEM HEALTH SYS FLA HOSP REV 7.28% 25.16%
  2. PAWHUSKA OKLA EDL FACS AUTH EDL FACS LEASE REV 6.12% 25.06%
  3. CASPER WYO CMNTY COLLEGE DIST REV 6.23% 18.16%
  4. ILLINOIS ST 6.75% 17.35%
  5. SUMMIT CNTY OHIO 5.98% 14.27%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AAMBPX % Rank
Bonds 		100.00% 66.19% 179.76% 81.48%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 16.24% 97.22%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 17.47% 97.22%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 1.67% 95.83%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.78% 96.76%
Cash 		0.00% -84.13% 6.28% 94.91%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAMBPX % Rank
Municipal 		100.00% 0.00% 100.00% 39.81%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 34.47% 95.83%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 29.85% 98.61%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 4.69% 98.15%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 98.94% 98.61%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 46.64% 96.76%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAMBPX % Rank
US 		100.00% 66.19% 151.83% 44.91%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 27.93% 96.76%

AAMBPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AAMBPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.29% 0.04% 2.88% 34.93%
Management Fee N/A 0.03% 0.65% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

AAMBPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 2.50% 0.00% 4.75% 96.75%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AAMBPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AAMBPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 85.00% N/A

AAMBPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AAMBPX Category Low Category High AAMBPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 19.86% 15.74%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AAMBPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AAMBPX Category Low Category High AAMBPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A 2.10% 5.46% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AAMBPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Semi-Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

AAMBPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.44 17.42 8.05 6.25

