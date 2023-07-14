One Choice Blend+ 2020 Portfolio is a “fund of funds,” meaning that it seeks to achieve its objective by investing in other mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) advised by American Century (collectively, the underlying funds) that represent a variety of asset classes and investment styles. The underlying stock funds draw on growth, value and quantitative investment techniques and diversify investments among small, medium and large U.S. and foreign companies. The underlying bond funds invest in fixed-income securities that vary by issuer type (corporate and government), credit quality (investment-grade and high-yield or “junk bonds”) and geographic exposure (domestic and international). Short-term investments include underlying funds that invest in fixed-income or debt instruments and have a shorter-term weighted average duration, typically three years or less. The following table indicates the fund’s neutral mix; that is, how the fund’s investments generally will be allocated among the major asset classes. The table also shows the neutral weightings of each underlying fund currently being used within the various asset classes. This information is as of the date of this prospectus.

Equity Securities (Stock Funds) 42.00 % Focused Dynamic Growth Fund 0.00 % Growth Fund 5.91 % Avantis U.S. Equity Fund 9.01 % American Century Low Volatility ETF 4.66 % Focused Large Cap Value Fund 7.04 % Heritage Fund 0.59 % Mid Cap Value Fund 1.72 % Small Cap Growth Fund 0.91 % Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value Fund 0.91 % Focused International Growth Fund 2.46 % Avantis International Equity Fund 4.52 % Non-U.S. Intrinsic Value Fund 0.00 % International Value Fund 2.84 % International Small-Mid Cap Fund 0.09 % Emerging Markets Fund 0.00 % Avantis Emerging Markets Equity Fund 0.27 % Global Real Estate Fund 1.07 % Fixed-Income Securities (Bond Funds) 52.98 % Avantis Core Fixed Income Fund 25.93 % Global Bond Fund 11.60 % High Income Fund 3.99 % Emerging Markets Debt Fund 1.40 % Short Duration Inflation Protection Bond Fund 5.42 % Inflation-Adjusted Bond Fund 4.64 % Short-Term Investments (Short-Term Funds) 5.02 % Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income Fund 5.02 %

The target date in the fund name (2020) refers to the approximate year an investor retired. Any new investments in the fund are being made after the target date. The target date does not necessarily represent the specific year you expect to need your assets. It is intended only as a general guide and assumes a retirement age of 65. The fund may not be appropriate for an investor who retired at or near the target date, but at an age well before or after 65. The fund is designed for investors who plan to withdraw the value of their account gradually after retirement. Over time, the fund’s neutral mix will become more conservative by decreasing the allocation to stocks and increasing the allocation to bonds and short-term investments. The fund will reach its most conservative allocation approximately five years after the target date, at which point its neutral mix is expected to become fixed at 40% stock funds, 54% bond funds and 6% short-term funds. The following chart shows how the neutral mix is expected to change over time according to a predetermined glide path.