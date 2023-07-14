Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

A3 Alternative Income Fund

AAACX | Fund

$6.32

-

0.00%

5.66%

Vitals

YTD Return

-2.0%

1 yr return

-6.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-15.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

55.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 5.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 132.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

A3 Alternative Income Fund

AAACX | Fund

$6.32

-

0.00%

5.66%

AAACX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -15.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.95%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    A3 Alternative Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    A3 Financial Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gregg Bell

Fund Description

AAACX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AAACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.0% -7.5% 18.6% 92.60%
1 Yr -6.1% -18.4% 21.8% 92.03%
3 Yr -15.1%* -23.6% 52.9% 99.84%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 29.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AAACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.7% -31.8% 18.4% 97.14%
2021 -8.4% -14.3% 15.8% 99.85%
2020 -0.3% -20.2% 60.6% 71.82%
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AAACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.0% -11.7% 18.6% 91.34%
1 Yr -6.1% -18.4% 38.5% 91.34%
3 Yr -15.1%* -23.6% 52.9% 99.84%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AAACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.7% -31.8% 18.4% 97.14%
2021 -8.4% -14.3% 15.8% 99.85%
2020 -0.3% -20.2% 60.6% 71.82%
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

AAACX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AAACX Category Low Category High AAACX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 100 124 B N/A
Number of Holdings 62 2 8175 86.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.63 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 88.31%
Weighting of Top 10 55.33% 4.3% 105.0% 17.68%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 20.88%
  2. Ares Capital Corp 6.27%
  3. Owl Rock Capital Corp Ordinary Shares 5.71%
  4. Oxford Lane Capital Corp 5.04%
  5. Pennant Park Investment Corp 5.01%
  6. FS KKR Capital Corp 4.98%
  7. Apollo Investment Corp 4.49%
  8. Eagle Point Credit Co LLC 4.11%
  9. Government National Mortgage Association 2.07% 3.91%
  10. Government National Mortgage Association 2.34% 3.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AAACX % Rank
Bonds 		57.59% -150.81% 180.51% 87.30%
Stocks 		23.71% -38.22% 261.12% 1.30%
Cash 		21.02% -261.12% 258.91% 21.50%
Preferred Stocks 		2.52% 0.00% 13.21% 8.51%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.50% 84.85%
Other 		-4.83% -25.82% 276.99% 98.85%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAACX % Rank
Financial Services 		71.64% 0.00% 100.00% 9.00%
Real Estate 		18.44% 0.00% 100.00% 14.14%
Energy 		9.91% 0.00% 100.00% 49.61%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 46.79%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.61% 36.25%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 52.96%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 37.79%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 45.50%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% 39.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 89.95% 49.87%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 40.87%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAACX % Rank
US 		23.71% -40.06% 261.12% 0.72%
Non US 		0.00% -0.10% 18.33% 36.94%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAACX % Rank
Securitized 		69.37% 0.00% 99.65% 7.25%
Cash & Equivalents 		25.94% 0.00% 100.00% 17.08%
Corporate 		4.68% 0.00% 97.25% 89.57%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.52% 72.98% 60.06%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 38.41%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.43% 86.23%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAACX % Rank
US 		53.75% -151.11% 194.51% 69.12%
Non US 		3.84% -136.75% 104.82% 85.43%

AAACX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AAACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 5.66% 0.01% 26.65% 0.74%
Management Fee 1.50% 0.00% 2.29% 93.42%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

AAACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AAACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AAACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 132.00% 0.00% 632.00% 77.65%

AAACX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AAACX Category Low Category High AAACX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 15.93% 84.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AAACX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AAACX Category Low Category High AAACX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.95% -1.55% 11.51% 9.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AAACX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AAACX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gregg Bell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Mr. Bell is a partner of A3 Financial Investments, LLC. Prior to co-founding A3 Financial Investments, LLC in 2019, Gregg was the Chief Investment Officer of SALT Blockchain Asset Management. He has invested in credit across a variety of niche industries since 2006, working at two multi-billion dollar credit & structured product hedge funds. As a structured credit analyst and trader at Arrowpoint Asset Management, Mr. Bell was responsible for asset backed securities trading activity. He has participated in hundreds of structured credit securitizations throughout his career, acting in an investment banking capacity, as well as underwriter, structurer and trader. While at the Royal Bank of Scotland, he developed the agency reverse mortgage structuring and trading business line. Mr. Bell began his career at Silver Point Capital where his responsibilities included allocating investments across multiple collateralized loan obligations and financing vehicles.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

