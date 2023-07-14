Mr. Bell is a partner of A3 Financial Investments, LLC. Prior to co-founding A3 Financial Investments, LLC in 2019, Gregg was the Chief Investment Officer of SALT Blockchain Asset Management. He has invested in credit across a variety of niche industries since 2006, working at two multi-billion dollar credit & structured product hedge funds. As a structured credit analyst and trader at Arrowpoint Asset Management, Mr. Bell was responsible for asset backed securities trading activity. He has participated in hundreds of structured credit securitizations throughout his career, acting in an investment banking capacity, as well as underwriter, structurer and trader. While at the Royal Bank of Scotland, he developed the agency reverse mortgage structuring and trading business line. Mr. Bell began his career at Silver Point Capital where his responsibilities included allocating investments across multiple collateralized loan obligations and financing vehicles.