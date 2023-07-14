Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
-2.0%
1 yr return
-6.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-15.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
55.3%
Expense Ratio 5.66%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 132.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
|Period
|AAACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.7%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|97.14%
|2021
|-8.4%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|99.85%
|2020
|-0.3%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|71.82%
|2019
|N/A
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|N/A
|Period
|AAACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.0%
|-11.7%
|18.6%
|91.34%
|1 Yr
|-6.1%
|-18.4%
|38.5%
|91.34%
|3 Yr
|-15.1%*
|-23.6%
|52.9%
|99.84%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|30.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AAACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.7%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|97.14%
|2021
|-8.4%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|99.85%
|2020
|-0.3%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|71.82%
|2019
|N/A
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.695
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Mr. Bell is a partner of A3 Financial Investments, LLC. Prior to co-founding A3 Financial Investments, LLC in 2019, Gregg was the Chief Investment Officer of SALT Blockchain Asset Management. He has invested in credit across a variety of niche industries since 2006, working at two multi-billion dollar credit & structured product hedge funds. As a structured credit analyst and trader at Arrowpoint Asset Management, Mr. Bell was responsible for asset backed securities trading activity. He has participated in hundreds of structured credit securitizations throughout his career, acting in an investment banking capacity, as well as underwriter, structurer and trader. While at the Royal Bank of Scotland, he developed the agency reverse mortgage structuring and trading business line. Mr. Bell began his career at Silver Point Capital where his responsibilities included allocating investments across multiple collateralized loan obligations and financing vehicles.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
